Garnier Olia 112 Light Beige Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

4(4)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Olia 112 Light Beige Blonde Permanent Hair Dye
  • At Garnier, we know that oil can do much more than just condition your hair. When concentrated at the heart of the Olia permanent hair dye formula, oil maximises the colour result.
  • Garnier Olia permanent hair dye is a 60% oil-powered formula, with natural flower oils and ammonia free for a pleasant scent. Our hair dye visibly improves the quality of hair, for better shine and 35% smoother hair**. Olia home hair colour will also provide maximum colour performance for lavish, vivid and long-lasting colour. Plus, a unique sensorial application and optimal scalp comfort with our non-drip smooth velvety texture of the colourant cream.
  • ** Instrumental test vs before and after colouration.
  • Discover #TheOliaEffect
  • Our Olia consumers share their true love for the brand and the story behind their hair colour. Discover all of our Olia stories at: http://www.garnier.co.uk/hair-colour/beauty/garnier/olia/real-women
  • Hair colour result: Maximum colour performance, for a long-lasting result. On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Your hair dye colour result will vary depending on your natural hair colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, always choose the lightest.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier Color Match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Permanent hair dye
  • No Ammonia for a pleasant smell
  • 60% oil powered hair colour
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Maximum colour performance
  • Visibly improves the quality of hair
  • Pleasant and easy application with optimal scalp comfort

Information

Ingredients

1189129 - Colourant Cream: Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Aqua / Water, Ethanolamine, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, m-Aminophenol, 5-Amino-6-Chloro-o-Cresol, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Sodium Metabisulfite, Thioglycerin, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil / Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Passiflora Incarnata Seed Oil, Resorcinol, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance - C181977/1, 1071243 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Steareth-20, PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Tocopherol, Sodium Stannate, Polyquaternium-6, Pentasodium Pentetate, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Hexadimethrine Chloride - C181319/2, 1119728 A - Silk & Shine Multi-Application Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Tocopherol, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance - C179224/1, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply?
  • Always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants products.
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 30 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Perfect

5 stars

Used two boxes of this today. Stunning colour with no yellow brassiness. I left it on my roots for 25 minutes then put remaining on rest of my hair. The best shade of very cool toned blonde. On rinsing my hair felt quite dry bur after leaving the conditioner on for an hour the results are so soft and smell is great.

The perfect Blond

5 stars

I have been paying £95 at a hairdressers every 7weeks for highlights and would walk away disappointed. After decided to use a home dye I have tried a few and been pleased but hair was too ashy in existing highlights and to warm on new hair. THIS IS PERFECT it's still cool but not that ash it looks grey and the softest blond and as soon as I had styled it it was in super condition with friends asking me where I had my hair done as it looked fantastic. Just love love love this colour. Shame I can't include photo.

awful

1 stars

this product is the worst product i've ever come across, i had high hopes for this hair dye,as i i love garnier. its a shame i'm having to write a bad review, i hate to say but this is a big disappointment i will never buy this product again, one box has little product so i had to use two boxes , this left my hair the way it was before applying the hair dye,so it made no difference at all, this is a waste of my money . regret buying!!

Love love love this shade!

5 stars

Before discovering garnier olia super light beige blonde I struggled to stick to one hair dye product as most of the other colourants from other companies would overtone my hair and resulting to having a blue rinse!!! Since using the olia 112 I have received many compliments on the quailty and colour of my hair. Would 100% recommend!

