Tesco Finest All-Rounder Potatoes 1.75Kg

Quick and Good and good value too.
Excellent, good value, no peeling, no waste, straight in the pot, with a good texture and taste.
Definitely not the finest!
I seem to have not had the same positive experience of these "finest" potatoes as other reviewers. Despite adding loads of butter and milk they wouldn't mash properly and were very dry and tasted of nothing! Why don't supermarkets call potatoes by the familiar name any more e.g. Estima and Desiree any more? These said "Soraya" on the label. I was going to bin them but my neighbour said he'd try them. I live on my own and don't eat mash that often so I'm sticking to frozen mash.
Best potatoes ever!
The best potatoes we've ever tried! Great for mash, so creamy we don't even add butter! Disappointing Tesco are no longer selling the.
A different class to all other potatoes Unfortunately have not been able to obtain them for the past few weeks (out of stock)
Excellent all round potatoes
We really enjoyed these potatoes, the best for ages.Make lovely fluffy mash and good for roast as well.
Tasteless -was buying Organic that were 4 star min
tasteless -a lot had black bits in also-was buying tesco organic -but tesco gave up stocking so have to buy elsewhere,they subbed with this a few times but taste like cardboard
Lovely taste and texture.
Really good
Great for mash and also roast potatoes much better than king Edward or Maris piper type
Lovely buttery potatoes being on SlimmingWorld you need this kind of potatoe mash with a little dash of milk salt pepper and it tastes naughty
Best Potatoes Tesco Sell
Best potatoes that Tesco sell, but they are frequently out of stock to order online and sometimes you even a few bad potatoes in the bag which I fine disappointing.