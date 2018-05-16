By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Baxters Caramelised Onion Chutney 290G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Baxters Caramelised Onion Chutney 290G
£ 1.50
£0.52/100g

Product Description

  • Caramelised Onion Chutney

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen. Purveyors of Scottish Specialities, W.A. Baxter and Sons Ltd., Fochabers.

  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Caramelised Onions (20%) (Onions, Butter (Milk), Sugar), Onions (19%), Brown Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar (Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must), Dried Onions, Garlic Purée, Sea Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Red Chilli Purée, Dried Red Peppers, Red Chilli Pepper, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks. For best before end: See cap.

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389 or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Net Contents

290g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) per 100g:
Energy 973kJ / 229kcal
Fat 0.5g
(of which saturates 0.2g)
Carbohydrate 55.1g
(of which sugars 53.5g)
Fibre0.9g
Protein 0.8g
Salt 0.50g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Branston Mediterranean Tomato Chutney 290G

£ 1.50
£0.52/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here