Slimfast Chunky Chocolate Shake 450G

Slimfast Chunky Chocolate Shake 450G
Product Description

  • Chocolate flavour milkshake powder, meal replacement for weight control with sweeteners.
  • Could do with some support?
  • For tips, life stories and recipe ideas visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk
  • Scientifically Proven Plan* Effective Weight Loss
  • SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan®
  • It's simple, easy to stick to & scientifically proven to work*
  • Pick 3 - Snacks a day. SlimFast Snacks or fruit & veg
  • Choose 2 - SlimFast Meal replacements, shakes or bars
  • Have 1 - Balanced 600kcal meal (800kcal for men)
  • Drink - At least 2 litres of water a day
  • Get Active! - Exercise could help you reach your goal
  • Green Dot
  • High protein
  • Source of fibre
  • 23 vitamins & minerals
  • Just add skimmed milk
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 450G
  • No added sugar
  • High protein
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Inulin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (9%) (contains Soya Lecithin), Soya Bean Oil, Milk Proteins, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Vitamins and Minerals1, Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Powdered Cellulose, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Soya Lecithin), Sweetener (Sucralose), 1Vitamins and Minerals: Magnesium Oxide, Potassium Phosphate, Vitamin C, Iron Pyrophosphate, Zinc Gluconate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Copper Gluconate, Vitamin A, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Pantothenic Acid, Chromium Chloride, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin K1, Vitamin B6, Thiamine

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Replace lid immediately after use and keep in a cool dry place.Best Before End: see base of tub.

Preparation and Usage

  • To prepare your milkshake:
  • A Take 250ml of cold skimmed milk
  • B Add 2 level scoops of powder to the milk (scoop in tub)
  • C Cover and shake well for approximately 20 seconds. For best results use a blender and ice

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • *Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 12lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.
  • If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.

Name and address

  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd,
  • 3 Queen's Square,
  • Ascot Business Park,
  • Lyndhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9FE

  • Why not get in touch?
  • Fancy a chat? Call our careline Monday-Friday 8am-6pm on 0800 5874471 (UK), 1850419172 (ROI)
  • Customer Care Team SlimFast,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Prepared) Per 100ml%NRV† per 100ml(As Prepared) ‡Per serving% NRV† per serving
Energy (kJ/kcal)364/85982/230
Fat (g)1.12.9
of which saturates (g)0.20.6
Carbohydrate (g)14.138.0
of which sugars (g)7.720.9
Fibre (g)1.54.0
Protein (g)5.615.2
Salt (g)0.180.49
Vitamin A (µg)90.01124230
Vitamin D (µg)0.60121.6031
Vitamin E (mg)1.30113.7031
Vitamin K (µg)8.601123.331
Vitamin C (mg)9.301125.131
Thiamin (mg)0.13120.3431
Riboflavin (mg)0.30210.8259
Niacin (mg)2.00125.4034
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.20140.5136
Folic Acid (µg)27.81475.137
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.90362.5098
Biotin (µg)5.901216.032
Pantothenic Acid (mg)0.86142.3038
Calcium (mg)1942452465
Phosphorus (mg)1492140157
Iron (mg)1.90135.1036
Magnesium (mg)42.01111330
Zinc (mg)1.40143.9039
Iodine (µg)37.42510167
Potassium (mg)2611570542
Copper (mg)0.14140.3838
Selenium (µg)6.201116.730
Manganese (mg)0.25120.6733
Chromium (µg)2.0055.4013
Sodium (mg)0.10n/a0.20n/a
‡ 1 serving = 270ml (37.5g powder + 250ml of skimmed milk)----
Pack contains 12 servings----
Vitamins †NRV = Nutrient Reference Value----
Minerals----
This meal contains 1/3 of your daily nutrients as part of the plan----

Safety information

Safety information

*Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 12lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle. If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.

Nice tasting

5 stars

I started the shakes with some reservations as to how they would aid my weight loss however I was pleasantly surprised when it propelled my weightloss, the shakes are convenient, great tasting and filling! Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Needs more cocoa. Not too bad, can't shake the fee

3 stars

Needs more cocoa. Not too bad, can't shake the feeling it won't make me thin, but a nice meal replacement.

Great way to start slimming

4 stars

This is the first time I have tried Slim Fast and I must say I’m pleasantly surprised. I was hesitant at first as I didn’t think this would fill me up. I also didn’t think it would taste very nice, however I’m really enjoying the flavour (I purchased chocolate). I’ve been on this programme for one month now, having a shake for breakfast, a light lunch and an evening meal and I have lost 4 pounds. I have found if you blend it with ice, the shake goes really thick and creamy. Will definitely buy again and carry on with this programme. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I dunno why I used it

3 stars

Ok , I don’t think it’s fault if the product but the product didn’t make me full . It needs lot of motivation for to alternate it to the slimming regime . Taste wise it was alright nothing different from other brands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great flavour

5 stars

I started to use the slimfast as a meal replacement at breakfast time. I feel that it fills me up and I don’t get hungry until dinner time. The chocolate flavour is really yummy and you wouldn’t even think it is a meal replacement product you would just think it is a normal chocolate milk. I am looking forward to seeing some proper results from continually using the shake [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing taste.

4 stars

I started using this 3 weeks ago, 1 shake a day replacing 1 meal. To start I have to say how absolutely delicious it is! Especially compared to other brands similar products, its honestly like a chocolate milkshake. I didn't have a shaker bottle so that made it a bit more interesting to mix so I can't comment truly on how easy it is, but even without a proper bottle it was doable. It's filling, but not over the top. Definitely enough to keep you going and I have lost weight over the 3 weeks, roughly 4lbs. I've always avoided slim fast as I worried about the flavour etc but this has completely changed my mind! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Filled me up better than I thought

3 stars

I was keen to try Slimfast, having never tried any of their range before. I chose the Chunky Chocolate, and perhaps shouldn't have been surprised that it didn't taste exactly like chocolate milkshake! The taste was okay, sort of chocolatey with a slight maltiness to it. My blender was broken so I couldn't mix it up with ice cubes, and I think that would have improved it tremendously. I found the first drink quite hard to get down, probably because I was getting used to the consistency. I felt sure that I'd be hungry before lunch, but I hardly noticed. The lunchtime drink went down a lot more easily and kept me reasonably happy until my dinner. For me personally, I think I'd rather diet a different way, for example by using food like egg and spinach I can create a filling and tasty dish with fewer calories than this shake. However the ease of using this product cannot be denied, it's a lot quicker than cooking and also saves the brainpower of having to plan what you're going to eat, not to mention shopping for the ingredients and keeping them fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

very smooth

4 stars

This product was easy and no fuss to use. Easy measurements. Very smooth consistency. Lovely taste and texture. Definitely curbed hunger. I will continue to use. Have not noticed ang weight loss yet but will persevere [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste and fills the spot!

5 stars

After using this for a few weeks, it really does help me cut down on my calories. I opted to use semi-skimmed milk instead of skimmed for added thickness and flavour but it even tastes fine with water. It filled me up from 11am until dinner time. One of the better meal replacements I have tried! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes delish!!!

5 stars

I love my slim-fast journey! It is the only dietary drink that is tasty too. I love how easy to make and delicious it tastes. When I’m short of time, I simply mix two scoops in low-fat milk though I would recommend blending it in a blender as not the whole powder is dissolved with a spoon and there are some unpleasant chunks left behind. After blending,it tastes great! It satisfies my chocolate craving and helps me lose weight in the same place. Absolutely love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 60 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

