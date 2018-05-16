Good Boy Wagtastic Large Braid Chicken 90G

Product Description
- A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs
- Made with hide and yummy chicken flavouring, this tasty chew is really healthy too as it contains;
- Prebiotics to help aid digestion
- Added vitamins to promote overall health
- Low in fat
- What's more, chewing can not only provide your dog with stimulation but more importantly, it may help reduce the risk of gum disease and tooth loss by keeping your dog's jaws strong and teeth clean.
- Making dog's tails waggle is second nature here at Good Boy. We produce really exciting, yummy chews to keep your dog happy as well as entertained.
- Super dog chews
- Super tasty chicken flavour
- Get your dog's tail wagging!
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Rawhide, Wheat Starch, Soya Protein Isolate, Chicken Powder (10%), Soya Bean Fibres, Chicken Oil, Chicken Flavour, Vitamins, Mannon-Oligosaccharides (0.3%), Yeast, Additives: Colours, Flavours (Chicken 2%)
Storage
To keep this chew in tip top condition, store somewhere cool and dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Feed as a treat and make sure this chew is given to your dog under supervision, on a non stainable surface. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water - just in case they get really thirsty.
Warnings
- Not suitable for puppies under 4 months. This pack may contain a deoxidiser sachet which must be discarded and not fed to your dog.
Name and address
- Armitage Pet Care,
- Armitage House,
- Colwick,
- Nottingham,
- NG4 2BA,
- UK.
- www.armitages.co.uk
Net Contents
90g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Crude Protein
|70%
|Fat Content
|3%
|Crude Fibres
|1.5%
|Crude Ash
|3.5%
|Moisture
|16%
|Vitamin A
|222 iu
|Vitamin E
|3.67 iu
|Nutritional per 100g
|-
Safety information
