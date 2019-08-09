Maggi 3 Minute Noodles Curry Flavour 59G

You get what you pay for.. 2 stars A Tesco Customer9th August 2019 My son thought he’d try a cheaper alternative to another leading brand so bought a pack to try. Liked that you didn’t have to boil these or microwave etc. just pour boiling water on them and leave them for a few minutes,, Did all that and tried them and will not be buying them again. Even after leaving them for over 5 minutes they were still rubbery and tasteless. Had to add a bit of soy sauce and they still tasted awful. Back to the expensive brand! Report

No more curry noodles 5 stars Review from maggi.co.uk 22nd July 2019 Please please please bring back MAGGI CURRY NOODLES......they were the best flavour ever and you would make alot of people happy again

I used to love them 1 stars Review from maggi.co.uk 17th February 2019 I’ve been buying these noodles for a long time and they were so full of flavour and spice but now that it’s changed I legit threw up. If you want to change the flavour make a new one not completely change the original that people were happy with. It better change back. Some changes are good but this one, it’s not.

New Flavor 1 stars Review from maggi.co.uk 12th January 2019 Horrible new flavour. So bland and tasteless. Used to be my favourite food

Maggi 3 minute curry noodles 1 stars Review from maggi.co.uk 21st November 2018 Thought these were gone off the market as we couldn't get them in the usual shops. Delighted to see them back but not delighted with what I have just cooked. Where is the flavour gone? So bland and uneventful. I will not be buying these anymore. So disappointed!

Such a great product! 5 stars Review from maggi.co.uk 28th May 2017 I love how quick it is to make this! Perfect for when you're really hungry and need warm food ASAP. A delicious treat.

The best noodles ever 5 stars Review from maggi.co.uk 27th May 2017 Love the instant taste of all variety packs of flavours especially the curry flavour. Very useful for when da kids needs to snack on something when they back from school.

Hot flavour 4 stars Review from maggi.co.uk 27th May 2017 We order this flavour plus others on average once a week as my son loves noodles. The noodles take a bit more time to cook in a bowl or mug if just using freshly boiled water. The flavour tastes really nice but is unexpectedly spicy which is not what it says on the packet. The average person likes some heat or mild, so thats the onlt thing I would like to say is that the spice you add as the flavouring is hot. My sons loves the flavour and will carrying on ordering it but have to only add half of the flavouring.

Quick n easy 4 stars Review from maggi.co.uk 26th May 2017 My son who is 2 loves these noodles the best. He loves to slurp them up like they do on Peppa Pig