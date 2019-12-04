By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oreo Split Pot 120G

Oreo Split Pot 120G
Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour yogurt with Oreo cookie crumb (8%)
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (Gluten), Palm Oil, Modified Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Flavourings, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents: Potassium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Salt, Stabiliser: Pectin, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nut and/or Egg traces

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Name and address

  • Müller Dairy,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100g)
Energy 651kJ (155kcal)
Fat 5.9g
of which saturates 2.7g
Carbohydrate 21.3g
of which sugars 17.2g
Protein 3.5g
Salt 0.4g
Calcium 104mg (15% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

