Command Clear Utensil Hooks 3 Hook 4 Strips

4(77)Write a review
Command Clear Utensil Hooks 3 Hook 4 Strips
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

New

Product Description

  • Damage free hanging, removes cleanly
  • Maximum weight capacity 225g
  • Hold firmly on a variety of surfaces, paint, wood, tile and more
  • Damage-free hanging, holds strongly and removes cleanly. Easy to apply, no need for nails, screws or drills
  • Suitable for most smooth surfaces including painted walls, tiles, metal and wood. Strips stretch off cleanly without leaving holes, marks or sticky residue
  • Command™ Small Clear Wire Hooks with Clear Strips are our innovative solution for hanging decorations, calendars and other light weight objects securely and damage free. They hold strongly and remove cleanly using 3M stretch-release technology.
  • For effective damage-free hanging indoors, use Command™ Small Clear Wire Hooks with Clear Strips.
  • They hold strongly to a variety of surfaces including solid, hollow and painted walls, as well as other materials including wood, tile, metal and glass. They're easy to apply and remove, leaving no holes, marks or sticky residue.
  • Our clear hooks and strips blend in seamlessly making them suitable for any room in the house or office. Rehanging them is as easy as applying a Command™ Clear Refill Strip, so you can take down, move and reuse them again and again.
  • H17.15cm x W9.8cm x D2.3cm
  • Holds up to 225g

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • See usage instructions: After attaching to wall wait 1 hour before hanging anything on the hook/strip. Ideal for solid, hollow and painted walls. Do not use on wallpapers, vinyl surfaces or other delicate or weak surfaces. Do not use on windows.

Using Product Information

77 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Kitchen Help

5 stars

Great for hanging cups with wider handle. Also great for hanging pot holders, large utensils, etc in the kitchen. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Enjoy them!

5 stars

I love my command hooks. I put my wire hooks on the wall next to the dresser to hang my watches on. My watches don’t weigh a lot so I can put two on a hook. My love for unique watches can carry on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vanity Organized

5 stars

I attached several of these along one side of my bathroom mirror and hang ponytail elastics on them - previously I could never find an elastic when I needed one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Took the paint right with it!

1 stars

Bought these to hang my light weight lit garland over my sliders and big windows. Just took them off every way carefully including the right way and it peeled the paint right off!!!!!!

BEST THING EVER!!!

5 stars

Trying to organize a new kitchen and maximize the use of space, I used the small clear wire hooks to make use of the Island cabinet interior wall surface, the picture hangers to hang a cork board and small clips in a “message center” area, and laid the same hangers flat to hold bins in place to make better use of the annoying pull-out spice cabinet! Everything holds GREAT and my kitchen functions so much better...and I’ve gained even more space...you can never have enough!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Holds up well!

5 stars

I bought these hooks to hang my ukuleles on my wall, and they work exceptionally well. I've removed them to reposition them, and they didn't do any damage to the paint. It's my favorite Command product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Holds up well

5 stars

I am using these hooks for my hair dryer and straightener to tuck them away under my vanity when not in use. I was worried they would not hold the weight over time, but they've held up nicely for several years now! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ruined furniture

1 stars

I bought this item to help with my Christmas decorating, specifically to hold my garland up along my electric fireplace unit. In the past I had used packing tape, but decided to get a little more sophisticated this year. The product actually worked great for the intended purpose, however, upon removal, the adhesive ripped chunks of the finish off my fireplace unit. I now have a ruined $600 fireplace unit that looks like garbage with large chunks of the finish missing in multiple places... guess I should have stuck with the tape (it left residue, but at least it didn't ruin my furniture!). This is unable to be fixed as it is a finish over the material the fireplace is made of, not just simply painted wood. It should be noted that I followed the installation instructions to the letter as I was afraid these hooks may not be able to hold the weight of the garland.

A Disapointment

1 stars

Less than a year ago, I purchased 4 packs of 17067CLR-C (pack of 3 Command Clear Small Wire Hooks) with the intention of providing a beautiful organization solution for my boyfriend's growing hat collection. Despite following the instructions, 4 of the "Now Even Stronger" hooks have failed to hold up his hats. His hats each weigh less than half of the weight allowance as advertised on the packaging but the hooks keep falling off the wall. We've used all the additional adhesives that come with the hooks so now we are left with a random empty space on the wall where his hats (and hooks) have fallen from. Seeing as how great the hats looked when we first put them up, I would have bought more, but I am certain with time, we will continue to encounter more and more falling hooks.

Extremely disappointed in this product.

1 stars

I purchased these hooks to hold small light weight wooded items. They were purchased as a gift from my husband on a trip to Hawaii. The one item is of two dolphins nose to nose that forms a heart. I installed to hooks exactly as directed and didn't even hang the item until the next day. The hook left go and the dolphins fell and both tails were broken off. The item is not replaceable since we will not be returning to Hawaii and the store is now out of business. To say I am upset is putting it mildly. Your products have such a good reputation it's sad to have such a bad experience for such a meaningful gift that was ruined.

1-10 of 77 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

