Slim-Fast Powder Tin Banana 438G

Yummy 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 23rd December 2019 Great taste and filling kept me going during a busy work shift as I normally wouldnt have time for anything. Easy to use and no gritty taste so bonus. Slim fast shakes are my thing to go to when I need something quick. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 2nd August 2019 Great tasting protein shake. Full of flavour and no bits in it like some other shakes. I would fully recommend any 1 to use theses shakes. Great value for money. I use it every day and I’m not getting sick of them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty! 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 30th July 2019 This milkshake powder actually tasted really nice, I have tried other brands and they left a nasty after taste but the slimfast banana shake was actually delicious and no nasty aftertaste was left! It made me feel full so i didnt reach for any unhealthy snacks. I would definitely recommend to all my friends and family! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 29th July 2019 I use this as a breakfast replacement, I enjoy the taste which is nice and creamy. I use a hand risk which helps to mix it properly , as I found using a fork did not mix it fully and it would still have clumps at the bottom. I have nearly finished a tub, and am looking forward to trying the different flavours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Slim fast banana flavour 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 24th July 2019 I thought I’d give slim fast a trial as I’d never tried protein shakes before. The powder comes with a scoop to measure the right amount of powder per shake. I used an electric mixer to make the shakes however it states on the packaging you can cover and shake by hand. The banana flavour was similar to other banana milk shakes I have tried in the past, the texture was smooth and it was easy to drink. I found having this for breakfast filled me until lunch time without needing a snack in between. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

SUper food replacement 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 23rd July 2019 I have been using this as a meal substitute and im so impressed with how filling it is !! I don't feel like I need to eat for hours and hours which is good as I feel starving most of the time and tend to eat junk food instead of healthy meals and snacks , the flavour is so good and tastes natural ! Can’t wait to try other flavours. Absolutely great alternative for my new diet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasting great! 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 22nd July 2019 I really love this banana shake. It is very tasty and really easy to prepare. It is filling and is really a good meal replacement. Since using it I have already lost 4 kilos. I have continued buying the product and I am planning to do so in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing meal replacement 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 22nd July 2019 This Slimfast meal replacement is amaazing. I came back from holidays and need reduce the holiday overload. This product has been great, I use water to mix the shake and also feel full. I use the shake twice a day breakfast and dinner. I love the banana flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very filling and substantial. 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 20th July 2019 I got slimfast blissful banana flavour meal replacement shake mix yesterday. I have just returned from my holidays and have gained a few pound. I have enjoyed a shake for lunch and tea last night. Today I have had a shake for breakfast and lunch and had a low calorie meal. I have felt satisfied so far with no feeling of hunger. The taste is so nice not too sweet. Thick and creamy. Cannot wait to weigh in after using for a week. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]