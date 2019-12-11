John West Tuna Infusions Jalapeno 80G

This is so good! I add a tiny bit of mayo and its
This is so good! I add a tiny bit of mayo and its the yummiest lunch ever!
The best!
Please stock this back in have have it most days for my lunch :( I LOVE it!
Skipjack Tuna (80%), Spirit Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (6.5%), Sugar, Green Chilli (1.7%), Salt, Dried Green Jalapeño Chilli, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Concentrated Lime Juice, Green Jalapeño Chilli, Natural Chilli, Flavouring, Natural Jalapeño Flavouring, Dried Onion
Cover and refrigerate after opening, consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See Side of Can.
Produced in France
Packing. Recyclable
80g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|799 kJ/177 kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|(of which saturates
|1.0g)
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|(of which sugars
|2.9g)
|Protein
|24.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
Although care is taken when preparing our fish, some bones may remain.
