Jimmy Choo Man Eau De Toilette 50Ml Spray

4.5(105)Write a review
£ 45.00
£90.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Eau de Toilette
  • Aromatic fragrance for men
  • Scent released in 2014
  • Originally released in 2014, Jimmy Choo Man by Jimmy Choo is a Aromatic fragrance for Men. This is a 50ml Spray Eau de Toilette.
  • This article may be sold only by Parfums Jimmy Choo authorized dealers
  • 78% Vol
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat. (SD Alcohol 39 C), Parfum (Fragrance), Aqua (Water), Limonene, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Linalool, Citronellol, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, BHT, Citral, Geraniol

Produce of

Made in France

Net Contents

50ml ℮

105 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Eventually got round to using this and it’s fantas

5 stars

Already been and bought a bottle ! It was fab loved the smell, fantastic great long lasting fragrance, waited to long to try it jimmy Choo have really made a great product here and have found a new buyer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent fragrance although not long lasting

4 stars

It actually smells great, and I found it to be more of a going out fragrance than a wear everyday. It is very light and will not wear for the length of the day if applied in the morning. It would wear out by noon. But it’s such a nice smell and a great alternative for other mainstream scents. You will definitely get heads turned and the questions of what fragrance are you wearing? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bold

5 stars

I love this fragrance and would definitely recommend it. It would make a fantastic Christmas present for any man. A touch of class. A bold and lasting smell. One of the best fragrances i've ever used. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice Perfume

4 stars

I tried the Jimmy choo man perfume as an alternative to my usual scent and found it to be very nice. Its bot overally strong and seems to last throughout the day, I wouldn't say that I would drop my regular scent but I might purchase again in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice fragrance for daily use

4 stars

I quite liked this fragrance, it has notes of leather to give it a masculine smell but balanced with a hint of floral (lavender) and maybe even fruity - neither enough to detract from the masculinity of the smell but enough to make it interesting. The only downside is that it didn't seem to last very long but as a daily option, I can keep topping it up so not a big issue. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very Fresh

5 stars

Very Fresh When I first used Jimmy Choo - Man Eau de Toilette, the first this I noticed was the fresh and still masculine. The after shave is long lasting and not overpowering so only a few sprays was needed for the hole day. I would recommend Jimmy Choo - Man Eau de Toilette to any one looking for a gift for any one or even for them self. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent smell

5 stars

This smells amazing,but not overpowering. I've had so many compliments from friends and a few strangers My barber loves it. It lasts all day. I've worn it both daily and for special occasions. I'll be switching to this as soon as my existing aftershave runs out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells good but a little sweet

3 stars

This is a pleasant fragrance but a little sweet for me. I think it would work well in a more casual setting. I didn't dislike it but I prefer something a little more masculine. My wife loved it though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Who knew jimmy Choo did aftershave?

4 stars

This is absolutely one of my favourite aftershaves. It is a beautiful fragrance, and my wife especially loves it so it’s definitely one to add to your collection. Ladies... if you're looking for something special for your partner this Christmas this is it. Only one issue is that it doesn’t seem to last all day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Aftershave!

5 stars

I received a sample of this whilst looking for a new aftershave. The masculine fragrance carries a warm, woody aromatic scent thats full of modern day freshness. You get an initial scent that it’s made up of fruity and floral notes like lavender and mandarin and then as it settles into your skin you start to smell the woody notes start to come through. It applies well with no irritation and lasts all day with little need to reapply. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 105 reviews

