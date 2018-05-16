John West Mild Curry Tuna Light Lunch 220G

Product Description
- Tuna with Rice, Sultanas, Green Peas, Red Peppers and Chickpeas in a Mild Curry Sauce.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Less than 250 calories
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Naturally high in protein
- Fork included
- With rice, sultanas, vegetables and chickpeas in a mild curry sauce
- Foil sealed for freshness
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Skipjack Tuna (20%), Red Peppers (16%), White Rice (15%), Water, Onions (13%), Chickpeas (7%), Sultanas (2.7%), Green Peas (2.7%), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Milk Powder, Spices (contains Mustard), Modified Corn Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mustard, Garlic Extract, Thickeners: Xanthan and Guar Gum, Spice Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Mustard
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store at room temperature in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. After opening, any unused product should be covered, refrigerated and consumed within 24 hours.
Produce of
Produced in Portugal
Preparation and Usage
- Remove foil lid and eat directly from the dish.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack
|Energy
|450kJ
|990kJ
|-
|107kcal
|235kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|5.9g
|(of which saturates)
|0.3g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|24g
|(of which sugars)
|5g
|11g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|5.5g
|Protein
|8.4g
|18g
|Salt
|0.9g
|2g
Safety information
