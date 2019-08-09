By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Derma Spa Summer Revived F/Med Limited 200Ml

4.5(108)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Derma Spa Summer Revived F/Med Limited 200Ml
£ 6.95
£3.48/100ml
  • Want to get a healthy-looking bronze glow without exposing your skin to the sun? Bask in Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived Body Lotion and treat yourself to that holiday hue all year round. Dove has combined dermatological care with beauty expertise to develop Cell-Moisturisers - key moisturising actives compressed from natural seed oils. By combining this technology with natural-looking tanners for the first time, Dove created a pampering gradual tan lotion. It leaves skin full of moisture and feeling cared for. To enjoy smooth, moisturised skin that has a natural-looking tan, simply massage this Dove self tanning lotion evenly over clean, dry skin, and then wash your hands thoroughly. Always apply a separate sunscreen product if you are going to be spending time in the sun and remember to exfoliate your skin before using the Dove self-tanning lotion. The results? Glowing, sun-kissed skin, whatever the weather. Dove DermaSpa. Spa Experience. Dermatological Care.
  • (*Within the Stratum Corneum)
  • Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived Fair to Medium 200ml provides a natural, streak-free glow
  • Dove Summer Revived tanning moisturiser combines the luxurious sensory experience of a spa with the expertise of dermatological care
  • The Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived Gradual Self Tan range is suitable for use on sensitive skin
  • Moisturises to the deeper* layers of the skin whilst preventing moisture loss from the surface
  • Our cell Moisturisers are comprised of key moisturising actives compressed from natural seed oils and combined with natural tanners, allowing a healthy-looking tan to gradually build over time
  • This moisturising self tan lotion can be used on fair to medium skin
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Stearic Acid, Dihydroxyacetone, Dimethicone, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Caramel, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric acid, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Glyceryl stearate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copoly, Hydroxystearic Acid, Isohexadecane, Maltodextrin, Palmitic Acid, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 60, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Sorbitan Isostearate, Stearamide AMP, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16255, CI 47005

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Direction: Massage evenly over clean, dry skin, and then wash hands thoroughly. Always apply a separate sunscreen product if spending time in the sun.

Warnings

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

108 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

The best self tan I have ever used!!

5 stars

I have been using self tan for over e0 years (Yes I am in my mid 50's) and over the years have spend a fortune and all the various brands. My legs never go brown in the sun. For the first time ever my legs have a lovely even tan that lasts for days!

Good but a little sticky

4 stars

Really like the light colour this product gives me-easy to use & streak free. However, reading a lot of reviews many claim the lotion dries quickly however this is not my experience. I spend about an hour drying off and am sticky most of the day.

Exactly what I wanted

5 stars

I'm really impressed! This was my first time using self-tan so I was nervous how it would turn out but it worked perfectly - a gradual tan that you can build up, very light texture so it dried quickly and didn't stain or streak. Love it!

Best product used

5 stars

Great product I used it when I was in the UK. Why can’t I buy it here in Australia.

What is it?

5 stars

In the picture of the tanner it says medium to dark skin however in the title it says fair to medium so i'm a bit confused.

Nafie Katib Dove summer

5 stars

I think this product is amazing and made my skin all glowing without having to go out and sunbath. Would highly recommend it to everyone and would definitely buy it in the future. Dove summer revived is a product to buy if you want your skin to look glowing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely soft radiant skin

5 stars

I've never used a tinted body lotion before so I was a bit unsure before I tried this one from Dove Derma Spa. Maybe it would be hard to apply or make my skin blotchy and uneven in tone. Phew! No need to worry and I love it. It's so easy to put on and soaks in well straight away. It has a lovely gentle smell and leaves my skin soft and smooth. I've used it a few times and love the compliments I've had about looking healthy. One of my colleagues even asked where I'd been on holiday! I told her my secret and she's bought some too. Success all round. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Glow like a queen!

5 stars

After the longest winter EVER my poor pale skin was crying out for some attention so when I received this product I couldn’t wait to grey it. I had a shower as normal, shaved and exfoliated ahead of applying. Once out of the shower I proceeded to take a small amount of product and apply it to my legs, arms, chest and neck area. What I instantly noticed was how well the product soaked into my skin and didn’t feel sticky. By the time I’d got to my neck area, my legs felt dry enough to get dressed - which was perfect! Over the day I noticed I started to glow and didn’t smell like dog biscuits which always puts me off applying these kind of products. By the evening I could definitely see a change in colour, my skin felt to soft and it actually looked airbrushed. I am thrilled with the product and would definitely recommend it to friends for a quick skin transformation. Well done Dove - genius product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love my Dove!

5 stars

As a devotee of another Dove self-tanning product, I was interested to see if this could be better. It is! The colour is so natural-looking, with a nice sheen, the scent is pleasantly fruity, and it’s really easy to apply without streaks, but what I especially love is the quality of the body lotion. It feels luxurious and expensive, and has left my skin beautifully soft. My routine is to use it on my arms and legs after a shower, about half an hour before bed, so it has time to soak in. In the morning, voila! A sun-kissed glow! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove review

4 stars

I really like this product.. Pros It is oderless, streak free and gentle. I started using a few days before and then topped up but it left a lovely golden tan. It did not stain my clothes or bedding and dried really quickly which was a huge bonus. The only real con is that I found it difficult to see where I had applied but this is a very minor point. Overall I would definitely recommend this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

