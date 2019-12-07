Command Clear Utensil Hooks 3 Hook 4 Strips

Kitchen Help 5 stars Review from command.com 7th December 2019 Great for hanging cups with wider handle. Also great for hanging pot holders, large utensils, etc in the kitchen. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Enjoy them! 5 stars Review from command.com 23rd November 2019 I love my command hooks. I put my wire hooks on the wall next to the dresser to hang my watches on. My watches don't weigh a lot so I can put two on a hook. My love for unique watches can carry on.

Vanity Organized 5 stars Review from command.com 10th November 2019 I attached several of these along one side of my bathroom mirror and hang ponytail elastics on them - previously I could never find an elastic when I needed one.

Took the paint right with it! 1 stars Review from command.com 26th December 2018 Bought these to hang my light weight lit garland over my sliders and big windows. Just took them off every way carefully including the right way and it peeled the paint right off!!!!!!

BEST THING EVER!!! 5 stars Review from command.com 26th September 2018 Trying to organize a new kitchen and maximize the use of space, I used the small clear wire hooks to make use of the Island cabinet interior wall surface, the picture hangers to hang a cork board and small clips in a "message center" area, and laid the same hangers flat to hold bins in place to make better use of the annoying pull-out spice cabinet! Everything holds GREAT and my kitchen functions so much better...and I've gained even more space...you can never have enough!!!

Holds up well! 5 stars Review from command.com 8th July 2018 I bought these hooks to hang my ukuleles on my wall, and they work exceptionally well. I've removed them to reposition them, and they didn't do any damage to the paint. It's my favorite Command product!

Holds up well 5 stars Review from command.com 1st February 2018 I am using these hooks for my hair dryer and straightener to tuck them away under my vanity when not in use. I was worried they would not hold the weight over time, but they've held up nicely for several years now!

Ruined furniture 1 stars Review from command.com 2nd January 2018 I bought this item to help with my Christmas decorating, specifically to hold my garland up along my electric fireplace unit. In the past I had used packing tape, but decided to get a little more sophisticated this year. The product actually worked great for the intended purpose, however, upon removal, the adhesive ripped chunks of the finish off my fireplace unit. I now have a ruined $600 fireplace unit that looks like garbage with large chunks of the finish missing in multiple places... guess I should have stuck with the tape (it left residue, but at least it didn't ruin my furniture!). This is unable to be fixed as it is a finish over the material the fireplace is made of, not just simply painted wood. It should be noted that I followed the installation instructions to the letter as I was afraid these hooks may not be able to hold the weight of the garland.

A Disapointment 1 stars Review from command.com 31st July 2017 Less than a year ago, I purchased 4 packs of 17067CLR-C (pack of 3 Command Clear Small Wire Hooks) with the intention of providing a beautiful organization solution for my boyfriend's growing hat collection. Despite following the instructions, 4 of the "Now Even Stronger" hooks have failed to hold up his hats. His hats each weigh less than half of the weight allowance as advertised on the packaging but the hooks keep falling off the wall. We've used all the additional adhesives that come with the hooks so now we are left with a random empty space on the wall where his hats (and hooks) have fallen from. Seeing as how great the hats looked when we first put them up, I would have bought more, but I am certain with time, we will continue to encounter more and more falling hooks.