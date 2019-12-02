By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Beef Madras & Rice 450G

2.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Finest Beef Madras & Rice 450G
£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2446kJ 582kcal
    29%
  • Fat19.1g
    27%
  • Saturates7.5g
    38%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 577kJ / 137kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated beef in a tomato and chilli sauce with cooked pilau rice.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  Spiced, marinated, slow cooked beef in a rich coconut and curry leaf sauce Our experts marinate British beef before cooking it for 5 hours, until it's perfectly tender. The rich sauce is made with onions, coconut, curry leaf and tangy tamarind, while the rice is enhanced with a bespoke blend of spices, all tempered to release their aromatic flavours.
  • Spiced, marinated, slow cooked beef in a rich coconut and curry leaf sauce Our experts marinate British beef before cooking it for 5 hours, until it's perfectly tender. The rich sauce is made with onions, coconut, curry leaf and tangy tamarind, while the rice is enhanced with a bespoke blend of spices, all tempered to release their aromatic flavours.
  • Spiced, marinated, slow cooked beef in a rich coconut and curry leaf sauce
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Green Chilli Purée, Curry Leaf, Cumin Seed, Black Mustard Seed, Colour (Curcumin)], Beef (23%), Onion, Tomato, Tomato Purée, Desiccated Coconut, Corn Starch, Coconut Cream, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Salt, Cumin Powder, Tamarind Paste, Curry Leaves, Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Mustard Seed, Lemon Juice, Clove Powder, Roasted Malt, Cinnamon Powder, Ground White Pepper, Cardamom Powder, Fennel, Dill.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results heat in a microwave.
Remove outer sleeve. Pierce film lid several times.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, stirring halfway through heating from frozen. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution
  • This product may contain whole curry leaves.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (424g**)
Energy577kJ / 137kcal2446kJ / 582kcal
Fat4.5g19.1g
Saturates1.8g7.5g
Carbohydrate15.9g67.4g
Sugars1.5g6.4g
Fibre1.4g5.9g
Protein7.6g32.1g
Salt0.2g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 424g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution This product may contain whole curry leaves.

9 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Bland and Flavourless!

1 stars

A total disappointment.....not a fan of NZ lamb so opted for the Beef Madras....tasteless, the Bombay Potato was hotter, rated MILD! I've been cooking curries for over 40 years......god knows how this can be rated FINEST!

wont buy again

2 stars

Note to oneself, don't buy again. For finest range this is not good, beef is not good quality, and i think you need to check with your suppliers as this meat is very gristely, not pleasant at all.

Not good

1 stars

Absolutely awful curry. Tasteless and the sauce was not remotely authentic. Had about 5 small bits of beef in it and a lot of fatty pieces. Rice was overpowering with a perfume like smell and taste. Terrible.

Quality has dropped markedly.

2 stars

This used to be one of the best shop bought curries on the market. But, recently they must have either changed the recipe, or reduced quality standards (perhaps both!). What used to be a punchy, delicately spiced, flavoursome dish, with large tender pieces of good quality beef, has become bland with stringy poor quality cuts of beef, making it taste incomparable to the original. Disappointed is an understatement as I had to chew my way through four of these that I had bought, expecting the original quality but getting nothing like it. This is meant to be the "finest" but i assure you, it is no longer fit for that title. Avoid.

Not upto usual standard of Tesco Finest meals

3 stars

Poor quality meat, tough and gristley for the last 2 or 3 meals, Also too many bay leaves. I usually enjoy this curry but the last few have not been up to the good standard normally associated with Tesco Finest meals,

Yuk

1 stars

Tasted plastic, container changed it shape while being cooked in the microwave. Ended up in the bin.

Meat tough and poor quality

2 stars

Meat was tough and poor quality. This product has reduced in quality over time and for a finest branded product not recommended anymore.

Prime Example

5 stars

Always a bit dubious buying supermarket curries but this one certainly passes my taste buds..

Nice and hot

5 stars

Better than most pre prepared Currys. Nice had hot and good meat.

