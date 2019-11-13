Tesco Finest Chunky Chips With Sea Salt 450G

Terrible
Cooking instructions are terrible and They are horribly wrong. Just be prepared to put them in the oven for the best part of an hour And for them to still come out RAW. Get something else!
Better chips on the market
Having tried these and found them in no way special I decided I would avoid and go for the vegetable sides instead.
love them!
love them!
The bst chips ever
Absolutely the best chips ever: crisp, golden, tasty, firm and super delicious....when Tesco have them?????
Would buy again
Love these chips. Usually have them with steak and pepper sauce
Excellent chips
These are lovely. I normally dislike oven chips (too dry) but these closely resemble deep-fried chips because they are soft and tasty. I say soft, but a few of them can be a little hard in the middle, and that is my only criticism. The given cooking time is too short, I have cooked them up to 45 or even 50 minutes - this maximizes the softness and gives some of them a nice crispy coating. The sea salt is a bit of a joke: just enough for about eight chips, I don't bother with it.
Not Chunky, Not Fluffy, Not Crisp.
Previously I have rated these the best kind of chunky chips, deserving of their branding as "finest". They used to be exactly as described on the box "crisp golden chips with delicious fluffy centres" and they were also "chunky'. Sadly, they no longer merit any of these descriptions. They are no longer crispy on the outside or fluffy on the inside and 90% of them are not chunky at all! What you get instead are fairly small chips mixed with mere fragments of potato. What has happened? Different potatoes? Different recipe? Please can we get them back the way they were or I for one will not be buying them.
worth a try!
when I opened the pack I had my doubts as they felt soggy. however came out the oven so nice and tasted great will be buying them again.
full of flavour
tasty chips full of potato
Cooking instructions wrong.
The cooking instructions for these chips are wildly incorrect. It instructs you to cook in a fan oven at 170 for 25-30mins. We have just cooked these chips for 45 mins from chilled on 179 in a fan oven and half of them are still raw. Why is it so hard to give accurate cooking instructions? (Bear in mind, the main from the meal deal cooked exactly as the instructions said it would, it’s just the chips that are wrong)