Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Orange 200G

Love in the form of chocolate 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 26th July 2019 I bought this for a treat when I was out in the supermarket. I love the lindt brand and hadn't tried the orange ones and I was really impressed with the flavour. They aren't too sickly and taste great with a cup of tea. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious luxury chocolates 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 16th July 2019 Tried these chocolates as I'm a big fan of chocolate and orange and these didn't disappoint. The chocolate was really creamy and the orange flavouring was not overpowering. I would definitely purchase these again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing taste 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 9th July 2019 My favorite flavor chocolate is orange and I love the original Lindt product, to them taste two of my fave things together was fab. I absolutely love this chocolate and the smooth Centre just melts in your mouth! Another great product from Lindt [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A delicious indulgent chocolate 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 8th July 2019 This new flavour from Lindt Lindor is delicious. It is melt in your mouth and very smooth. The orange zing is not too overpowering but very present and the chocolate is very tasty. Works best at room temperature and can be quite runny if left in a warm room. The orange packaging is also appealing and looks great as a gift. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

my fave 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 8th July 2019 I absolutely love these chocolates! They have a normal chocolate texture outer shell and a melt in the mouth centre. They taste amazing with a subtle taste of orange. I personally like to eat mine out of the fridge as you get more of a crack on the outer shell - I'd highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ball of total deliciousness 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 30th June 2019 I love any type of orange sweet, but these are a different level, totally delicious and a lovely treat to end the day. I look forward to one of these each evening with my bedtime drink, I carefully remove some of the outer chocolate and then saviour the truffle centre. This is my daily indulgence, fab treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great orangy taste 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 29th June 2019 Wow what can I say, these orange Lundor chocolates just blew me away. I was given the orange ones to try and to be honest wasn't expecting anything more than a slight hint of orange. Boy was I wrong ,they are the tastiest chocolates I have had for a long time. The centre is soft chocolate but bursting with orange flavour. They were so good I had to wrestle my son for the last one. If you love orange flavours I would definitely recommend and you won't be disappointed. I will definitely be popping another box in with my weekend shop. Loved, loved ,loved them and can't wait for more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous creamy chocolate 4 stars Review from Lindt UK 27th June 2019 Perfect little treat. Delicious chocolate outer shell with a smooth orange melty centre. Delicious and big enough that you don't need to eat a load to be satisfied. There are a good few in the box aswell so ideal as a gift or for sharing. Would buy again as a treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great flavor 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 27th June 2019 What isn't there to like about Lindt Lindor orange chocolates. There is plenty of the lindor balls in the box all wrapped up in an orange wrapper. The chocolate is a lovely creamy milk chocolate and inside is a smooth almost mousse like orange filling. The orange flavour is quite intense and once you've had one you want another. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]