Dove Conditioner Moisture Conditioner 200Ml

Very good product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th October 2019 I normally have quite rough thin hair although, after one to two uses of this product my hair feels amazing. Even when straightening my hair now, it’s just so silky and doesn’t feel rough!(I don’t use hair protector)deffo recommend!

Soft and tangle free 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I've been using dove daily moisture condioner for 2 weeks, my hair feels clean and soft and I've found that I don't need to use it every day, every other is fine. The condioner is thick and creamy and I found I didn't need to use as much (I have very long hair) to get the required result. There is a slight fragrance which I was happy about as too much can be over powering . I left the conditioner on for 5 minutes before rinsing, it washes out easily and leaves my hair soft, moisturised and tangle free. I cannot fault this conditioner and would easily recommend it to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky locks! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 This is a very rich, luxurious conditioner that works well with the shampoo. My hair is just below the shoulders and can get a little frizzy/knotty once washed but this condition left my hair feeling silky smooth and easy to comb through. Very little is also needed and easily spread through my wet hair. A little pricey but I guess worth it for the results. I would definitely recommend this; I've always considered Dove products to be of great quality with great results and this Daily Moisture Conditioner is no exception! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 This does what it says, I have fizzy dry curly hair and this conditioner made my hair feel soft and silky. I tested it for 2 weeks and it still silky and not clogged with product as some moisturising conditioners do. Great smell too. It was like I’d put perfume on my hair when I took the towel off. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove daily moisturising conditioner. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I loved this product. I have long coloured hair and found this condition left it smelling gorgeous, soft and feeling nourished. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove daily moisture conditioner 2 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 When applied after washing my hair didn't feel any different had to use a lot of conditioner to make it feel a little bit sort. Not a strong smell either. Once I had dried my hair it didn't feel clean and it wasn't overly soft nor shiney it looked like it could to be washed again. It was a little sort on the ends. Not even a nice clean smell it smelt very faint as if it was ready for washing again. My hair was left looking dull and greasy and also smelling dull too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Wow wow wow is all I can say my hair not only feels but looks so much healthier. I would defo recommend to anyone who colours there hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair ends felt silky and smelled great 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I have used the Dove Daily moisture conditioner on the tips of my hair for the past 2 weeks-I tried it on the roots for a couple of days but unfortunately it felt it was making my hair limp and lifeless-the conditioner was possibly too rich for my type of hair-I have ageing hair at the roots with damaged white and stiff hairs sprouting but also greasy at the same time.The Dove fragrance is gorgeous and it made the ends silky and fine to use on a daily basis.However,I do think my hair benefits from clarifying shampoos and conditioners for greasy hair and this conditioner targets dry hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best one yet 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 The conditioner was fantastic. Just had all my locks cut off- 5 inches and felt good and healthy anyway. The conditioner complimented the hair and am glad to say goodbye to frizz also [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]