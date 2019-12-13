By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Whole Roast Chicken 1Kg

Tesco Whole Roast Chicken 1Kg
£ 5.00
£0.50/100g
Per 100g
  • Energy758kJ 181kcal
    9%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 758kJ / 181kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted whole chicken with a brown sugar marinade.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit www.tescoplc.com
  • OVEN ROASTED Roasted whole chicken with a brown sugar marinade. Tasty and ready to eat hot or cold. High in protein. Plenty of tender roast chicken to feed family and friends. To serve hot, simply heat the chicken in a baking tray and serve with Yorkshire puddings, mashed potato, green beans and chicken gravy for a traditional treat. Looking for inspiration? This whole chicken is perfect for a picnic or party. Save space in your hamper next to the coleslaw, cocktail sausages and quiche. For more chicken recipes check out Tesco Real Food.
  • OVEN ROASTED Selected chicken roasted for succulence and flavour
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Oven roasted
  • Selected chicken roasted for succulence and flavour
  • Eat hot or cold
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Chicken, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Brown Sugar, Salt.

Prepared from 123g of raw whole chicken per 100g of roasted whole chicken.
 

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold.
Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Cover with foil towards the end of heating time if the chicken skin is becoming too brown.
190°C / Fan 170°C/Gas 5 55-60 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Warnings

  Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy758kJ / 181kcal758kJ / 181kcal
Fat8.0g8.0g
Saturates2.4g2.4g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre1.0g1.0g
Protein26.4g26.4g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Great value cooked whole chicken

5 stars

I buy this at least once a week and just heat up portions as I need it on lower power in the microwave. Kids love it, lovely and tasty and juicy. I get two good family meals out of it plus pickings then I boil up the carcass for fresh stock and put it away in the freezer for when I next make a pot of soup. Great price at a fiver for all this.

Convenient, moist, tender, tasty & lasts a week!

5 stars

Absolutely lovely, moist, tender, tasty whole chicken that’s very convenient to reheat in portions but, can also be eaten cold as it is. Mine actually had a use by date of 8 days when it arrived but, was so delicious I had it all eaten in 2/3 days. I just sliced off portions of it & ate some cold & some reheated for a couple of minutes in the microwave: equally delicious either way. I was particularly impressed by how moist & tender the breasts were as that can tend to be dry with ready cooked chicken: especially when reheated again in the microwave; not so in this case. Will be ordering this on a regular basis. I used to get the raw whole chicken to roast in the oven upside down, breast side down, so as not to dry out the breasts but, it’s more convenient, even tastier actually, to get this cooked whole chicken instead!

Perfection

5 stars

Absolutely incredible. Jaw dropping stuff from Tesco, this mouth-watering piece of roast chicken is one of the best experiences I have had in my life. From the juicy breast to the perfectly cooked skin it is 100% perfect. I have had only a few meals that have sated my hunger to this extent but this is by far the best option and is worth a pickup from your nearest Tesco.

Excellent product

5 stars

Eating with salad sandwiches warmed for dinner Good sell by date

very good quality. very moist and tender, saves co

5 stars

very good quality. very moist and tender, saves cooking also if you are pressed for time.

16 minutes in my microwave and it tasted like a fr

5 stars

16 minutes in my microwave and it tasted like a freshly cooked chicken loved it.

fabulous

5 stars

really tasty, loads of meat not dry

I bought one of these Tesco cooked chicken and was

5 stars

I bought one of these Tesco cooked chicken and was pleasantly surprised by the quality; it was delicious!! Will be buying more as I'm now in my 90's and anything that saves time and money is OK for me.

was very dry after cooking for 50 mins would not b

2 stars

was very dry after cooking for 50 mins would not buy again

Perfect, convenient mid week roast for the kids an

5 stars

Perfect, convenient mid week roast for the kids and enough for sandwiches the next day

