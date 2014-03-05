Bioglan Biotic Balance Capsules 30S
Product Description
- Food Supplement
- Bioglan Philosophy: High Strength, Quality & Performance
- Bioglan Biotic Balance is formulated with high quality live cultures from 4 different species. Compare Bioglan Biotic Balance and see the difference. Your health is worth it.
- Ultimate Potency, Broad Spectrum
- Each capsule Bioglan Biotic Balance provides 20 billion live cultures from 4 species.
- Daily Dose
- Bioglan Biotic Balance contains 4 live species:
- Lactobacillus acidophilus
- Lactobacillus rhamnosus
- Bifidobacterium longum
- Saccharomyces boulardii
- Shelf stable = no need to keep in fridge
- There is no need to keep Bioglan Biotic Balance in the fridge, meaning you can keep it in the cupboard or your bag for convenience. The level of live cultures is guaranteed for the life of the product.*
- Many other live cultures products, which require refrigeration may degrade due to the temperature or humidity variations during storage, transport or use.
- Special technology ensures the proprietary cultures in Bioglan Biotic Balance are potent and delivered live, even at room temperatures.
- Each capsule of Bioglan Biotic Balance provides 20 billion live cultures from 4 studied species.
- 20 billion live cultures
- Super strength flora
- 4 live strains
- High quality
- One month supply
- Fridge free technology
- Alive flora guaranteed
- Every capsule is individually packed to help protect the live cultures
- Bioglan Biotic Balance is: portable, great for travelling, convenient
Information
Ingredients
Live Cultures: (Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium Longum, Saccharomyces Boulardii - cultured from Lactose/Milk Protein), Capsule Shell: (Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose), Anti-Caking Agent (Magnesium Stearate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
*Store below 25°C in a dry place.Best before end: See back of pack.
Produce of
Manufactured in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- Take 1 capsule daily, with a cold drink.
- Not to be taken with a hot drink.
Warnings
- Do not exceed recommended dose. Consult your healthcare professional before taking if you are under medical supervision, on medication, pregnant, looking to become pregnant or are breastfeeding.
- Food supplements should not replace a balanced diet or healthy lifestyle.
- Keep out of sight and reach of children. Blister Sealed.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- ®PharmaCare Europe Ltd,
- Unit 3,
- Dialog,
- Crawley,
- West Sussex,
Net Contents
30 x Capsules
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each Capsule Contains:
|Latobacillus acidophilus
|5.8 billion cfu†
|Latobacillus rhamnosus
|5.8 billion cfu†
|Bifidobacterium longum
|5.8 billion cfu†
|Saccharomyces boulardii
|2.6 billion cfu†
|Total
|20 billion cfu†
|† Nutrient Reference Value (NRV) not yet established
|-
Safety information
