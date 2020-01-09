By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Slimfast Summer Strawberry Shake 438G

4.5(58)Write a review
Slimfast Summer Strawberry Shake 438G
£ 7.25
£1.66/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavour milkshake powder, meal replacement for weight control with sweeteners.
  • Could do with some support?
  • For tips, life stories and recipe ideas visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk
  • Scientifically Proven Plan* Effective Weight Loss
  • SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan®
  • It's simple, easy to stick to & scientifically proven to work*
  • Pick 3 - Snacks a day. SlimFast Snacks or fruit & veg
  • Choose 2 - SlimFast Meal replacements, shakes or bars
  • Have 1 - Balanced 600kcal meal (800kcal for men)
  • Drink - At least 2 litres of water a day
  • Get Active! - Exercise could help you reach your goal
  • Green Dot
  • 15g protein
  • 230 calories
  • Just add skimmed milk
  • 23 vitamins & minerals
  • High protein
  • Source of fibre
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 438G
  • No added sugar
  • High protein
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Inulin, Soya Bean Oil, Milk Proteins, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red), Vitamins and Minerals1, Emulsifiers (Powdered Cellulose, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Soya Lecithin), Sweetener (Sucralose), 1Vitamins and Minerals: Magnesium Oxide, Potassium Phosphate, Vitamin C, Iron Pyrophosphate, Zinc Gluconate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Copper Gluconate, Vitamin A, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Pantothenic Acid, Chromium Chloride, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin K1, Vitamin B6, Thiamine

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Replace lid immediately after use and keep in a cool dry place.Best Before End: see base of tub.

Preparation and Usage

  • To prepare your milkshake:
  • A Take 250ml of cold skimmed milk
  • B Add 2 level scoops of powder to the milk (scoop in tub)
  • C Cover and shake well for approximately 20 seconds. For best results use a blender and ice

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • *Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 12lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.
  • If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.

Name and address

  • SlimFast,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd.,
  • 3 Queen's Square,

Return to

  • Why not get in touch?
  • Fancy a chat? Call our careline Monday-Friday 8am-6pm on 0800 5874471 (UK), 1850419172 (ROI)
  • Customer Care Team SlimFast,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR

Net Contents

438g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Prepared Per 100ml%NRV† per 100mlAs Prepared ‡Per serving% NRV† per serving
Energy (kJ/kcal)364/85982/230
Fat (g)1.12.9
of which saturates (g)0.20.6
Carbohydrate (g)14.138.0
of which sugars (g)7.720.9
Fibre (g)1.54.0
Protein (g)5.615.2
Salt (g)0.180.49
Vitamin A (µg)90.01124230
Vitamin D (µg)0.60121.6031
Vitamin E (mg)1.30113.7031
Vitamin K (µg)8.601123.331
Vitamin C (mg)9.301125.131
Thiamin (mg)0.13120.3431
Riboflavin (mg)0.30210.8259
Niacin (mg)2.00125.4034
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.20140.5136
Folic Acid (µg)27.81475.137
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.90362.5098
Biotin (µg)5.901216.032
Pantothenic Acid (mg)0.86142.3038
Calcium (mg)1942452465
Phosphorus (mg)1492140157
Iron (mg)1.90135.1036
Magnesium (mg)42.01111330
Zinc (mg)1.40143.9039
Iodine (µg)37.42510167
Potassium (mg)2611570542
Copper (mg)0.14140.3838
Selenium (µg)6.201116.730
Manganese (mg)0.25120.6733
Chromium (µg)2.0055.4013
Sodium (mg)0.10n/a0.20n/a
‡ 1 serving = 270ml (36.5g powder + 250ml of skimmed milk)----
Pack contains 12 servings----
Vitamins †NRV = Nutrient Reference Value----
Minerals----
This meal contains 1/3 of your daily nutrients as part of the plan----

Safety information

View more safety information

*Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 12lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle. If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

58 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Would recommend 💖

5 stars

Love this shake tastes like strawberry angel delight. Filling to. Perfect for breakfast on the go

Yummy!

5 stars

I am a regular user of this product. I enjoy the taste and it makes getting a balanced meal so much easier! As a fussy eater I know having one of these shakes a couple times a week is giving me added benefit as well as not being too fatty and full of other bad things. It also helps me stick to the 5/2 diet that I am a big believer in. Great classic product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have used slim fast for four weeks and have lost

5 stars

I have used slim fast for four weeks and have lost 8 pounds I haven't been hungry and I eat fruit at lunch time the only problem I have is that it's two expensive from Tesco so have to look around for other offers in other stores

LOVE!!

5 stars

I got this about a week ago & im obsessed! The product tastes great which makes it a really good substitute for a meal to help me loose weight! Really simple to use & the packaging made it easy for me to travel to work so I can have a shake at lunch time! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple easy kick start diet

5 stars

A great kick start to a diet, easy to shake up and tastes good too - a lovely strawberry flavour simply mixed with semi skimmed milk - replaces breakfast and lunch and curbs hunger too - adding exercise and good food a great combo to lose a few lbs - thumbs up here [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty

4 stars

I got this last month and thought I try and see if I could make good progress with weight loss, having heard good things about this product from friends. It was quite tasty and also easy to mix. The added benefit of no added sugar is important too, you just add skimmed milk, very easy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not to bad

4 stars

So this is simple to use a shake in the morning and dinner then a meal at night. It's very easy to use. Although the first time I used it I made it up in a glass and realised I needed to use a shake bottle the next time which made it so much easier and there wasn't any clumps in it. The taste isn't that bad at all. The only down side is it comes in a cardboard tub instead of metal so you have to keep in somewhere that does not have water like if you spill water near it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

lovely

4 stars

I was a bit weary trying this as im not usally into drinking things like this,but yum it is quiet nice,not too thin and not to thick just right in my opinion,and taste even better mixing it in a blender with ice,mm quiet delish in this heat.it also kept my hunger under control. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

4 stars

I’ve used this for about a week now and was quite surprised, the taste is good and the consistency is just right (though I do prefer the ones already made up) and it mixes easy enough. I’m not sure this could be a long term thing as I sometimes missed the action of chewing food, but as a boost for a special event or holiday it’s a great option. I did feel suitably full after the milkshake and less likely to grab for snacks, although my weight loss wasn’t substantial my clothes did feel a little looser. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Slim fast review

5 stars

The strawberry is just superb. Best of all of them by a country mile. Sweet enough without being sweet if that makes sense. Really good flavour and a genuine pleasure to drink. I mix all of mine in a bullet blender for about 30 seconds, so they come out just perfect. I look forward to this flavour (I rotate them daily on my diet). The strawberry is also very nice. Very pink and seems to get a little more frothy than the other flavours but again a really nice drink. These two flavours just feel like a good old fashioned mikshake and do not seem like part of a diet at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 58 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Slimfast Chunky Chocolate Shake 450G

£ 7.25
£1.62/100g

Slim-Fast Powder Tin Banana 438G

£ 7.25
£1.66/100g

Tesco Slim Strawberry Shakes Meal Replacement 10X29g

£ 4.00
£1.38/100g

Tesco British Skimmed Milk 1.136L, 2 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.80
£0.70/litre

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here