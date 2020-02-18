Groov E Motion Bluetooth Overear Sports

Good sound, but unsuitable for sports or skype 2 stars A Tesco Customer18th February 2020 I bought this to use when running - the "sports" reference and associated packaging suggesting this is a target use of the product, however I found it un-usable. Might be down to the shape of my ears, but If I didn't readjust every 20 seconds or so within a couple of minutes the earphones would work up my ears and fall off. I was planning to return the headphones, but kept them to use as a headset when making work calls. However I've found they consistently drop the connection after seven and half minutes. Both of these issues are disappointing as the sound quality is good and the earphones comfortable if you are sitting still - I am keeping them for the odd time I commute by public transport. + Good sound for price (if your are not active). - not suitable for use when active, or for skype calls. Report

good product 4 stars A Tesco Customer29th January 2020 these headphones have a really good sound quality but i have trouble speaking to my running friend with the wire in the way but still a good product :) Report

Really wanted to like them, but no use to me. 3 stars A Tesco Customer7th March 2019 I REALLY wanted to like these, lightweight, on-ear & compact. Unfortunately, having a grown-ups sized head, the extremely 'springy' cable joining the two speakers which goes round the back of your neck, pulls the headphones off after a few moments. Just about OK if you keep your head absolutely still, but these are supposed to be 'activity headphones'. Also the right speaker that contains all the electronics has a very obvious flashing blue ring around it whilst in use. Report

On my 2nd pair. 1 stars Review from tesco.com 17th May 2018 Just stopped working. One day was flat next day won't charge or turn on.

Bluetooth Headphones 5 stars Review from tesco.com 17th February 2018 Discrete, comfortable. Highly recommend. Better than ear plug headphones, which just keep falling out of my ears. Good sound quality......

Poor product, Poor brand 1 stars Review from tesco.com 6th November 2017 I bought these headphones to wear whilst running and they initially worked well. However, following one unfortunate incident where I got caught in some torrential rain, they stopped working. To be more specific, the rechargeable battery stopped holding a charge. The product was only two weeks old and had only been used on three occasions. This is not the only negative experience that I have had with this particular brand as a CD player bought as a present for my niece never worked correctly and struggled to read some CD's or tracks on some CD's. These were original CD's, not copies. It was for this reason that I decided not to exchange the product rather than return it. My advice is to avoid this brand at all costs!

Great product 5 stars Review from tesco.com 15th October 2017 Had these for a few weeks now and very happy with my purchase. Bought them to replace my wired headphones that had become a burden whilst working outside. They connect easily to any device, even my year old iPod and sound quality is very good ( dependant on the device your connected to obviously). A single press on the right earphone pauses the music which has proven indispensable, press again to unpause, simple. Very comfortable to wear even after 4_5hrs. Would recommend easily. Top product.

OK until they fell apart 1 stars Review from tesco.com 31st July 2017 After about 6 months these headphones showed their major weakness, the spring loaded support was simply too much for the weak plastic to cope and they started to fall apart, lasted a week or so more with tape round them, but it was never going to save them, disappointed as I am not somebody that uses them all day, I occasionally listen to music and radio at work.

Great value 5 stars Review from tesco.com 20th April 2016 Bought this for my son, second pair, excellent would definitely recommend