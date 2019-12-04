Oreo Split Pot 120G
Offer
Product Description
- Vanilla flavour yogurt with Oreo cookie crumb (8%)
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (Gluten), Palm Oil, Modified Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Flavourings, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents: Potassium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Salt, Stabiliser: Pectin, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nut and/or Egg traces
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Name and address
- Müller Dairy,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Müller Dairy,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- www.muller.co.uk
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Per 100g)
|Energy
|651kJ (155kcal)
|Fat
|5.9g
|of which saturates
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|21.3g
|of which sugars
|17.2g
|Protein
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.4g
|Calcium
|104mg (15% of NRV per pot)
|NRV is Nutrient Reference Value
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019