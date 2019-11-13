By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chunky Chips With Sea Salt 450G

Tesco Finest Chunky Chips With Sea Salt 450G
£ 2.60
£5.78/kg

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1237kJ 294kcal
    15%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 703kJ / 167kcal

Product Description

  • Chunky oven chips in a crispy batter coating with a sea salt sachet.
  • Crisp, golden chips with perfect fluffy centres, served with a sachet of Cornish sea salt® crystals
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Starch, Cornish Sea Salt®, Salt, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging and sea salt sachet.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Turn occasionally.
Before serving, sprinkle the sea salt from the sachet evenly over the chips.

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Turn occasionally.
Before serving, sprinkle the sea salt from the sachet evenly over the chips.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (176g**)
Energy703kJ / 167kcal1237kJ / 294kcal
Fat3.5g6.2g
Saturates0.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate29.6g52.1g
Sugars2.7g4.7g
Fibre2.8g4.9g
Protein2.7g4.8g
Salt0.8g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Terrible

2 stars

Cooking instructions are terrible and They are horribly wrong. Just be prepared to put them in the oven for the best part of an hour And for them to still come out RAW. Get something else!

Better chips on the market

3 stars

Having tried these and found them in no way special I decided I would avoid and go for the vegetable sides instead.

love them!

5 stars

love them!

The bst chips ever

5 stars

Absolutely the best chips ever: crisp, golden, tasty, firm and super delicious....when Tesco have them?????

Would buy again

5 stars

Love these chips. Usually have them with steak and pepper sauce

Excellent chips

4 stars

These are lovely. I normally dislike oven chips (too dry) but these closely resemble deep-fried chips because they are soft and tasty. I say soft, but a few of them can be a little hard in the middle, and that is my only criticism. The given cooking time is too short, I have cooked them up to 45 or even 50 minutes - this maximizes the softness and gives some of them a nice crispy coating. The sea salt is a bit of a joke: just enough for about eight chips, I don't bother with it.

Not Chunky, Not Fluffy, Not Crisp.

2 stars

Previously I have rated these the best kind of chunky chips, deserving of their branding as "finest". They used to be exactly as described on the box "crisp golden chips with delicious fluffy centres" and they were also "chunky'. Sadly, they no longer merit any of these descriptions. They are no longer crispy on the outside or fluffy on the inside and 90% of them are not chunky at all! What you get instead are fairly small chips mixed with mere fragments of potato. What has happened? Different potatoes? Different recipe? Please can we get them back the way they were or I for one will not be buying them.

worth a try!

5 stars

when I opened the pack I had my doubts as they felt soggy. however came out the oven so nice and tasted great will be buying them again.

full of flavour

5 stars

tasty chips full of potato

Cooking instructions wrong.

2 stars

The cooking instructions for these chips are wildly incorrect. It instructs you to cook in a fan oven at 170 for 25-30mins. We have just cooked these chips for 45 mins from chilled on 179 in a fan oven and half of them are still raw. Why is it so hard to give accurate cooking instructions? (Bear in mind, the main from the meal deal cooked exactly as the instructions said it would, it’s just the chips that are wrong)

