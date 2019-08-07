Tesco Limited Edition Melon

Great melon
One of the best melons ive had, really fresh fresh flavour to it u can taste the lemon works really well. Hope this is in all year round!! Wanted to try something different and it was worth it goes well in a salad with mango and chicken and avocado
So Yummy
Good quality melon with a lovely citrus twang. I chopped it up to take on a picnic and made the mistake of trying it!! Then everyone had to try it, needless to say it didn't make it to the picnic. Will definitely buy again.
These melons were not properly ripened and should
Lovely taste and juicy
Not a melon
Good quality but please don't mess with melons.The taste was an awful mish-mash of flavours. I won't buy it again.