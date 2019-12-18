Sma Pro Follow-On Milk 6Mth+ 800G

Bobby's experience 4 stars Review from smababy.co.uk 25th March 2019 It has taken a while for my son to get used this at first he was refusing it but after offering him it with his lunch he now seems to really enjoy it through the day . We haven't fully changed over yet he still has his first stage milk at bed times as he seems to sleep alot better. I am hoping to gradually change him to this one .I am loving the handy ready made cartons for when we are out the powder is easy to mix and doesn't clump up. I have also given to my friends to try and have had mixed reviews some have gone on to buy this and some have stuck to there current first stage. After also trying the organic version Bobby loves it just as much [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from smababy.co.uk 25th March 2019 Like every parent was sceptical to change my sons formula after getting him settled with another brand. Started using the sma and was truly delighted to how quickly and easily he took to it. The mixing was easier not clumpy or residual like others. Overall cant fault it and have happily told others how good i've found it with my son. Wouldnt switch back now and do not think my son would let me. So happy got selected for this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing trust brand and product 5 stars Review from smababy.co.uk 25th March 2019 I have used sma milk in the past but toddler milk has to be my favourite. My little one loves the taste and it’s so beneficial for her. It’s great source of so many nutrients for her as she is a fussy eater and I get worried if she is getting all her mineral and vitamins. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it 5 stars Review from smababy.co.uk 25th March 2019 Brilliant campaign, love it. Nice taste and easy to make up, Ready made cartons are great and easy to use when out and about definitely Will be buying more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I recommend this product 5 stars Review from smababy.co.uk 25th March 2019 My son really like SMA PRO baby is happy so mother is happy. SMA follow milk is the best for him. It evidently tastes more like milk than the previous ones. We are using SMA for a few months now, son has no problems with his tummy. The consistency and fragrance are pleasurable [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Definitely would recommend 5 stars Review from smababy.co.uk 25th March 2019 My baby took to the sma follow on milk straight t away! She’s been very happy with it and seems to enjoy it! So i am very happy! I am so glad I got the opportunity to test this before buying this! As im a first time mum and was not sure what follow on milk to go for! And now I know i can stick with this brand!! Thank You So Much The Insiders For The Opportunity!! I would highly recommend this to anyone going on to or looking for follow on milk!!! 5* [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Happy baby, happy mummy 5 stars Review from smababy.co.uk 25th March 2019 Follow on milk formula is not something I have ever considered for my children as I have always continue me to use the stage one milk however, after seeing how much my baby enjoyed this, I have been converted and have continued to purchase it. It is good to know that my baby is getting everything she needs from the milk and is satisfied after having it. The ready made bottles are especially handy for our days out as they can just be transferred into her favourite drinking cup. Excellent product from a well known and trusted brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it 5 stars Review from smababy.co.uk 25th March 2019 My daughter was drinking SMA stage 1. She changed to stage 2 with no issues. She is fuller for longer and is putting on weight well. It’s easy to mix with no clumps. The pre mixed bottles are handy on a day out. Overall I’m really pleased and would recommend to my friends! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Follow on Milk 5 stars Review from smababy.co.uk 25th March 2019 My little boy seems to really enjoy this formula. I was worried about going back to work and whether he would take to it well as I still breastfeed but he's got along so well with it. I tried the sample bottle first and mixed it with some porridge and it went down a treat. I tend to favour SMA, as my baby had previously had a carton of first instant milk before he was 6 months and he was absolutely fine with it and seemed to enjoy it. I wasn't so sure if he'd be the same with follow on milk but he was great with it. The thought of trying to express and not being able to produce enough breast milk worried me, so this formula and trial came at such a perfect time for us. I felt better giving him something he previously enjoyed and that I knew he would be fine with while I was away from him. I would recommend this to mothers who are unsure what formula to try. I also find it easier to come across than other brands which makes it easier to get hold of if I need to purchase in a hurry. Overall this makes my baby happy, so I'm happy as a result. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]