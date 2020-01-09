Slimfast Summer Strawberry Shake 438G

Would recommend 💖 5 stars A Tesco Customer9th January 2020 Love this shake tastes like strawberry angel delight. Filling to. Perfect for breakfast on the go Report

Yummy! 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 8th August 2019 I am a regular user of this product. I enjoy the taste and it makes getting a balanced meal so much easier! As a fussy eater I know having one of these shakes a couple times a week is giving me added benefit as well as not being too fatty and full of other bad things. It also helps me stick to the 5/2 diet that I am a big believer in. Great classic product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have used slim fast for four weeks and have lost 5 stars A Tesco Customer31st July 2019 I have used slim fast for four weeks and have lost 8 pounds I haven't been hungry and I eat fruit at lunch time the only problem I have is that it's two expensive from Tesco so have to look around for other offers in other stores Report

LOVE!! 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 31st July 2019 I got this about a week ago & im obsessed! The product tastes great which makes it a really good substitute for a meal to help me loose weight! Really simple to use & the packaging made it easy for me to travel to work so I can have a shake at lunch time! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple easy kick start diet 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 30th July 2019 A great kick start to a diet, easy to shake up and tastes good too - a lovely strawberry flavour simply mixed with semi skimmed milk - replaces breakfast and lunch and curbs hunger too - adding exercise and good food a great combo to lose a few lbs - thumbs up here [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 22nd July 2019 I got this last month and thought I try and see if I could make good progress with weight loss, having heard good things about this product from friends. It was quite tasty and also easy to mix. The added benefit of no added sugar is important too, you just add skimmed milk, very easy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not to bad 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 21st July 2019 So this is simple to use a shake in the morning and dinner then a meal at night. It's very easy to use. Although the first time I used it I made it up in a glass and realised I needed to use a shake bottle the next time which made it so much easier and there wasn't any clumps in it. The taste isn't that bad at all. The only down side is it comes in a cardboard tub instead of metal so you have to keep in somewhere that does not have water like if you spill water near it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

lovely 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 21st July 2019 I was a bit weary trying this as im not usally into drinking things like this,but yum it is quiet nice,not too thin and not to thick just right in my opinion,and taste even better mixing it in a blender with ice,mm quiet delish in this heat.it also kept my hunger under control. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 18th July 2019 I’ve used this for about a week now and was quite surprised, the taste is good and the consistency is just right (though I do prefer the ones already made up) and it mixes easy enough. I’m not sure this could be a long term thing as I sometimes missed the action of chewing food, but as a boost for a special event or holiday it’s a great option. I did feel suitably full after the milkshake and less likely to grab for snacks, although my weight loss wasn’t substantial my clothes did feel a little looser. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]