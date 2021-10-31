We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nurofen Pain Relief 16 Caps 200Mg

Nurofen Pain Relief 16 Caps 200Mg
- Up To 8 Hours Long Lasting Relief - With a 2 capsule dose, Nurofen 200mg Capsules provide up to 8 hours long lasting pain relief- Ibuprofen Can Provide Superior Pack Pain Relief to Paracetamol - Contains ibuprofen, an anti-inflammatory which is recommended as a first line medicated treatment for back pain relief. For verification, please contact PO Box 4044.- Helps You Keep Going - For up to 8 hours with a 2 capsule dose so you can carry on with day-to-day life.Nurofen Pain Relief 200mg Capsules contain Ibuprofen. Ibuprofen is known for it's anti inflammatory properties and recommended by the NHS as the first line treatment for back pain. Whether it's aches or sprains, 2 capsules of Nurofen Pain Relief 200mg provides up to 8 hours of pain relief.For over 30 years, Nurofen has helped to provide millions of people with pain relief. We are experienced in pain relief, and we're to help.Nurofen Pain Relief 200mg Capsules Ibuprofen. Contains Ibuprofen. Always read the label. RB-P-00813 and RB-M-47133
Lasts up to 8 hours

Ingredients

Each Soft Capsule contains: Ibuprofen 200 mg, See product leaflet for full list of ingredients

Net Contents

16 x Soft Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Dosage: Adults, the elderly and children and adolescents between 12 and 18 years: take 1 or 2 capsules with water, then if necessary 1 or 2 capsules every 4 hours. Do not chew capsules. Do not exceed 6 capsules in 24 hours.Read the enclosed leaflet before taking this product.

Lower age limit

12 Years

