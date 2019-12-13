Tesco Whole Roast Chicken 1Kg

Great value cooked whole chicken
I buy this at least once a week and just heat up portions as I need it on lower power in the microwave. Kids love it, lovely and tasty and juicy. I get two good family meals out of it plus pickings then I boil up the carcass for fresh stock and put it away in the freezer for when I next make a pot of soup. Great price at a fiver for all this.
Convenient, moist, tender, tasty & lasts a week!
Absolutely lovely, moist, tender, tasty whole chicken that’s very convenient to reheat in portions but, can also be eaten cold as it is. Mine actually had a use by date of 8 days when it arrived but, was so delicious I had it all eaten in 2/3 days. I just sliced off portions of it & ate some cold & some reheated for a couple of minutes in the microwave: equally delicious either way. I was particularly impressed by how moist & tender the breasts were as that can tend to be dry with ready cooked chicken: especially when reheated again in the microwave; not so in this case. Will be ordering this on a regular basis. I used to get the raw whole chicken to roast in the oven upside down, breast side down, so as not to dry out the breasts but, it’s more convenient, even tastier actually, to get this cooked whole chicken instead!
Perfection
Absolutely incredible. Jaw dropping stuff from Tesco, this mouth-watering piece of roast chicken is one of the best experiences I have had in my life. From the juicy breast to the perfectly cooked skin it is 100% perfect. I have had only a few meals that have sated my hunger to this extent but this is by far the best option and is worth a pickup from your nearest Tesco.
Excellent product
Eating with salad sandwiches warmed for dinner Good sell by date
very good quality. very moist and tender, saves cooking also if you are pressed for time.
16 minutes in my microwave and it tasted like a freshly cooked chicken loved it.
fabulous
really tasty, loads of meat not dry
I bought one of these Tesco cooked chicken and was pleasantly surprised by the quality; it was delicious!! Will be buying more as I'm now in my 90's and anything that saves time and money is OK for me.
was very dry after cooking for 50 mins would not buy again
Perfect, convenient mid week roast for the kids and enough for sandwiches the next day