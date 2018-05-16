Method Handsoap Botanical Garden 354Ml

Product Description
- Hand wash
- To learn more about Designed for Good and method visit: d4gmethoduk.com
- At method, we believe that guinea pigs should never be used as guinea pigs. That's why we never test any of our products or ingredients on animal or use animal by - products - ever. And because we love critters so much, our entire product line is also safe for use around pets. Meow.
- Made by and for people against dirty®
- Good design does good
- Triclosan-Free
- Biodegradable
- Never tested on animals
- Pack size: 354ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate*, Coco-Glucoside*, Sodium Chloride*, Sodium Benzoate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine*, Citric Acid*, Parfum, Glycerin*, Linalool*, Hexyl Cinnamal*, Hydroxycitronellal*, Sodium Citrate*, Tocopheryl Acetate*, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice*, CI 60730, *Denotes Plant or Mineral Origin
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- To use: Turn nozzle to unlock. Elbow grease not required.
Warnings
- AVOID EYE CONTACT. IN CASE OF CONTACT, FLUSH WITH WATER
Recycling info
Pump. Recyclable
Name and address
- Made for:
- EPC N.V.,
- Industrieweg 3,
- B-2390 Malle,
- Belgium.
Return to
- methodproducts.co.uk
Net Contents
354ml ℮
Safety information
AVOID EYE CONTACT. IN CASE OF CONTACT, FLUSH WITH WATER
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020