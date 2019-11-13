Tesco Finest Chunky Chips With Sea Salt 450G

Terrible 2 stars A Tesco Customer14th November 2019 Cooking instructions are terrible and They are horribly wrong. Just be prepared to put them in the oven for the best part of an hour And for them to still come out RAW. Get something else! Report

Better chips on the market 3 stars A Tesco Customer22nd October 2019 Having tried these and found them in no way special I decided I would avoid and go for the vegetable sides instead. Report

love them! 5 stars A Tesco Customer15th October 2019 love them! Report

The bst chips ever 5 stars A Tesco Customer23rd August 2019 Absolutely the best chips ever: crisp, golden, tasty, firm and super delicious....when Tesco have them????? Report

Would buy again 5 stars A Tesco Customer3rd July 2019 Love these chips. Usually have them with steak and pepper sauce Report

Excellent chips 4 stars A Tesco Customer11th April 2019 These are lovely. I normally dislike oven chips (too dry) but these closely resemble deep-fried chips because they are soft and tasty. I say soft, but a few of them can be a little hard in the middle, and that is my only criticism. The given cooking time is too short, I have cooked them up to 45 or even 50 minutes - this maximizes the softness and gives some of them a nice crispy coating. The sea salt is a bit of a joke: just enough for about eight chips, I don't bother with it. Report

Not Chunky, Not Fluffy, Not Crisp. 2 stars A Tesco Customer31st March 2019 Previously I have rated these the best kind of chunky chips, deserving of their branding as "finest". They used to be exactly as described on the box "crisp golden chips with delicious fluffy centres" and they were also "chunky'. Sadly, they no longer merit any of these descriptions. They are no longer crispy on the outside or fluffy on the inside and 90% of them are not chunky at all! What you get instead are fairly small chips mixed with mere fragments of potato. What has happened? Different potatoes? Different recipe? Please can we get them back the way they were or I for one will not be buying them. Report

worth a try! 5 stars A Tesco Customer12th October 2018 when I opened the pack I had my doubts as they felt soggy. however came out the oven so nice and tasted great will be buying them again. Report

full of flavour 5 stars Review from tesco.com 5th October 2018 tasty chips full of potato