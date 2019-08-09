By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maggi 3 Minute Noodles Curry Flavour 59G

3.5(12)Write a review
Maggi 3 Minute Noodles Curry Flavour 59G
£ 0.41
£6.95/kg
Each pack** contains,**Pack + 250ml water
  • Energy1130 kJ 269 kcal
    13%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt1.24g
    21%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1915 kJ

Product Description

  • 3 Minute Noodles Curry Flavour
  • Stuff to love
  • Wheat Flour, Turmeric, Coriander and Cumin
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Totally tasty and super convenient - you always have enough time for a bowl of Maggi® 3 Minute Noodles! These iconic Maggi® noodles do just what their name says: enjoy a delicious bowl of curry noodles in just three minutes! And they're not just quick noodles - they're delicious, too - we make our classic Maggi® 3 Minute Curry Flavour Noodles with just the right balance of lightly spicy curry flavour, for the delicious curry taste that you love - now with 30% less fat and 25% less salt.*
  • Why not try our tasty instant noodles with extra veggies and grilled chicken? Each pack of Maggi® 3 Minute Noodles is super versatile, and so simple to make, using either the kettle or the microwave.
  • To get started, simply break your Maggi® noodles into a bowl and add the curry flavour sachet. If you're using the kettle, boil the kettle and pour 250ml of boiling water over your noodles, before covering and leaving your noodles for 3 minutes. If you're using the microwave, pour 250ml of cold water over your noodles and heat in the microwave on high for 2 ½ minutes. It's as easy as that!
  • *than the market average
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • If you love our Maggi® 3 Minute Noodles Curry Flavour, why not try another flavour in our 3 Minute Noodles range, like Maggi® 3 Minute Noodles BBQ Beef?
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • Totally tasty curry noodles; so simple to make!
  • Each pack contains noodles and a sachet of curry flavouring
  • Ready in just three minutes
  • Now with 30% less fat and 25% less salt than the market average
  • Made with ingredients you know and love
  • Pack size: 59g

Information

Ingredients

Noodles: Wheat Flour (62%), Palm Oil, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonates), Stabiliser (Sodium Polyphosphate), Turmeric, Seasoning Sachet: Sugar, Corn Starch, Herbs and Spices (Turmeric (0.35%), Coriander (0.23%), Cumin (0.13%), Fennel, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Ginger, Red Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon, Parsley, Aniseed, Cardamom), Salt, Corn Sauce (Corn Starch, Salt), Flavourings, Garlic, Yeast Extract, Vegetables (Onion, Leek), Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Soya, Celery, Mustard and Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking appliances vary.
These instructions are given only as a guide
Caution: Contents will be hot!

Other
Instructions: Kettle
1 Break noodles into bowl, add flavour sachet.
2 Pour over 250ml boiling water, cover and leave for 3 min.
3 Enjoy!

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious as a side to your main or stir fry.
  • Tips for balance
  • Why not serve your noodles with frozen vegetables, peas or sweetcorn? For one of your five a day add 80g of vegetables per person when cooking.

Number of uses

Makes 1 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

59g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**% RI*
Energy 1915 kJ363 kJ1130 kJ13%
-456 kcal87 kcal269 kcal
Fat 17.9g3.4g10.6g15%
of which: saturates 9.9g1.9g5.8g29%
Carbohydrate 60.9g11.6g35.9g14%
of which: sugars 2.1g0.4g1.2g1%
Fibre 4.4g0.8g2.6g-
Protein 10.7g2.0g6.3g13%
Salt 2.10g0.40g1.24g21%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**Pack + 250ml water; used as basis for per 100g as prepared----
Makes 1 servings----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

You get what you pay for..

2 stars

My son thought he’d try a cheaper alternative to another leading brand so bought a pack to try. Liked that you didn’t have to boil these or microwave etc. just pour boiling water on them and leave them for a few minutes,, Did all that and tried them and will not be buying them again. Even after leaving them for over 5 minutes they were still rubbery and tasteless. Had to add a bit of soy sauce and they still tasted awful. Back to the expensive brand!

No more curry noodles

5 stars

Please please please bring back MAGGI CURRY NOODLES......they were the best flavour ever and you would make alot of people happy again

I used to love them

1 stars

I’ve been buying these noodles for a long time and they were so full of flavour and spice but now that it’s changed I legit threw up. If you want to change the flavour make a new one not completely change the original that people were happy with. It better change back. Some changes are good but this one, it’s not.

New Flavor

1 stars

Horrible new flavour. So bland and tasteless. Used to be my favourite food

Maggi 3 minute curry noodles

1 stars

Thought these were gone off the market as we couldn't get them in the usual shops. Delighted to see them back but not delighted with what I have just cooked. Where is the flavour gone? So bland and uneventful. I will not be buying these anymore. So disappointed!

Such a great product!

5 stars

I love how quick it is to make this! Perfect for when you're really hungry and need warm food ASAP. A delicious treat.

The best noodles ever

5 stars

Love the instant taste of all variety packs of flavours especially the curry flavour. Very useful for when da kids needs to snack on something when they back from school.

Hot flavour

4 stars

We order this flavour plus others on average once a week as my son loves noodles. The noodles take a bit more time to cook in a bowl or mug if just using freshly boiled water. The flavour tastes really nice but is unexpectedly spicy which is not what it says on the packet. The average person likes some heat or mild, so thats the onlt thing I would like to say is that the spice you add as the flavouring is hot. My sons loves the flavour and will carrying on ordering it but have to only add half of the flavouring.

Quick n easy

4 stars

My son who is 2 loves these noodles the best. He loves to slurp them up like they do on Peppa Pig

Great product

5 stars

I buy this product every week and love it, even my 6 year old son loves them and he is very fussy

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Maggi 2 Minute Curry Noodles 79G

£ 0.50
£6.33/kg

Offer

Maggi 3 Minute Noodles Bbq Beef Flavour 59G

£ 0.41
£6.95/kg

Maggi 3 Minute Noodles Chicken Flavour 59G

£ 0.41
£6.95/kg

Maggi Noodles Chicken 5 Pack 59G

£ 1.50
£0.51/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here