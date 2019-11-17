By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pizza Pepperoni 120G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Pizza Pepperoni 120G
£ 1.00
£0.83/100g
6 slices contain
  • Energy408kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat9.3g
    13%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2042kJ / 494kcal

Product Description

  • Fermented pepperoni sausage.
  • Pepperoni sausage seasoned with paprika, chilli and garlic
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Dextrose, White Pepper, Colour (Beetroot Red), Chilli, Spice Extracts, Garlic, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Spice Extracts contain: Paprika Extract, Pepper Extract, Chilli Extract.

Prepared with 105g of raw pork per 100g of finished product.



Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains6 slices (20g) contain
Energy2042kJ / 494kcal408kJ / 99kcal
Fat46.7g9.3g
Saturates18.2g3.6g
Carbohydrate1.9g0.4g
Sugars0.7g0.1g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein16.3g3.3g
Salt3.4g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

I make a Homepride herb and tomato pasta bake, hal

5 stars

I make a Homepride herb and tomato pasta bake, half the pepperoni slices and stir them into the mixture before I sprinkle cheese on top, then serve with either salad or garlic bread (or both). Any leftovers freeze and warm up well so no waste. Tastes delicious!

Bought specifically as a family member has a chron

1 stars

Bought specifically as a family member has a chronic illness that means they cannot eat spicy food. There is a spicy pepperoni and this one marked as just pizza pepperoni, yet as someone who can eat and doesn’t mind spicy I found this one far too hot. Why make a spicy version when this is also spicy?

the perfect bit extra to a pizza

5 stars

we like a lot of extra pepperoni on our pizzas and this is perfect nice & spicy everyone loves it

Very tasty

5 stars

Nice and spicey ,good value ,would reccomend

