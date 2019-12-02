Tesco Finest Beef Madras & Rice 450G

Bland and Flavourless!
A total disappointment.....not a fan of NZ lamb so opted for the Beef Madras....tasteless, the Bombay Potato was hotter, rated MILD! I've been cooking curries for over 40 years......god knows how this can be rated FINEST!
wont buy again
Note to oneself, don't buy again. For finest range this is not good, beef is not good quality, and i think you need to check with your suppliers as this meat is very gristely, not pleasant at all.
Not good
Absolutely awful curry. Tasteless and the sauce was not remotely authentic. Had about 5 small bits of beef in it and a lot of fatty pieces. Rice was overpowering with a perfume like smell and taste. Terrible.
Quality has dropped markedly.
This used to be one of the best shop bought curries on the market. But, recently they must have either changed the recipe, or reduced quality standards (perhaps both!). What used to be a punchy, delicately spiced, flavoursome dish, with large tender pieces of good quality beef, has become bland with stringy poor quality cuts of beef, making it taste incomparable to the original. Disappointed is an understatement as I had to chew my way through four of these that I had bought, expecting the original quality but getting nothing like it. This is meant to be the "finest" but i assure you, it is no longer fit for that title. Avoid.
Not upto usual standard of Tesco Finest meals
Poor quality meat, tough and gristley for the last 2 or 3 meals, Also too many bay leaves. I usually enjoy this curry but the last few have not been up to the good standard normally associated with Tesco Finest meals,
Yuk
Tasted plastic, container changed it shape while being cooked in the microwave. Ended up in the bin.
Meat tough and poor quality
Meat was tough and poor quality. This product has reduced in quality over time and for a finest branded product not recommended anymore.
Prime Example
Always a bit dubious buying supermarket curries but this one certainly passes my taste buds..
Nice and hot
Better than most pre prepared Currys. Nice had hot and good meat.