Dove Conditioner Moisture Conditioner 200Ml

4.5(69)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Conditioner Moisture Conditioner 200Ml
£ 1.35
£0.68/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • 200ml size
  • Conditioner
  • Protect your hair from daily wear and tear with Dove Daily Moisture Conditioner. It gently conditions hair with its mild, nourishing formula, leaving you with the look and feel of soft and silky hair. This moisturising conditioner nourishes hair from deep within each strand, leaving it up to five times smoother. Designed for hair that is a touch dry, this Dove conditioner helps to moisturise hair, giving it a smooth and manageable appearance, but without weighing it down. To experience comprehensive benefits, use with Dove Daily Moisture Shampoo.
  • As part of the Dove Nutritive Solutions range, this Dove conditioner is formulated with Pro-Moisture Complex, which helps to smooth hair on the outside while deeply and progressively nourishing it from within. With regular use, this Dove Daily Moisture Conditioner helps to make hair look and feel healthier in the long run. With every wash, it instantly detangles hair, improving manageability and leaving you with the appearance of soft and silky hair.
  • How to use
  • For softer hair that feels up to five times smoother, gently apply Dove Daily Moisture Conditioner to wet hair after shampooing, concentrating on the mid-lengths and ends, and then rinse. For best results, use with Dove Daily Moisture Shampoo. Suitable for daily use.
  • Dove Daily Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner system vs. non-conditioning shampoo
  • Moisturising conditioner instantly detangles and improves manageability
  • Dove conditioner nourishes to make hair softer and 5x smoother
  • Helps protects normal hair from daily wear and tear
  • Progressively nourishes with regular use
  • Formulated with Pro-Moisture Complex
  • Dove Daily Moisture Conditioner is suitable for daily use
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Arginine, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Dipropylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Gluconolactone, Glycerin, Lactic acid, Lysine HCl, Parfum, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium chloride, Sodium sulfate, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Trehalose, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, CI 15985, CI 19140

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

69 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good product

5 stars

I normally have quite rough thin hair although, after one to two uses of this product my hair feels amazing. Even when straightening my hair now, it’s just so silky and doesn’t feel rough!(I don’t use hair protector)deffo recommend!

Soft and tangle free

5 stars

I've been using dove daily moisture condioner for 2 weeks, my hair feels clean and soft and I've found that I don't need to use it every day, every other is fine. The condioner is thick and creamy and I found I didn't need to use as much (I have very long hair) to get the required result. There is a slight fragrance which I was happy about as too much can be over powering . I left the conditioner on for 5 minutes before rinsing, it washes out easily and leaves my hair soft, moisturised and tangle free. I cannot fault this conditioner and would easily recommend it to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky locks!

4 stars

This is a very rich, luxurious conditioner that works well with the shampoo. My hair is just below the shoulders and can get a little frizzy/knotty once washed but this condition left my hair feeling silky smooth and easy to comb through. Very little is also needed and easily spread through my wet hair. A little pricey but I guess worth it for the results. I would definitely recommend this; I've always considered Dove products to be of great quality with great results and this Daily Moisture Conditioner is no exception! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove conditioner

5 stars

This does what it says, I have fizzy dry curly hair and this conditioner made my hair feel soft and silky. I tested it for 2 weeks and it still silky and not clogged with product as some moisturising conditioners do. Great smell too. It was like I’d put perfume on my hair when I took the towel off. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove daily moisturising conditioner.

5 stars

I loved this product. I have long coloured hair and found this condition left it smelling gorgeous, soft and feeling nourished. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove daily moisture conditioner

2 stars

When applied after washing my hair didn't feel any different had to use a lot of conditioner to make it feel a little bit sort. Not a strong smell either. Once I had dried my hair it didn't feel clean and it wasn't overly soft nor shiney it looked like it could to be washed again. It was a little sort on the ends. Not even a nice clean smell it smelt very faint as if it was ready for washing again. My hair was left looking dull and greasy and also smelling dull too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove conditioner

5 stars

Wow wow wow is all I can say my hair not only feels but looks so much healthier. I would defo recommend to anyone who colours there hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair ends felt silky and smelled great

4 stars

I have used the Dove Daily moisture conditioner on the tips of my hair for the past 2 weeks-I tried it on the roots for a couple of days but unfortunately it felt it was making my hair limp and lifeless-the conditioner was possibly too rich for my type of hair-I have ageing hair at the roots with damaged white and stiff hairs sprouting but also greasy at the same time.The Dove fragrance is gorgeous and it made the ends silky and fine to use on a daily basis.However,I do think my hair benefits from clarifying shampoos and conditioners for greasy hair and this conditioner targets dry hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best one yet

5 stars

The conditioner was fantastic. Just had all my locks cut off- 5 inches and felt good and healthy anyway. The conditioner complimented the hair and am glad to say goodbye to frizz also [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it..fab product

5 stars

I was sent this conditioner and couldnt wait to try it. I am very fussy with conditioners as I have greasy roots and struggle to find one suitable. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised. It smells really good..its light weight and has conditioned my hair without the heavy lank feeling i normally get. My hair is silky smooth and shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 69 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

