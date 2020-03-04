Felix Double Delicious Ocean Selection 12X100g

Why add sugar to cat food?!
Extremely disappointed that these pouches are listed as containing “various sugars”. There’s absolutely no need for sugar in cat food - it would be much healthier without it.
Doubly Delicious Ocean Recipes
I have a very fussy eater and one who'll eat anything. They both love this food (and the other one in the blue box which I think is called Fish Selection) and go at it with gusto. I have fed my cats Felix As Good As it Looks or this one for years and have tried others at times in the past, but have always come back to these very quickly. I know my cats are satisfied and are getting an excellent, balanced food by feeding this. Their fur is so silky and their eyes so shiny because of it. I won't ever swap it for another now. Why would I, when I'm confident that they are getting the best.
Our cat Harley loves all the Felix range of food
I am sorry i dont have any photo's of Harley or do have a video of Harley
This is the only cat food that my cat will eat!
My cat is very fussy - and she will only eat fish in jelly. We tried her on the Doubly Delicious pouches and she loves them. I hope Felix don't stop manufacturing them or I will be in deep trouble!
My cat won't eat any else
My Cat has eaten Doubly delicious for several years and won't consider any else.
A great feed
My cat loves variety and fish and this box covers it! She is about 18 and has a sensitive stomach which can sometimes mean bland food but with this selection it still looks apetising and she is not sick. She loves the range and when i open up the cupboard and show her the felix pouch she is there and eats its all up. This means happy cat and happy munmy. Thank you felix
Cat really enjoys this type/flavour
Cat prefers this to all the kinds and brands, she refuses to eat any meat flavours at all.
Wont eat anything else but Felix fish my two
Both my cats were raised on felix -they won't eat anything else
only one my cats eat.
This is all our cats eat for the past 3 years 3 times a day.
My eldest cat has loved this for years
Every morning I feed my oldest cat this food and she loves it! She is 14 and has had this for years since she was a kitten. Abbie has always been a bit fussy so we stick to this knowing she'll eat it. It has good chunks of real meat or fish in amongst the rich gravy..... my other 7 cats get the ordinary Felix which they love but I have to guard Abbie when she eats as they all try to steal it!