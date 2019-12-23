By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Slim-Fast Powder Tin Banana 438G

4.5(58)Write a review
£ 7.25
£1.66/100g

Product Description

  • Banana flavour milkshake powder, meal replacement for weight control with sweeteners.
  • Could do with some support?
  • For tips, life stories and recipe ideas visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk
  • Scientifically Proven Plan* Effective Weight Loss
  • SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan®
  • It's simple, easy to stick to & scientifically proven to work*
  • Pick 3 - Snacks a day. SlimFast Snacks or fruit & veg
  • Choose 2 - SlimFast Meal replacements, shakes or bars
  • Have 1 - Balanced 600kcal meal (800kcal for men)
  • Drink - At least 2 litres of water a day
  • Get Active! - Exercise could help you reach your goal
  • Green Dot
  • High protein
  • Source of fibre
  • 23 vitamins & minerals
  • Just add skimmed milk
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 438G
  • No added sugar
  • High protein
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Inulin, Soya Bean Oil, Milk Proteins, Thickener (Xanthan GUm), Vitamins and Minerals1, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Powdered Cellulose, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Soya Lecithin), Colour (Carotenes), Sweetener (Sucralose), 1Vitamins and Minerals: Magnesium Oxide, Potassium Phosphate, Vitamin C, Iron Pyrophosphate, Zinc Gluconate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Copper Gluconate, Vitamin A, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Pantothenic Acid, Chromium Chloride, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin K1, Vitamin B6, Thiamine

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Replace lid immediately after use and keep in a cool dry place.Best Before End: see base of tub.

Preparation and Usage

  • To prepare your milkshake:
  • A Take 250ml of cold skimmed milk
  • B Add 2 level scoops of powder to the milk (scoop in tub)
  • C Cover and shake well for approximately 20 seconds. For best results use a blender and ice

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • *Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 12lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.
  • If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.

Name and address

  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd,
  • 3 Queen's Square,
  • Ascot Business Park,
  • Lyndhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9FE

Return to

  • Why not get in touch?
  • Fancy a chat? Call our careline Monday-Friday 8am-6pm on 0800 5874471 (UK), 1850419172 (ROI)
  • Customer Care Team SlimFast,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR

Net Contents

438g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Prepared Per 100ml%NRV† per 100mlAs Prepared ‡Per serving% NRV† per serving
Energy (kJ/kcal)364/85982/230
Fat (g)1.12.9
of which saturates (g)0.20.6
Carbohydrate (g)14.138.0
of which sugars (g)7.720.9
Fibre (g)1.54.0
Protein (g)5.615.2
Salt (g)0.180.49
Vitamin A (µg)90.01124230
Vitamin D (µg)0.60121.6031
Vitamin E (mg)1.30113.7031
Vitamin K (µg)8.601123.331
Vitamin C (mg)9.301125.131
Thiamin (mg)0.13120.3431
Riboflavin (mg)0.30210.8259
Niacin (mg)2.00125.4034
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.20140.5136
Folic Acid (µg)27.81475.137
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.90362.5098
Biotin (µg)5.901216.032
Pantothenic Acid (mg)0.86142.3038
Calcium (mg)1942452465
Phosphorus (mg)1492140157
Iron (mg)1.90135.1036
Magnesium (mg)42.01111330
Zinc (mg)1.40143.9039
Iodine (µg)37.42510167
Potassium (mg)2611570542
Copper (mg)0.14140.3838
Selenium (µg)6.201116.730
Manganese (mg)0.25120.6733
Chromium (µg)2.0055.4013
Sodium (mg)0.10n/a0.20n/a
‡ 1 serving = 270ml (36.5g powder + 250ml of skimmed milk)----
Pack contains 12 servings----
Vitamins †NRV = Nutrient Reference Value----
Minerals----
This meal contains 1/3 of your daily nutrients as part of the plan----

Safety information

View more safety information

*Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 12lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle. If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.

58 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

Great taste and filling kept me going during a busy work shift as I normally wouldnt have time for anything. Easy to use and no gritty taste so bonus. Slim fast shakes are my thing to go to when I need something quick. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

Great tasting protein shake. Full of flavour and no bits in it like some other shakes. I would fully recommend any 1 to use theses shakes. Great value for money. I use it every day and I’m not getting sick of them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty!

4 stars

This milkshake powder actually tasted really nice, I have tried other brands and they left a nasty after taste but the slimfast banana shake was actually delicious and no nasty aftertaste was left! It made me feel full so i didnt reach for any unhealthy snacks. I would definitely recommend to all my friends and family! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great

5 stars

I use this as a breakfast replacement, I enjoy the taste which is nice and creamy. I use a hand risk which helps to mix it properly , as I found using a fork did not mix it fully and it would still have clumps at the bottom. I have nearly finished a tub, and am looking forward to trying the different flavours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Slim fast banana flavour

4 stars

I thought I’d give slim fast a trial as I’d never tried protein shakes before. The powder comes with a scoop to measure the right amount of powder per shake. I used an electric mixer to make the shakes however it states on the packaging you can cover and shake by hand. The banana flavour was similar to other banana milk shakes I have tried in the past, the texture was smooth and it was easy to drink. I found having this for breakfast filled me until lunch time without needing a snack in between. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

SUper food replacement

5 stars

I have been using this as a meal substitute and im so impressed with how filling it is !! I don't feel like I need to eat for hours and hours which is good as I feel starving most of the time and tend to eat junk food instead of healthy meals and snacks , the flavour is so good and tastes natural ! Can’t wait to try other flavours. Absolutely great alternative for my new diet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasting great!

5 stars

I really love this banana shake. It is very tasty and really easy to prepare. It is filling and is really a good meal replacement. Since using it I have already lost 4 kilos. I have continued buying the product and I am planning to do so in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing meal replacement

4 stars

This Slimfast meal replacement is amaazing. I came back from holidays and need reduce the holiday overload. This product has been great, I use water to mix the shake and also feel full. I use the shake twice a day breakfast and dinner. I love the banana flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very filling and substantial.

5 stars

I got slimfast blissful banana flavour meal replacement shake mix yesterday. I have just returned from my holidays and have gained a few pound. I have enjoyed a shake for lunch and tea last night. Today I have had a shake for breakfast and lunch and had a low calorie meal. I have felt satisfied so far with no feeling of hunger. The taste is so nice not too sweet. Thick and creamy. Cannot wait to weigh in after using for a week. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Taste!

4 stars

I've tried a few different flavours so far and this is definitely my favour. The shake is sweet enough but not too sweet or sickly! I've already seen a massive difference in terms of my weight loss and I find that the shakes really fill you up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 58 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

