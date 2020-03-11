By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Toni & Guy Heat Protection Mist Spray 150Ml

4.5(34)Write a review
£ 4.00
£2.67/100ml

Offer

  • Smooths & protects your hair ready for styling
  • Anti-static control
  • 150ml spray
  • Do you want to know the best kept backstage secret? Preparing your hair before styling is everything. That’s why Toni&Guy developed a series of products to protect, smooth and prepare your hair for styling and help you create your look from the hair down. Our Heat Protection Mist controls and protects hair against heat damage from regular blow drying and heat styling up to 230°C, for a soft and smooth finish. Ready to create your style? Press switch at nozzle to unlock spray trigger. Before heat styling, spritz evenly over damp hair and comb through. Partner with one of our styling products to help create your look from the hair down. This product is also available in travel size, so you can use your favourite product on the go or on holiday. Born in London from a love of fashion, Toni&Guy products are inspired by catwalk looks and high street style, to create standout hair styles. Toni&Guy celebrates individuality, empowering you to express your style through hair and fashion and to create your look from the hair down. Looking for hair style inspiration? Check out our website toniandguy-products.com for professional tips on how to achieve salon inspired hair styles. Go to allthingshair.com for hair tutorials, trends and product recommendations. We would love to hear your thoughts! If you enjoyed using this product, please share a review.
  • 230°C Protection & Control
  • Controls and protects hair against heat damage from regular blow drying and heat styling up to 230°C, for a soft and smooth finish
  • Press switch at nozzle to unlock spray trigger
  • Before heat styling, spritz evenly over damp hair and comb through
  • Ideal for use with other styling products to maximise your style
  • Born and bred in London, our collection of hair care and styling products is inspired by backstage know-how, to help you create your look from the hair down
  • Pack size: 150ML

Aqua, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Dimethiconol, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric acid, Dimethiconol/Silsesquioxane Copolymer, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Isopropyl alcohol, Laureth-23, Laurtrimonium Chloride, Parfum, PEG/PPG-20/15 Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium hydroxide, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, VP/VA Copolymer, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Poland

  • Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

150 ℮

View more safety information

Pretty good

This heat protection spray works really well, it's light and non oily and doesn't leave my hair feeling heavy & weighed down like some other of these products do. After using this product and styling my hair it's always really soft and manageable. Also, this is a great price as some of the other protection sprays I've used are a lot more expensive so overall I am quite happy with this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

In order to actually see results, you need to use it constantly. I'm a fan of Tony&Guy products and this one didn't dissapoint me. When I first tried it I didn't notice much, but after 3 weeks of constantly using it, I realised my hair is more manageable, the frizz dissapeared almost completely and the hair feels smooth and bouncy. I'm used with the smell of this hair mist as well. In my opinion, smells a bit like ginger. The actual spritzer is a good quality one. Overall, I really like this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I really like it

i am using the heating protector every day and this time when i start to use Toni&Guy mist i start to feel my hair looks a bit better... it helps me to reduce flyaway hair. Easy to use, smell nice. Leaves my hair soft. Happy to try this product and will continue to use it for sure [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best of the best for protection !

It was so surprising! I’m using straightener and curlier every single day, so I always have something for protection. Toni&Guy hair protection mist was really great !I have been trying a lot of products ,but this one is spectacular. After procedure hair was shiny and smooth. I like results and I will use it in the future:)) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Protected locks

With highlighted hair and the use of my straighteners everyday, my hair needs this to prevent damage!! The mist smells lovely and sprays on really evenly. What I really love is that it doesn’t weigh my hair down or leave a residue. I would definitely recommend to family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Heat defence

This is a great product! I have very frizzy hair and rely on my straightners to fix my hair! I often worry about heat damage and find other products make my hair sticky or greasy. TONI&GUY Heat Protection Mist is brilliant! It sprays on evenly, smells great and did a brilliant job of protecting my hair without feeling like the product was weighing down my hair. I would definitely use it again and would recommend it to a friend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely love it!

I've only recently started using heat protection but i wish i had found this Tony and guy one a lot sooner! My hair is very fly away and tangly especially after blow drying so i had started letting it dry naturally.. However since using this spray my hair is a lot smoother and has a nice shine. Im very impressed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pleasantly Surprised

I have natural wavy hair with a lot of flyaways that I alternately dry with a diffuser or straighten daily. From the first use of Toni&Guy heat protection mist I noticed a difference! It was easy to use, smells good, the nozzle gives a nice, even spray (unlike some I've tried that spray in a single stream!) and left my hair much smoother and sleeker than any similar products I've tried in the past. Whether I straightened my hair or used the diffuser, it was noticeably less frizzy and had a lot less flyaways. I will definitely be buying this in future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Toni & guy heat protection mist

I've been using Toni & guys heat protection mist for a couple of weeks now and I'm really pleased with it. I blow dry and straighten my hair daily so I'm always worried about damage. Ive used loads of heat protectors before but have always found them to be really heavy on my hair, leaving it feeling a little waxy in texture and needing to be washed more often. But I haven't had this problem at all with Tony & guys protection mist, it's really light & leaves my hair feeling lovely! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best I ever had

I Used few protection mists in my life. But that from Toni&Guy is best so far! Lovely smell, helps to keep them Straight for longer. It is not too heavy for me and Can use it daily. After 2 weeks of using I Can recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

