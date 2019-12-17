By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Glade Sense And Spray Duo Refill Clean Linen

4.5(13)Write a review
image 1 of Glade Sense And Spray Duo Refill Clean Linen
£ 4.00
£4.00/each
  • Freshen any room in your home when you need it most with motion air freshener Glade Sense & Spray. With an attractive design that blends into your home decor, you can add fragrance with any of your favourite Glade Sense & Spray refills, including Clean Linen. The battery-operated holder conserves refills using motion sensor technology, automatically releasing a burst of fragrance infused with essential oils into the air when you pass by or turn on the light. Or simply press the boost button for an extra burst.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

  • A whisper of crisp, airy innocence and pure inspiration
  • New, completely re-designed Glade Clean Linen Sense and Spray room freshener uses motion sensor technology to release a burst of fragrance when you walk by or turn on the light
  • In motion sensor air freshener boost button can be pressed at any time for an extra burst whenever you need it
  • Battery operated air freshener spray conserves refills by switching to lock-out mode for 20 minutes after spraying
  • Family Time; We have a fragrance for that

Information

Warnings

  • Contains: Citral. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Wear protective gloves. Dispose of contents /container in accordance with local regulations. Contains: Geraniol; 3-Methyl-4-(2,6,6-trimethyl-2-cyclohexen-1-yl)-3-buten-2-one; 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate; Hexyl salicylate; (Z)-3-hexenyl salicylate; Linalool. May produce an allergic reaction. Use only in well-ventilated areas. Store in a cool, dry place. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

Name and address

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

Return to

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

Net Contents

36ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
  2. Flammable
View more safety information

DANGER Contains: Citral. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Wear protective gloves. Dispose of contents /container in accordance with local regulations. Contains: Geraniol; 3-Methyl-4-(2,6,6-trimethyl-2-cyclohexen-1-yl)-3-buten-2-one; 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate; Hexyl salicylate; (Z)-3-hexenyl salicylate; Linalool. May produce an allergic reaction. Use only in well-ventilated areas. Store in a cool, dry place. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

13 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells Great

5 stars

Very easy to change, quite a strong smell so good for a larger room, I wouldn't recommend for a small room [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing!

5 stars

I absolutely love the smell of this, it's so fresh and not at all overpowering. I prefer this scent to the more floral ones as its not too sweet and makes the whole room smell clean without being too strong. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely scent but a bit strong

4 stars

This scent made the house smell of fresh linen and was very lovely. But the spray is quite potent and gets in your mouth or on your food if it's nearby. Would suit a large room or one where people are passing through! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sells lovely

5 stars

Exactly what I have been looking for, for my bathroom. Smells lovely. Motion sensor is fab [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely fresh smell!

5 stars

This is one of my most favourite smells in other air freshener products and this one did not disappoint. Lovely strong smell. Stronger then my usual picks! Will definitely be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell

5 stars

Not over powering at all [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh Chilling Scent

5 stars

This refill was easy to change over, the pull tab on the holder made it so easy to do. We found this scent easy on the nose and gave our room a very fresh chilling vibe. The whole family like it and friends and family who have been round have all asked what it was. It disperses quickly but the fragrance it still there. I will definitely be purchasing more when this refill runs out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Small Scents packs a punch.

5 stars

A compact little spray to put in. Its easy to put in too. It smells fresh and clean not too strong nor weak just noticeable enough to think oohh that smells lovely as you walk through my front door. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not what i expected

2 stars

Smell does not last long enough. Product is too expensive [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful fragrance

5 stars

This fragrance is really light and pretty, reminds me exactly of a just washed linen. Not too overwhelming, just right. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Glade Sense & Spray Refill Twin Bali Sandalwood

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Glade Auto Refill Duo Clean Linen

£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Ambi Pur 3Volution Cotton Fresh Refill Air Freshener

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Glade Automatic Spray Refill Clean Linen

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here