Slim-Fast Bottle Milkshake Summer Strawberry 325Ml

4.5(16)Write a review
Slim-Fast Bottle Milkshake Summer Strawberry 325Ml
£ 2.10
£0.65/100ml

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavour ready to drink milkshake with sweetener, meal replacement for weight control
  • Could do with some support?
  • For tips, life stories and recipe ideas visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk
  • Scientifically Proven Plan* Effective Weight Loss
  • SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan®
  • It's simple, easy to stick to & scientifically proven to work*
  • Pick 3 - Snacks a day. SlimFast Snacks or fruit & veg
  • Choose 2 - SlimFast Meal replacements, shakes or bars
  • Have 1 - Balanced 600kcal meal (800kcal for men)
  • Drink - At least 2 litres of water a day
  • Get Active! - Exercise could help you reach your goal
  • Green Dot
  • High protein
  • Source of fibre
  • 23 vitamins & minerals
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 325ML
  • High protein
  • Source of fibre
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (78%), Water, Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Corn Oil, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Stabilisers (Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Vitamins and Minerals1, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Lycopene), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), 1Vitamins and Minerals: Magnesium Citrate, Potassium Phosphate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Vitamin A, Sodium Selenite, Zinc Oxide, Copper Gluconate, Manganese Sulfate, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 48 hoursBest Before End: see side of bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake me & serve chilled

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • *Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 12lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.
  • If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.

Name and address

  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd,
  • 3 Queen's Square,
  • Ascot Business Park,
  • Lyndhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9FE

Return to

  • Why not get in touch?
  • Fancy a chat? Call our careline Monday-Friday 8am-6pm on 0800 5874471 (UK), 1850419172 (ROI)
  • Customer Care Team SlimFast,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR

Net Contents

325ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml‡Per 325ml%RI per serving†
Energy Value (kJ/kcal)263/63854/204
Fat (g)1.65.3
of which saturates (g)0.31.1
Carbohydrate (g)6.621.6
of which sugars (g)3.912.8
Fibre (g)1.54.9
Protein (g)4.615
Salt (g)0.150.48
Vitamin A (µg)73.824030
Vitamin D (µg)0.461.5030
Vitamin E (mg)1.113.6030
Vitamin K (µg)6.9222.530
Vitamin C (mg)7.3824.030
Thiamin (mg)0.100.3330
Riboflavin (mg)0.130.4230
Niacin (mg)1.484.8030
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.130.4230
Folic Acid (µg)18.560.030
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.230.7530
Biotin (µg)4.6215.030
Pantothenic acid (mg)0.551.8030
Calcium (mg)73.824030
Phosphorus (mg)64.621030
Iron (mg)1.294.2030
Magnesium (mg)34.611330
Zinc (mg)0.923.0030
Iodine (µg)13.845.030
Potassium (mg)15450030
Copper (mg)0.090.3030
Selenium (µg)5.0816.530
Manganese (mg)0.180.6030
Sodium (mg)60.0195- -
Contains naturally occurring sugars---
1 bottle‡ = 1 portion---
Vitamins (†RI = Reference Intake)---
Minerals---
This meal contains 1/3 of your daily nutrients as part of the plan---

Safety information

View more safety information

*Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 12lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle. If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

16 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes great and works well!

5 stars

I love slim fast as it’s so easy to use and tastes delicious. I can always rely on it when I want to trim down for a special occasion. The ready made up bottles are excellent and I can chuck two in my bag for work and that’s me sorted for the day, then back home for my normal evening tea. My favourite flavour is the strawberry but it’s not a deal breaker if I have to get something else as they all taste good. It’s a really easy way to diet! And we all like things to be easy when we are busy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes nice

5 stars

Really tasty and I love how convenient it is to just grab the little bottles from the fridge! I’ve always struggled with my weight, always putting on easier then I lose it so I’m always on a diet of some sort. This is by far the easiest to follow as it’s just two shakes a day plus a small dinner. Much easier than other wieghtloss products. Drink lots of water and you won’t feel hungry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tase and effective

4 stars

Really tasty and I love how convenient it is to just grab the little bottles from the fridge! I’ve always struggled with my weight, always putting on easier then I lose it so I’m always on a diet of some sort. This is by far the easiest to follow as it’s just two shakes a day plus a small dinner. Much easier then weight watchers or slimming world, plus fasting is proven to be better for you. Drink tons of water and you won’t feel hungry. This shake is tasty and effective too! Highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strawberry flavour meal replacement drink

4 stars

1st time I have ever tried these, it tasted like strawberries but with a honey taste..not too sweet and not too thick..I didn't need to eat anything between meals so I would say it worked as I'm always hungry. So basically it did what it should. The bottle was recycled so a bonus to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soo tasty

5 stars

This tastes amazing! I’d never tried slim fast before now so bought this one and it tastes so good and keeps me full for so long. I’m not usually keen on strawberry but this is delicious! Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

nice shake

5 stars

I liked this shake. It's tasty and nice texture. Lovely design of bottle. After drinking feeling full and do not want to eat for a long time. Easy to take with you or drink on the go. You can quickly have it instead of lunch at work and do not feel hungry. Great ingridients as well! I like it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely drink

5 stars

This is a lovely shake, doesn’t have much calories and helps me so much with my diet. I love taking this as my breakfast substitute and works really well for me.. it gives me energy and I don’t feel hungry quick like I used to .. the strawberry flavour adds the extra yumminess to it.. would highly recommend this to help with your diet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty enough

4 stars

I enjoyed the bottle of slim fast strawberry milkshake I had , it was a lot more tasty then expected and I actually felt quite full after having this . I can’t comment on the weight loss side as onLG tried he one bottle but I enjoyed how nice it was and would buy in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kept me full

5 stars

This product is easy to pop in my bag no mixing required. I’m not normally a huge strawberry fan, though this isn’t over powering. I had this for my breakfast and I felt full until lunch time. I would recommend this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

keeps me full for a while

5 stars

it goes very well with my diet and gym sesions . i would normally take it after gym workout - when I am most hungry as a replacement for my breakfast . its ready mixed and could be used on the go .Taste is not the best but its ok to replace breakfast . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

