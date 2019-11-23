Slimfast Chunky Chocolate Shake 450G

Nice tasting 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 23rd November 2019 I started the shakes with some reservations as to how they would aid my weight loss however I was pleasantly surprised when it propelled my weightloss, the shakes are convenient, great tasting and filling! Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Needs more cocoa. Not too bad, can't shake the fee 3 stars A Tesco Customer7th November 2019 Needs more cocoa. Not too bad, can't shake the feeling it won't make me thin, but a nice meal replacement. Report

Great way to start slimming 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 21st August 2019 This is the first time I have tried Slim Fast and I must say I’m pleasantly surprised. I was hesitant at first as I didn’t think this would fill me up. I also didn’t think it would taste very nice, however I’m really enjoying the flavour (I purchased chocolate). I’ve been on this programme for one month now, having a shake for breakfast, a light lunch and an evening meal and I have lost 4 pounds. I have found if you blend it with ice, the shake goes really thick and creamy. Will definitely buy again and carry on with this programme. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I dunno why I used it 3 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 20th August 2019 Ok , I don’t think it’s fault if the product but the product didn’t make me full . It needs lot of motivation for to alternate it to the slimming regime . Taste wise it was alright nothing different from other brands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great flavour 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 7th August 2019 I started to use the slimfast as a meal replacement at breakfast time. I feel that it fills me up and I don’t get hungry until dinner time. The chocolate flavour is really yummy and you wouldn’t even think it is a meal replacement product you would just think it is a normal chocolate milk. I am looking forward to seeing some proper results from continually using the shake [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing taste. 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 30th July 2019 I started using this 3 weeks ago, 1 shake a day replacing 1 meal. To start I have to say how absolutely delicious it is! Especially compared to other brands similar products, its honestly like a chocolate milkshake. I didn't have a shaker bottle so that made it a bit more interesting to mix so I can't comment truly on how easy it is, but even without a proper bottle it was doable. It's filling, but not over the top. Definitely enough to keep you going and I have lost weight over the 3 weeks, roughly 4lbs. I've always avoided slim fast as I worried about the flavour etc but this has completely changed my mind! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Filled me up better than I thought 3 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 27th July 2019 I was keen to try Slimfast, having never tried any of their range before. I chose the Chunky Chocolate, and perhaps shouldn't have been surprised that it didn't taste exactly like chocolate milkshake! The taste was okay, sort of chocolatey with a slight maltiness to it. My blender was broken so I couldn't mix it up with ice cubes, and I think that would have improved it tremendously. I found the first drink quite hard to get down, probably because I was getting used to the consistency. I felt sure that I'd be hungry before lunch, but I hardly noticed. The lunchtime drink went down a lot more easily and kept me reasonably happy until my dinner. For me personally, I think I'd rather diet a different way, for example by using food like egg and spinach I can create a filling and tasty dish with fewer calories than this shake. However the ease of using this product cannot be denied, it's a lot quicker than cooking and also saves the brainpower of having to plan what you're going to eat, not to mention shopping for the ingredients and keeping them fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

very smooth 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 22nd July 2019 This product was easy and no fuss to use. Easy measurements. Very smooth consistency. Lovely taste and texture. Definitely curbed hunger. I will continue to use. Have not noticed ang weight loss yet but will persevere [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste and fills the spot! 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 17th July 2019 After using this for a few weeks, it really does help me cut down on my calories. I opted to use semi-skimmed milk instead of skimmed for added thickness and flavour but it even tastes fine with water. It filled me up from 11am until dinner time. One of the better meal replacements I have tried! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]