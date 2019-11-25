Tesco Finest All-Rounder Potatoes 1.75Kg

Wash before use.

Hob (boiled) Peel potatoes and if needed cut into evenly sized pieces. Place in a saucepan and cover with boiling water. Return to the boil, cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes until tender. Drain well before serving.

For mash; Follow the hob instructions. After draining return to a warm hob for 1 minute to dry. Add milk, butter and seasoning according to preference. Mash until creamy smooth and serve.

Oven (for roasts)

200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 1 hr 5 mins - 1 hr 10 mins

Preheat oven. Put 2-4 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a roasting tin and place in oven. Peel and cut potatoes into evenly sized pieces and parboil for 10 minutes. Drain thoroughly removing excess water; shake in pan to roughen the surfaces of the potatoes. Carefully transfer the potatoes into the hot roasting tin, turn in the oil and season. Return to the oven for 55-60 minutes, turning occasionally until golden (no darker).

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

