Slim-Fast Bottle Milkshake Summer Strawberry 325Ml

Tastes great and works well! 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 21st December 2019 I love slim fast as it’s so easy to use and tastes delicious. I can always rely on it when I want to trim down for a special occasion. The ready made up bottles are excellent and I can chuck two in my bag for work and that’s me sorted for the day, then back home for my normal evening tea. My favourite flavour is the strawberry but it’s not a deal breaker if I have to get something else as they all taste good. It’s a really easy way to diet! And we all like things to be easy when we are busy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes nice 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 12th December 2019 Really tasty and I love how convenient it is to just grab the little bottles from the fridge! I’ve always struggled with my weight, always putting on easier then I lose it so I’m always on a diet of some sort. This is by far the easiest to follow as it’s just two shakes a day plus a small dinner. Much easier than other wieghtloss products. Drink lots of water and you won’t feel hungry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tase and effective 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 11th December 2019 Really tasty and I love how convenient it is to just grab the little bottles from the fridge! I’ve always struggled with my weight, always putting on easier then I lose it so I’m always on a diet of some sort. This is by far the easiest to follow as it’s just two shakes a day plus a small dinner. Much easier then weight watchers or slimming world, plus fasting is proven to be better for you. Drink tons of water and you won’t feel hungry. This shake is tasty and effective too! Highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strawberry flavour meal replacement drink 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 9th December 2019 1st time I have ever tried these, it tasted like strawberries but with a honey taste..not too sweet and not too thick..I didn't need to eat anything between meals so I would say it worked as I'm always hungry. So basically it did what it should. The bottle was recycled so a bonus to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soo tasty 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 7th December 2019 This tastes amazing! I’d never tried slim fast before now so bought this one and it tastes so good and keeps me full for so long. I’m not usually keen on strawberry but this is delicious! Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

nice shake 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 5th December 2019 I liked this shake. It's tasty and nice texture. Lovely design of bottle. After drinking feeling full and do not want to eat for a long time. Easy to take with you or drink on the go. You can quickly have it instead of lunch at work and do not feel hungry. Great ingridients as well! I like it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely drink 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 5th December 2019 This is a lovely shake, doesn’t have much calories and helps me so much with my diet. I love taking this as my breakfast substitute and works really well for me.. it gives me energy and I don’t feel hungry quick like I used to .. the strawberry flavour adds the extra yumminess to it.. would highly recommend this to help with your diet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty enough 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 5th December 2019 I enjoyed the bottle of slim fast strawberry milkshake I had , it was a lot more tasty then expected and I actually felt quite full after having this . I can’t comment on the weight loss side as onLG tried he one bottle but I enjoyed how nice it was and would buy in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kept me full 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 4th December 2019 This product is easy to pop in my bag no mixing required. I’m not normally a huge strawberry fan, though this isn’t over powering. I had this for my breakfast and I felt full until lunch time. I would recommend this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]