Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Orange 200G

5(49)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Orange 200G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.50
£1.75/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting orange filling
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
  • When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Have you tried our irresistible Lindor bars?
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Orange Essential Oil, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 31% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Highly meltable. Keep cool. Best before: (See back)

Produce of

Manufactured in Italy

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SpA,
  • IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2599 kJ / 626 kcal
Fat 48 g
- Of which saturates 36 g
Carbohydrate 43 g
- Of which sugar42 g
Protein 4,8 g
Salt 0,21 g

49 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Love in the form of chocolate

5 stars

I bought this for a treat when I was out in the supermarket. I love the lindt brand and hadn't tried the orange ones and I was really impressed with the flavour. They aren't too sickly and taste great with a cup of tea. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious luxury chocolates

5 stars

Tried these chocolates as I'm a big fan of chocolate and orange and these didn't disappoint. The chocolate was really creamy and the orange flavouring was not overpowering. I would definitely purchase these again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing taste

5 stars

My favorite flavor chocolate is orange and I love the original Lindt product, to them taste two of my fave things together was fab. I absolutely love this chocolate and the smooth Centre just melts in your mouth! Another great product from Lindt [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A delicious indulgent chocolate

5 stars

This new flavour from Lindt Lindor is delicious. It is melt in your mouth and very smooth. The orange zing is not too overpowering but very present and the chocolate is very tasty. Works best at room temperature and can be quite runny if left in a warm room. The orange packaging is also appealing and looks great as a gift. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

my fave

5 stars

I absolutely love these chocolates! They have a normal chocolate texture outer shell and a melt in the mouth centre. They taste amazing with a subtle taste of orange. I personally like to eat mine out of the fridge as you get more of a crack on the outer shell - I'd highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ball of total deliciousness

5 stars

I love any type of orange sweet, but these are a different level, totally delicious and a lovely treat to end the day. I look forward to one of these each evening with my bedtime drink, I carefully remove some of the outer chocolate and then saviour the truffle centre. This is my daily indulgence, fab treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great orangy taste

5 stars

Wow what can I say, these orange Lundor chocolates just blew me away. I was given the orange ones to try and to be honest wasn't expecting anything more than a slight hint of orange. Boy was I wrong ,they are the tastiest chocolates I have had for a long time. The centre is soft chocolate but bursting with orange flavour. They were so good I had to wrestle my son for the last one. If you love orange flavours I would definitely recommend and you won't be disappointed. I will definitely be popping another box in with my weekend shop. Loved, loved ,loved them and can't wait for more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous creamy chocolate

4 stars

Perfect little treat. Delicious chocolate outer shell with a smooth orange melty centre. Delicious and big enough that you don't need to eat a load to be satisfied. There are a good few in the box aswell so ideal as a gift or for sharing. Would buy again as a treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great flavor

5 stars

What isn't there to like about Lindt Lindor orange chocolates. There is plenty of the lindor balls in the box all wrapped up in an orange wrapper. The chocolate is a lovely creamy milk chocolate and inside is a smooth almost mousse like orange filling. The orange flavour is quite intense and once you've had one you want another. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Devine

5 stars

Wow what a treat delicious chocolate the Orange flavour was georgeous very sweet so can't eat to many in one go which is good great taste creamy centre melt in the mouth will defiantly be buying again would be perfect Christmas chocolates [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

