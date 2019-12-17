Glade Sense And Spray Duo Refill Clean Linen

Smells Great
Very easy to change, quite a strong smell so good for a larger room, I wouldn't recommend for a small room [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells amazing!
I absolutely love the smell of this, it's so fresh and not at all overpowering. I prefer this scent to the more floral ones as its not too sweet and makes the whole room smell clean without being too strong. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely scent but a bit strong
This scent made the house smell of fresh linen and was very lovely. But the spray is quite potent and gets in your mouth or on your food if it's nearby. Would suit a large room or one where people are passing through! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sells lovely
Exactly what I have been looking for, for my bathroom. Smells lovely. Motion sensor is fab [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely fresh smell!
This is one of my most favourite smells in other air freshener products and this one did not disappoint. Lovely strong smell. Stronger then my usual picks! Will definitely be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great smell
Not over powering at all [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fresh Chilling Scent
This refill was easy to change over, the pull tab on the holder made it so easy to do. We found this scent easy on the nose and gave our room a very fresh chilling vibe. The whole family like it and friends and family who have been round have all asked what it was. It disperses quickly but the fragrance it still there. I will definitely be purchasing more when this refill runs out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Small Scents packs a punch.
A compact little spray to put in. Its easy to put in too. It smells fresh and clean not too strong nor weak just noticeable enough to think oohh that smells lovely as you walk through my front door. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not what i expected
Smell does not last long enough. Product is too expensive [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautiful fragrance
This fragrance is really light and pretty, reminds me exactly of a just washed linen. Not too overwhelming, just right. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]