By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Felix Double Delicious Ocean Selection 12X100g

4.5(14)Write a review
image 1 of Felix Double Delicious Ocean Selection 12X100g
£ 4.50
£3.75/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Find Felix® at Facebook CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • To find more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complete pet food for adult cat
  • ...is a range of delicious meals made with two different types of tender pieces in a delicious jelly which look and smell so irresistible, it looks like food you might have cooked yourself. Now your cat can enjoy two of his favourite varieties in one delicious meal! It's an irresistible meal. Also, Felix As Good as It Looks Doubly Delicious is available in a wide range of tasty flavours to satisfy your cat's love of variety.
  • That's not all!
  • These delicious meals:
  • Are a source of essential Omega 6 fatty acids..
  • Have the right combination of balanced minerals
  • And contain vitamins D & E.
  • They are full of healthy goodness to satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when fed according to the feeding guidelines on the pack.
  • Once a Felix cat
  • From the tasty first time...
  • Felix Kitten food has the right combination of proteins, essential minerals and vitamins that little Felix cats need to grow into big Felix cats. Perfect fuel for the first year's adventures!
  • Always a Felix cat
  • ...to a satisfied senior
  • With Felix they are not called the golden years for nothing. Felix Senior looks after those going a bit grey around the whiskers with their very own specially formulated, super tasty recipes.
  • Felix has a wide range of irresistible meals...
  • ...so you can give your cat his favourite every day.
  • Clever cats get Purina®Felix®
  • 100% of your cat's daily needs
  • Vitamins D & E
  • Balanced minerals
  • Source of omega 6
  • Pack size: 1.2KG
  • Source of omega 6

Information

Storage

Please store unopened pouches in a cool, dry place.Best before date: see back or base of the pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide
  • For an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 3-4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • 100% of your cat's daily needs
    • Vitamins D & E
    • Balanced minerals
    • Source of omega 6
    • 3x with Saithe & Salmon
    • 3x with Herring & Trout
    • 3x with Cod & Tuna
    • 3x with Salmon & Mackerel

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Cod 4%, Tuna 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool, dry place.Best before date: see back or base of the pouch.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture:81.0%
    Protein:11.5%
    Fat content:2.5%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.1%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA):0.4%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:670
    Vit. D3:100
    Vit. E:15
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:24
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.30
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.6
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 4.6
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:38
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:2 900
    Additives:-
    • 100% of your cat's daily needs
    • Vitamins D & E
    • Balanced minerals
    • Source of omega 6
    • 3x with Saithe & Salmon
    • 3x with Herring & Trout
    • 3x with Cod & Tuna
    • 3x with Salmon & Mackerel

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Mackerel 4%, Salmon 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool, dry place.Best before date: see back or base of the pouch.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture:81.0%
    Protein:11.5%
    Fat content:2.5%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.1%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA):0.4%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:670
    Vit. D3:100
    Vit. E:15
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:24
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.30
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.6
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 4.6
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:38
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:2 900
    Additives:-
    • 100% of your cat's daily needs
    • Vitamins D & E
    • Balanced minerals
    • Source of omega 6
    • 3x with Saithe & Salmon
    • 3x with Herring & Trout
    • 3x with Cod & Tuna
    • 3x with Salmon & Mackerel

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Saithe 4%, Salmon 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool, dry place.Best before date: see back or base of the pouch.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture:81.0%
    Protein:11.5%
    Fat content:2.5%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.1%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA):0.4%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:670
    Vit. D3:100
    Vit. E:15
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:24
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.30
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.6
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 4.6
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:38
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:2 900
    Additives:-
    • 100% of your cat's daily needs
    • Vitamins D & E
    • Balanced minerals
    • Source of omega 6
    • 3x with Saithe & Salmon
    • 3x with Herring & Trout
    • 3x with Cod & Tuna
    • 3x with Salmon & Mackerel

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Herring 4%, Trout 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool, dry place.Best before date: see back or base of the pouch.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture:81.0%
    Protein:11.5%
    Fat content:2.5%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.1%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA):0.4%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:670
    Vit. D3:100
    Vit. E:15
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:24
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.30
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.6
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 4.6
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:38
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:2 900
    Additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

14 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Why add sugar to cat food?!

1 stars

Extremely disappointed that these pouches are listed as containing “various sugars”. There’s absolutely no need for sugar in cat food - it would be much healthier without it.

Doubly Delicious Ocean Recipes

5 stars

I have a very fussy eater and one who'll eat anything. They both love this food (and the other one in the blue box which I think is called Fish Selection) and go at it with gusto. I have fed my cats Felix As Good As it Looks or this one for years and have tried others at times in the past, but have always come back to these very quickly. I know my cats are satisfied and are getting an excellent, balanced food by feeding this. Their fur is so silky and their eyes so shiny because of it. I won't ever swap it for another now. Why would I, when I'm confident that they are getting the best.

Our cat Harley loves all the Felix range of food

5 stars

I am sorry i dont have any photo's of Harley or do have a video of Harley

This is the only cat food that my cat will eat!

5 stars

My cat is very fussy - and she will only eat fish in jelly. We tried her on the Doubly Delicious pouches and she loves them. I hope Felix don't stop manufacturing them or I will be in deep trouble!

My cat won't eat any else

5 stars

My Cat has eaten Doubly delicious for several years and won't consider any else.

A great feed

5 stars

My cat loves variety and fish and this box covers it! She is about 18 and has a sensitive stomach which can sometimes mean bland food but with this selection it still looks apetising and she is not sick. She loves the range and when i open up the cupboard and show her the felix pouch she is there and eats its all up. This means happy cat and happy munmy. Thank you felix

Cat really enjoys this type/flavour

5 stars

Cat prefers this to all the kinds and brands, she refuses to eat any meat flavours at all.

Wont eat anything else but Felix fish my two

5 stars

Both my cats were raised on felix -they won't eat anything else

only one my cats eat.

5 stars

This is all our cats eat for the past 3 years 3 times a day.

My eldest cat has loved this for years

5 stars

Every morning I feed my oldest cat this food and she loves it! She is 14 and has had this for years since she was a kitten. Abbie has always been a bit fussy so we stick to this knowing she'll eat it. It has good chunks of real meat or fish in amongst the rich gravy..... my other 7 cats get the ordinary Felix which they love but I have to guard Abbie when she eats as they all try to steal it!

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter 10L

£ 1.89
£0.19/litre

Catsan Cat Litter 10L

£ 6.50
£0.65/litre

Go Cat Crunchy & Tender Beef Chicken & Vegetable 800G

£ 3.00
£3.75/kg

Felix Cat Food Fish Selection In Jelly 12 X 100G

£ 3.00
£2.50/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here