Sma Pro Follow-On Milk 6Mth+ 800G

Product Description

  • Follow-on Milk Stage 2 6+ Months
  • Follow us on Facebook: @SMABabyClubUKIreland
  • Stage 2, 6 months+
  • To complement the weaning diet.
  • Same formula, fresh new design
  • Leading baby nutrition research for over 100 years
  • SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is tailored for babies from 6 months as part of a varied weaning diet. At 6 months your baby's development progresses quickly and their need for iron increases. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is enriched with iron to help support normal cognitive development in baby's brain. It contains a blend of vitamins, including A, C & D to help support the normal function of baby's immune system, and is enriched with Omega 3 & 6† and iodine to help support normal growth. It also contains GOS/FOS♦.
  • † The beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of Linoleic acid and 2 g of α-linolenic acid.
  • ♦GOS/FOS = Galacto-oligosaccharides/ Fructo-oligosaccharides.
  • Also available in resealable ready-to-feed liquids. Ready-to-feed liquids do not require any preparation. Just shake and pour them straight into a sterilised bottle or beaker. Available in 1 litre and 200 ml on-the-go resealable cartons.
  • Moving to the next stage?
  • 12 months to 3 years
  • From 12 months, your baby will go through an amazing period of growth and development and their nutritional needs will change. SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk is nutritionally enriched to help support children's healthy growth up until their 4th birthday. It contains vitamin D and calcium to support the normal growth and development of bones. It also contains a blend of vitamins, including A, C & D to help support the normal function of a child's immune system.
  • Science Inspired by Nature
  • Our expert team at SMA® Nutrition is dedicated to understanding the complex structure of breast milk and to applying the learnings from nature to our own products. We have been leading research in baby nutrition for over 100 years and have produced SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk, expertly developed with nature in mind to help support babies' unique nutritional needs. At 6 months, your baby's development progresses quickly and their need for iron increases. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is enriched with iron to help support normal cognitive development in baby's brain.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Iron to help support normal cognitive development in baby's brain
  • Vitamins A, C & D to help support the normal function of baby's immune system
  • Vitamin D and calcium to support the normal growth and development of bones
  • Omega 3 & 6† and iodine to help support normal growth
  • Leading baby nutrition research for over 100 years
  • Suitable for Halal
  • Pack size: 800g
  • Iron to help support normal cognitive development in baby's brain
  • Vitamins A, C & D to help support the normal function of baby's immune system
  • Vitamin D and calcium to support the normal growth and development of bones
  • Omega 3 & 6† and iodine to help support normal growth

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Coconut, Sunflower), Maltodextrin, Skimmed Milk, Demineralised Whey (Milk), Whey Permeate (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Calcium Citrate, Potassium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Fish Oil (DHA), Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Vitamin C, Arachidonic Acid-Rich Oil (AA), Sodium Chloride, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha-Tocopherol), Pantothenic Acid, Niacin, Copper Sulphate, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Biotin, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 4 weeks of opening. For best before, see base of can.

Produce of

Produced in Europe

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide from 6+ months
  • 1 Serving = 200ml: 1 beaker/bottle, Amount of cooled freshly boiled water: 180ml, 6 fl. oz. (approx.), Number of scoops of powder 6
  • All babies are different but try to ensure that from 6 months to 1 year your baby has 500 - 600 ml of SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk per day, either as a drink, or on cereals or mixed with food. Mix 1 scoop of powder to 30 ml (approx. 1 fl. oz.) of water.
  • Approx. 174 scoops per can. 1 scoop = 4.6 g. Approx. 29 x 200 ml servings per can.
  • Important Feeding Information
  • Do not add extra powder or water to make feeds stronger or weaker and do not press powder into scoop. Using too much or too little powder can make your baby ill.
  • We recommend preparing each feed in individual beakers/bottles when required.
  • For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the beaker/bottle as soon as possible.
  • Made-up formulae can be poured over cereals and mixed with food.
  • Do not alter or add to formulae unless medically directed.
  • Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • Remember, cows' milk should not be used as a drink during the first year.
  • Preparation Instructions
  • How to open and prepare your baby's feed
  • Whilst this product is made under strict hygienic conditions, it is not sterile. Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
  • 1. Pull the safety seal and open the lid. The scoop is provided under the lid. Lift the tab, pull on the foil seal, carefully and safely remove the seal and dispose of it.
  • 2. Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
  • 3. Boil 1 litre of fresh tap water. Allow boiled water to cool for no more than 30 minutes. Measure 180 ml (approx. 6 fl. oz.) of water into a beaker or bottle, carefully - the water is hot. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
  • 4. Using only the scoop provided, add 6 scoops of powder, levelling off each scoop with the back of a clean dry knife. Store the scoop in suspension inside the can and replace lid.
  • 5. Place a lid on the beaker, or teat and cap on the bottle, and shake well until powder is fully dissolved. Cool beaker/ bottle under cold running water or in a bowl or jug of cold water until lukewarm, do not immerse the lid/teat. Test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist.

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is only suitable for babies over 6 months as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a substitute for breast milk during the first 6 months. The decision to start weaning or to use this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your baby alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • SMA® Nutrition,
  • 1 City place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • In Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not, please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • SMA® Careline:
  • Here to support you with your parenting and feeding queries:
  • SMA® Nutrition,
  • 1 City place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • UK 0800 081 81 80
  • www.smababy.co.uk
  • In Republic of Ireland:
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml prepared feed
Energy 278 kJ
-67 kcal
Fat 3.2 g
of which, saturates 1.3 g
of which, unsaturates1.9 g
Carbohydrate 7.9 g
of which, sugars5.5 g
Fibre 0.4 g
Protein 1.3 g
Salt* (= Sodium x 2.5)0.06 g
Vitamin A 73 µg
Vitamin D 1.2 µg
Vitamin E 1.3 mg
Vitamin K 6.8 µg
Vitamin C 12 mg
Thiamin0.15 mg
Riboflavin0.14 mg
Niacin 0.6 mg
Vitamin B6 0.08 mg
Folic Acid 17 µg
Vitamin B12 0.19 µg
Biotin 2.5 µg
Pantothenic Acid0.82 mg
Sodium 25 mg
Potassium 76 mg
Chloride 47 mg
Calcium 75 mg
Phosphorus 41 mg
Magnesium 6.8 mg
Iron 1 mg
Zinc 0.8 mg
Copper 0.05 mg
Manganese 0.01 mg
Fluoride <0.01 mg
Selenium 1.4 µg
Iodine 18 µg
Oligosaccharides (GOS/FOS)♦0.4 g
α-linolenic acid (ALA)†62 mg
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)††8.8 mg
Linoleic acid (LA)†521 mg
Arachidonic acid (AA)††8.8 mg
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Others-
Omega 3:-
Omega 6:-
*Salt is calculated as sodium x 2.5. Sodium is present for nutritional purposes-
♦GOS/FOS Galacto-oligosaccharides/ Fructo-oligosaccharides-
†beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of linoleic acid and 2 g of α-linolenic acid-
††LCPs= Long Chain Polyunsaturates-

Safety information

View more safety information

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is only suitable for babies over 6 months as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a substitute for breast milk during the first 6 months. The decision to start weaning or to use this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your baby alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.

