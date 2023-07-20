Dettol Antibacterial Multipurpose Cleaning Spray Citrus 1L www.happier-homes.com www.rbeuroinfo.com www.sustainable-cleaning.com

- Kills 99.9% of Bacteria*: Including COVID-19 Virus**, E.coli and the influenza virus - Antibacterial Formula: Use this Dettol spray to leave your surfaces hygienically clean - Multipurpose Cleaning: Use our antibacterial spray as a bathroom cleaner, kitchen cleaner and on a variety of surfaces around your home. - Tough on Dirt: A cleaning spray that attacks burnt-on-food, grease and bathroom and kitchen grime without any effort - Fresh Fragrance: Enjoy a long-lasting, fresh citrus fragrance - Quick, Effecitve Cleaning: Use our no-rinse surface cleaner on food preparation areas, highchairs and more Stay on top of all your household cleaning with Dettol Power & Fresh Antibacterial Multi-Purpose Cleaning Spray. It really does it all: cleans and leaves a fresh, long-lasting fragrance. The triple-action antibacterial spray tackles the toughest dirt, including burnt-on food, kitchen grease and bathroom grime, and is proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria*, including the COVID-19 Virus**, E.coli and the influenza virus. *See information on pack. Use disinfectants safely. Always read the label and product information before use. **COVID-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2 RB-M-40404 & RB-M-42352

Kills 99.9% of Bacteria

Pack size: 1000ML

Ingredients

Germ cleaning: Benzalkonium Chloride, Hydrogen Peroxide, Freshness: Perfume, Helpers: Water, Sodium Iminodisuccinate, Cleaners: C9-C11 Pareth 6, Citric Acid, Ethanol, 2-Propoxypropanol

Net Contents

1000ml ℮

Preparation and Usage