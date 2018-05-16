By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Christmas Easy Peeler 1.5Kg

Tesco Christmas Easy Peeler 1.5Kg
£ 1.50
£1.00/kg
2 typical clementines (142g)
  • Energy196kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 196kJ / 46kcal

Product Description

  • Clementines.
  • Hand picked Carefully selected for easy peeling and their juicy, sweet flavor
  • Class I
  • Hand-picked
  • Carefully selected for easy peeling and their juicy, sweet flavour
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Mandarin, Clementine

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Chile, Egypt, Israel, Morocco, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Uruguay, Italy, Portugal

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Name and address

Net Contents

1.5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy196kJ / 46kcal196kJ / 46kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate9.6g9.6g
Sugars9.6g9.6g
Fibre1.2g1.2g
Protein0.9g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C42mg (53%NRV)42mg (53%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

