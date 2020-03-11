By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Neutrogena Clean &Cleardeep Action Wipes 25S

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 2.66
£0.11/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Deep Action Facial Wipes
  • CLEAN & CLEAR® Deep Action Facial Wipes. For clean and clear skin every day in one quick & easy step!
  • Specially formulated to help prevent spots.
  • These daily facial wipes clean deep down into the pores to remove the daily build-up of make-up, dirt & impurities, helping to prevent spots & blemishes. Each wipe thoroughly cleanses your skin and in one easy wipe leaves it feeling cool, refreshed and clear.
  • UK's #1 Clear Skin Brand*
  • *Total CLEAN & CLEAR® unit sales, Nielsen data 52w/e 27/06/15
  • Clean deep down to help prevent spots

Information

Ingredients

[PR-015918], Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Butylene Glycol, PPG-26-Buteth-26, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Salicylic Acid, Menthol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Parfum, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol

Storage

Best used before the end of: see printed EXP

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Remove a wipe, unfold and gently wipe over face, taking care to avoid the eye area, until all dirt and impurities have been removed. Dispose of in the bin after use. Use as part of your CLEAN & CLEAR® routine for skin that's really clean, clear and under control.

Warnings

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Question?
  • UK careline 0808 238 9194
  • IRL careline 1800 220044

Net Contents

25 x Soft Wipes

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, IF CONTACT OCCURS, IMMEDIATELY RINSE WITH WATER. DISCONTINUE USE IF SKIN IRRITATION DEVELOPS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Works for me

5 stars

I use every morning. Never wash with soap and water. I fold the wipe until I have effectively eight squares to wipe my face with. Really does DWP clean and I now rarely have spots.

Deep action facial wipes

2 stars

When I first used it I thought it would work because it had a strong smell then when I applied this to my face it had a sticky, burning sensation and didn’t feel nice in my skin at all. I wouldn’t rate this product as it feels horrible on your skin/face and the product smells VERY chemically and strong!

