No More Nails Cartridge 365G

UniBond No More Nails Original – Eliminates the need for nails and screws! Are you tired of having to use nails and screws during DIY or repair jobs? Unibond No More Nails Original construction adhesive is a heavy duty adhesive ideal for mounting and bonding, without the need for nails, screws or hassle. The mounting adhesive is constructed with water-based technology, ensuring extra-strength and a professional finish. The cartridge design ensures a simple application, allowing control of the flow of glue with the use of a cartridge gun. The grab adhesive is suitable for most common building materials, e.g. wood, ceramic, metal, concrete, brick, plaster, stone and most plastics. Specially designed for interior use, the grab glue ensures strong bonds for heavy-duty repair and DIY jobs in almost any capacity – ideal as a skirting board adhesive and for many other internal bonding applications, including fixing coat hooks, window ledges and coving. For optimal application ensure that surfaces are clean and free from dust, oil, grease and loose material. One of the surfaces must be porous as the product dries by water evaporation. Cut off the tip of the cartridge above the screw thread, screw on the nozzle and cut to the desired size. Insert cartridge into the gun. Apply adhesive to one surface of the item being bonded in continuous beads 15cm apart using a cartridge gun. Firmly press the items into place with a twisting action. Wipe away the excess with water. Allow 24-48 hours to fully dry. Very heavy or distorted items may need support or additional fixing whilst drying. The Product Benefits at a Glance: •No need for nails/screws •Suitable for most materials •For interior DIY/repair jobs

The UniBond brand covers a wide-range of product categories including construction adhesives, sealants, tiling and moisture absorbers. UniBond empowers and inspires creators and doers to take on their project with confidence and to complete with pride. The No More Nails construction adhesive range enters its 26th year, and in 2019 launched the No More Nails All Materials sub-range to widen the scope of bonding applications. UniBond Sealants has a wide range of products for kitchen & bathroom with superior Triple Protection anti-mould system as well as specific indoor and outdoor products. The UniBond ReNEW concept targets new-users with a super easy-to use applicator and formulation which goes on top of your existing sealant to create a new and professional-looking finish. In 2020, UniBond launched the UltraForce Tiling range to step-on the ready-mixed tile adhesive market and re-state UniBond as the DIYers champion. UniBond Aero 360 improves the air quality in your home. This refillable moisture absorber controls moisture levels to help prevent condensation, mould and musty smells. It not only protects your home and belongings, but also improves your well-being and that of your family.

