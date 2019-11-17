Tesco Pizza Pepperoni 120G

I make a Homepride herb and tomato pasta bake, hal
I make a Homepride herb and tomato pasta bake, half the pepperoni slices and stir them into the mixture before I sprinkle cheese on top, then serve with either salad or garlic bread (or both). Any leftovers freeze and warm up well so no waste. Tastes delicious!
Bought specifically as a family member has a chronic illness that means they cannot eat spicy food. There is a spicy pepperoni and this one marked as just pizza pepperoni, yet as someone who can eat and doesn’t mind spicy I found this one far too hot. Why make a spicy version when this is also spicy?
the perfect bit extra to a pizza
we like a lot of extra pepperoni on our pizzas and this is perfect nice & spicy everyone loves it
Very tasty
Nice and spicey ,good value ,would reccomend