Tesco Christmas Easy Peeler 1.5Kg

- Energy196kJ 46kcal2%
- Fat0.2g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars9.6g11%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 196kJ / 46kcal
Product Description
- Clementines.
- Hand picked Carefully selected for easy peeling and their juicy, sweet flavor
- Class I
- Hand-picked
- Carefully selected for easy peeling and their juicy, sweet flavour
- Pack size: 1.5kg
Information
Ingredients
Mandarin, Clementine
Storage
For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated.
Produce of
Produce of Argentina, Chile, Egypt, Israel, Morocco, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Uruguay, Italy, Portugal
Number of uses
n/a Servings
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
1.5kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|196kJ / 46kcal
|196kJ / 46kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|9.6g
|Sugars
|9.6g
|9.6g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.2g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|42mg (53%NRV)
|42mg (53%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
