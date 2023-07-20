We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dettol Antibacterial Multipurpose Cleaning Spray Citrus 1L

4.8(37)
£3.00

£3.00/litre

- Kills 99.9% of Bacteria*: Including COVID-19 Virus**, E.coli and the influenza virus- Antibacterial Formula: Use this Dettol spray to leave your surfaces hygienically clean- Multipurpose Cleaning: Use our antibacterial spray as a bathroom cleaner, kitchen cleaner and on a variety of surfaces around your home.- Tough on Dirt: A cleaning spray that attacks burnt-on-food, grease and bathroom and kitchen grime without any effort- Fresh Fragrance: Enjoy a long-lasting, fresh citrus fragrance- Quick, Effecitve Cleaning: Use our no-rinse surface cleaner on food preparation areas, highchairs and moreStay on top of all your household cleaning with Dettol Power & Fresh Antibacterial Multi-Purpose Cleaning Spray. It really does it all: cleans and leaves a fresh, long-lasting fragrance. The triple-action antibacterial spray tackles the toughest dirt, including burnt-on food, kitchen grease and bathroom grime, and is proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria*, including the COVID-19 Virus**, E.coli and the influenza virus.*See information on pack. Use disinfectants safely. Always read the label and product information before use.**COVID-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2RB-M-40404 & RB-M-42352
A.I.S.E. ©Dettol and the sword symbol are trade marks
Kills 99.9% of Bacteria
Pack size: 1000ML

Ingredients

Germ cleaning: Benzalkonium Chloride, Hydrogen Peroxide, Freshness: Perfume, Helpers: Water, Sodium Iminodisuccinate, Cleaners: C9-C11 Pareth 6, Citric Acid, Ethanol, 2-Propoxypropanol

Net Contents

1000ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use1.Turn the nozzle to ON2. Keeping the bottle upright, spray from 20-25 cm away.3.Leave to work for up to 5 minutes4. Wipe clean

