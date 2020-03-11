Garnier Olia 112 Light Beige Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

Perfect
Used two boxes of this today. Stunning colour with no yellow brassiness. I left it on my roots for 25 minutes then put remaining on rest of my hair. The best shade of very cool toned blonde. On rinsing my hair felt quite dry bur after leaving the conditioner on for an hour the results are so soft and smell is great.
The perfect Blond
I have been paying £95 at a hairdressers every 7weeks for highlights and would walk away disappointed. After decided to use a home dye I have tried a few and been pleased but hair was too ashy in existing highlights and to warm on new hair. THIS IS PERFECT it's still cool but not that ash it looks grey and the softest blond and as soon as I had styled it it was in super condition with friends asking me where I had my hair done as it looked fantastic. Just love love love this colour. Shame I can't include photo.
awful
this product is the worst product i've ever come across, i had high hopes for this hair dye,as i i love garnier. its a shame i'm having to write a bad review, i hate to say but this is a big disappointment i will never buy this product again, one box has little product so i had to use two boxes , this left my hair the way it was before applying the hair dye,so it made no difference at all, this is a waste of my money . regret buying!!
Love love love this shade!
Before discovering garnier olia super light beige blonde I struggled to stick to one hair dye product as most of the other colourants from other companies would overtone my hair and resulting to having a blue rinse!!! Since using the olia 112 I have received many compliments on the quailty and colour of my hair. Would 100% recommend!