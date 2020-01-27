Nestle Gofree Rice Pops Gluten Free Cereal 550G

IBS sufferer - molasses ! 2 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 27th January 2020 Hi I unfort I suffer from IBS, this cereals was a savior for me ( last 2 yrs +) ever since most companies upped their barley malt extract content in most of their cereals. Im not GF intolerant but esp sensitive to barley and certain sugars.( FODMAP sensitive) hence and i could no longer eat any main stream brands. Many GF products can be ok for people with IBS but not all. These were great and they do taste good, BUT these cereals up until recently contained partially inverted brown sugar syrup, as show on this web page however recently the sugar syrup content has changed and added in molasses ( ingredients haven't been updated on this page - see attached photo of current ingredients) unfort this means my ibs has returned big style ( its taken me 2 weeks to track down what been the trigger) as molasses are an IBS ( FODMAP trigger). So if your just GF these cereals are great. if you are an IBS sufferer and sensitive to high fructose conc then these may not be for you ( depends on your sensitivities). Unfortunately I've now got no breakfast cereal i can eat, and i eat this twice a day, which is FODMAP safe. Come on world when you going to help IBS sufferers. I think there are prob more IBS sufferers out there than GF ones. Please keep ingredients simple and start thinking about food intolerances.

Pop 5 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 11th January 2020 I brought this as we as a family are cutting down on gluten and these are a great alternative to the usual cereal option we had. We find we can't taste the difference between them. They are great on there own or with fruit. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious and healthy 4 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 10th January 2020 Love this cereal. It’s a delicious start to the day. I feel healthy when I eat it And love that it’s fortified with iron unlikely similar cereals. i will definitely continue to buy this as I feel like it’s a good start to my day and it keeps me full longer than other cereals (which in turn prevents snacking later on) - win win! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Can't tell the difference! 4 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 8th January 2020 I bought these for my boyfriend as he has to cut down on gluten, and these are a great alternative to the usual cereal option. He adds them to fruit and yoghurt for his brekkie, but even when he has them on their own, he can't taste the difference! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice, gluten free breakfast 5 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 7th January 2020 I was delighted to try this product as my partner is gluten intolerant and we always look forward 5o testing new gluten free products. The rice pops are crunchy and we will be purchasing this products again. We use it for breakfast by adding in diary free milk and some fruit or for making snacks in a form of protein bars. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

We can’t tell the difference 4 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 6th January 2020 Our children love cereal and are quick to let us know if we have one that isn’t up to scratch. They all love these and you wouldn’t know they are any different from a regular box of cereal. The packaging stands out as a free from package, so easy to spot on a shelf. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Taste great 4 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 4th January 2020 I wasnt sure what to expect from this breakfast cereal as I wasnt sure whether removing gluten from the product would affect the flavour but after giving them a try I was pleasantly surprised,they tasted just as good as my usual cereal. I had been wanting to reduce the amount of gluten in my diet as I suffer from bloating from time to time although I wasnt quite sure where to start. This cereal would be ideal as a starter product and after eating it every morning for a week i did feel less bloated on a morning. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty 5 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 3rd January 2020 I've recently been diagnosed with a gluten allergy so these have been great. Im so used to having cerel in the morning but with allergy was unable until I tried these. They have the same great taste as usual cereal but are kinder to my tummy and don't leave me feeling bloated. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

so tasty! 5 stars Review from nestle-cereals.com 2nd January 2020 Great tasting gluten free breakfast cereal. You would not know they were gluten free to taste them which means i'm also able to give them to the kids. They are very light but at the same time leave they leave you satisfied at the end of the bowl. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]