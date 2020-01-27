By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Gofree Rice Pops Gluten Free Cereal 550G

4.5(128)Write a review
image 1 of Nestle Gofree Rice Pops Gluten Free Cereal 550G
£ 2.50
£0.46/100g
Per portion 30g
  • Energy490kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1635kJ

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Puffed Rice Fortified with Vitamins and Iron
  • Promotional packs are subject to availability, while stocks last. We cannot guarantee that your delivered pack will carry a featured promotion.
  • Rediscover the joy of gluten-free cereal with NESTLE GOFREE RICE POPS breakfast cereal. Our deliciously crispy pieces of puffed rice cereal have all the taste, just without the gluten. Made from carefully selected ingredients, fortified with 5 vitamins and iron, and no artificial colours or flavours. NESTLE GOFREE RICE POPS is a gloriously gluten-free start to your day, without the normal gluten-free price tag! Meaning no more compromising at breakfast.
  • Discover gluten-freedom with GOFREE - so good you won't leave a gluten-free bit! Serve with cold or hot milk, and why not try with fresh fruit and yoghurt.
  • Available in four delicious options, our range has all the variety, taste and joy of cereal at breakfast, just without the gluten. Why not try our other varieties CORN FLAKES, HONEY FLAKES and COCO RICE - you won't leave a gluten free bit!
  • NESTLE GOFREE RICE POPS for a tasty gluten-free start to the day
  • Deliciously crispy puffed rice cereal
  • Contains 6 vitamins and minerals including iron
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Certified gluten-free by Coeliac UK
  • Certified Kosher
  • Pack size: 550G

Information

Ingredients

Rice, Sugar, Salt, Partially Inverted Brown Sugar Syrup, Vitamins and Minerals (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Iron)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • What's the suggested portion size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items:
  • 125ml Milk
  • A Glass of Water
  • 1 Fresh Fruit 1 of 5-a-day

Number of uses

18 servings in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost Nestlé UK Consumer Services.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • We'd love to hear your comments about Nestlé cereals, so please let us know what you think, we always appreciate hearing from you. If you are unhappy with your purchase, please return to:
  • Freepost Nestlé UK Consumer Services.
  • Phone 00800 0789 0789
  • Phone lines are open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
  • www.nestlecereals.co.uk

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving with 125ml semi-skimmed milkRI - Reference Intake for Adults* Reference IntakeRI - Reference Intake for Adults* A 30g serving provides
Energy 1635kJ744kJ8400kJ490kJ
-385kcal176kcal2000kcal116kcal
Fat 1.2g2.4g70g0.4g
of which saturates 0.4g1.3g20g0.1g
Carbohydrate 85g32g
of which sugars 9.3g8.7g90g2.8g
Fibre 1.5g0.5g
Protein 7.5g6.6g
Salt 0.59g0.33g6g0.18g
Vitamins and Minerals%RI*%RI*
Riboflavin1.5mg 105%0.67mg 48%
Niacin 24mg 147%7.2mg 45%
Vitamin B6 1.8mg 127%0.59mg 42%
Folic Acid 259µg 130%82.3µg 41%
Pantothenic acid 5.0mg 83%2.0mg 33%
Iron 12mg 89%3.8mg 27%
*Reference Intake (RI)----
A 30g serving of Nestlé Gluten Free Rice Pops provides at least 25% of the RI of six vitamins and minerals----
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

128 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

IBS sufferer - molasses !

2 stars

Hi I unfort I suffer from IBS, this cereals was a savior for me ( last 2 yrs +) ever since most companies upped their barley malt extract content in most of their cereals. Im not GF intolerant but esp sensitive to barley and certain sugars.( FODMAP sensitive) hence and i could no longer eat any main stream brands. Many GF products can be ok for people with IBS but not all. These were great and they do taste good, BUT these cereals up until recently contained partially inverted brown sugar syrup, as show on this web page however recently the sugar syrup content has changed and added in molasses ( ingredients haven't been updated on this page - see attached photo of current ingredients) unfort this means my ibs has returned big style ( its taken me 2 weeks to track down what been the trigger) as molasses are an IBS ( FODMAP trigger). So if your just GF these cereals are great. if you are an IBS sufferer and sensitive to high fructose conc then these may not be for you ( depends on your sensitivities). Unfortunately I've now got no breakfast cereal i can eat, and i eat this twice a day, which is FODMAP safe. Come on world when you going to help IBS sufferers. I think there are prob more IBS sufferers out there than GF ones. Please keep ingredients simple and start thinking about food intolerances.

Pop

5 stars

I brought this as we as a family are cutting down on gluten and these are a great alternative to the usual cereal option we had. We find we can't taste the difference between them. They are great on there own or with fruit. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious and healthy

4 stars

Love this cereal. It’s a delicious start to the day. I feel healthy when I eat it And love that it’s fortified with iron unlikely similar cereals. i will definitely continue to buy this as I feel like it’s a good start to my day and it keeps me full longer than other cereals (which in turn prevents snacking later on) - win win! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Can't tell the difference!

4 stars

I bought these for my boyfriend as he has to cut down on gluten, and these are a great alternative to the usual cereal option. He adds them to fruit and yoghurt for his brekkie, but even when he has them on their own, he can't taste the difference! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice, gluten free breakfast

5 stars

I was delighted to try this product as my partner is gluten intolerant and we always look forward 5o testing new gluten free products. The rice pops are crunchy and we will be purchasing this products again. We use it for breakfast by adding in diary free milk and some fruit or for making snacks in a form of protein bars. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

We can’t tell the difference

4 stars

Our children love cereal and are quick to let us know if we have one that isn’t up to scratch. They all love these and you wouldn’t know they are any different from a regular box of cereal. The packaging stands out as a free from package, so easy to spot on a shelf. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Taste great

4 stars

I wasnt sure what to expect from this breakfast cereal as I wasnt sure whether removing gluten from the product would affect the flavour but after giving them a try I was pleasantly surprised,they tasted just as good as my usual cereal. I had been wanting to reduce the amount of gluten in my diet as I suffer from bloating from time to time although I wasnt quite sure where to start. This cereal would be ideal as a starter product and after eating it every morning for a week i did feel less bloated on a morning. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

5 stars

I've recently been diagnosed with a gluten allergy so these have been great. Im so used to having cerel in the morning but with allergy was unable until I tried these. They have the same great taste as usual cereal but are kinder to my tummy and don't leave me feeling bloated. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

so tasty!

5 stars

Great tasting gluten free breakfast cereal. You would not know they were gluten free to taste them which means i'm also able to give them to the kids. They are very light but at the same time leave they leave you satisfied at the end of the bowl. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not too bad

4 stars

These Rice Pops aren’t too bad, but you need more than one bowl to properly fill you up. The taste is alright, but even though very crispy, they’re also very airy! I can’t really taste the difference between ‘normal’ and ‘gluten free’ so that’s a good thing. They go really well with some fruit and nuts on top to fill you up a bit more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 128 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

