By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

John West Mild Curry Tuna Light Lunch 220G

No ratings yetWrite a review
John West Mild Curry Tuna Light Lunch 220G
£ 2.50
£1.14/100g

Product Description

  • Tuna with Rice, Sultanas, Green Peas, Red Peppers and Chickpeas in a Mild Curry Sauce.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Less than 250 calories
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Naturally high in protein
  • Fork included
  • With rice, sultanas, vegetables and chickpeas in a mild curry sauce
  • Foil sealed for freshness
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 220G
  • Naturally high in protein

Information

Ingredients

Skipjack Tuna (20%), Red Peppers (16%), White Rice (15%), Water, Onions (13%), Chickpeas (7%), Sultanas (2.7%), Green Peas (2.7%), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Milk Powder, Spices (contains Mustard), Modified Corn Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mustard, Garlic Extract, Thickeners: Xanthan and Guar Gum, Spice Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Mustard
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store at room temperature in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. After opening, any unused product should be covered, refrigerated and consumed within 24 hours.

Produce of

Produced in Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove foil lid and eat directly from the dish.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  • Drop us a line at ahoy-there@john-west.com
  • www.john-west.com

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack
Energy 450kJ990kJ
-107kcal235kcal
Fat 2.7g5.9g
(of which saturates)0.3g0.7g
Carbohydrate 11g24g
(of which sugars)5g11g
Fibre 2.5g5.5g
Protein 8.4g18g
Salt 0.9g2g

Safety information

View more safety information

ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

John West Light Lunch Mexican Style Tuna Salad 220G

£ 2.50
£1.14/100g

John West Light Lunch Moroccan Style Salmon Salad 220G

£ 2.50
£1.14/100g

John West Light Lunch Italian Style Tuna Salad 220G

£ 2.50
£1.14/100g

John West Light Lunch Thai Style Salmon Salad 220G

£ 2.50
£1.14/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here