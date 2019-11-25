By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest All-Rounder Potatoes 1.75Kg

4(20)Write a review
Tesco Finest All-Rounder Potatoes 1.75Kg
£ 2.00
£1.15/kg
Per 250g
  • Energy1814kJ 432kcal
    22%
  • Fat14.3g
    20%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 726kJ / 173kcal

Product Description

  • Potatoes.
  • Sweet, light centred varieties expertly developed for the best taste and texture. Exclusively grown for Tesco Finest.
  • Sweet, light centred varieties expertly developed for the best taste and texture. Exclusively grown for Tesco Finest.
  • Pack size: 1.75kg

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,Cyprus (South),Israel

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

    Hob (boiled) Peel potatoes and if needed cut into evenly sized pieces. Place in a saucepan and cover with boiling water. Return to the boil, cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes until tender. Drain well before serving.

    For mash; Follow the hob instructions. After draining return to a warm hob for 1 minute to dry. Add milk, butter and seasoning according to preference. Mash until creamy smooth and serve.

    Oven (for roasts)

    200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6   1 hr 5 mins - 1 hr 10 mins

    Preheat oven. Put 2-4 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a roasting tin and place in oven. Peel and cut potatoes into evenly sized pieces and parboil for 10 minutes. Drain thoroughly removing excess water; shake in pan to roughen the surfaces of the potatoes. Carefully transfer the potatoes into the hot roasting tin, turn in the oil and season. Return to the oven for 55-60 minutes, turning occasionally until golden (no darker).

    All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
     

Number of uses

7 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.75kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g
Energy726kJ / 173kcal1814kJ / 432kcal
Fat5.7g14.3g
Saturates0.4g1.0g
Carbohydrate26.4g66.0g
Sugars1.2g3.0g
Fibre2.7g6.8g
Protein2.6g6.5g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.2mg (20%NRV)0.6mg (50%NRV)
Folic Acid8.0µg (4%NRV)20.0µg (10%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When roasted according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

20 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Quick and Good and good value too.

5 stars

Excellent, good value, no peeling, no waste, straight in the pot, with a good texture and taste.

Definitely not the finest!

1 stars

I seem to have not had the same positive experience of these "finest" potatoes as other reviewers. Despite adding loads of butter and milk they wouldn't mash properly and were very dry and tasted of nothing! Why don't supermarkets call potatoes by the familiar name any more e.g. Estima and Desiree any more? These said "Soraya" on the label. I was going to bin them but my neighbour said he'd try them. I live on my own and don't eat mash that often so I'm sticking to frozen mash.

Best potatoes ever!

5 stars

The best potatoes we've ever tried! Great for mash, so creamy we don't even add butter! Disappointing Tesco are no longer selling the.

A different class to all other potatoes Unfortunat

4 stars

A different class to all other potatoes Unfortunately have not been able to obtain them for the past few weeks (out of stock)

Excellent all round potatoes

5 stars

We really enjoyed these potatoes, the best for ages.Make lovely fluffy mash and good for roast as well.

Tasteless -was buying Organic that were 4 star min

1 stars

tasteless -a lot had black bits in also-was buying tesco organic -but tesco gave up stocking so have to buy elsewhere,they subbed with this a few times but taste like cardboard

Lovely taste and texture.

5 stars

Lovely taste and texture.

Really good

5 stars

Great for mash and also roast potatoes much better than king Edward or Maris piper type

Lovely buttery potatoes being on SlimmingWorld you

5 stars

Lovely buttery potatoes being on SlimmingWorld you need this kind of potatoe mash with a little dash of milk salt pepper and it tastes naughty

Best Potatoes Tesco Sell

5 stars

Best potatoes that Tesco sell, but they are frequently out of stock to order online and sometimes you even a few bad potatoes in the bag which I fine disappointing.

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Swede

£ 0.80
£0.80/each

New

Tesco Broccoli Loose

£ 0.64
£1.68/kg

Tesco Tenderstem Broccoli Tips 120G

£ 1.40
£11.67/kg

Tesco Parsnips Loose

£ 0.18
£1.18/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here