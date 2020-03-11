Toni & Guy Cleanse Blonde Hair Shampoo 250Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Illuminates tones & gives hair a healthy shine
  • Suitable for natural or colour-treated blonde hair
  • 250ml gentle, shine-enhancing shampoo
  • Give your blonde hair the attention it deserves! Blonde hair requires daily care to make sure your colour stays vibrant and shiny. Toni & Guy Illuminate Blonde Shampoo formulated with Pearl Extract, is part of our system that enhances vibrancy and shine of blonde hair, giving your hair a boost. Developed for both naturally blonde and highlighted hair this shampoo will help look after your blonde hair! For best results, massage onto wet hair from root to tip and rinse thoroughly. Follow with Toni&Guy Illuminate Blonde Conditioner for best results. Pair with a styling product from one of our styling ranges – texture, smooth or volume to create a style and complete your look. Give your blonde hair a style to turn heads! Born in London from a love of fashion, Toni & Guy products are inspired by catwalk looks and high street style, to create standout hair styles. Toni & Guy celebrates individuality, empowering you to express your style through hair and fashion and to create your look from the hair down. Looking for hair style inspiration? Check out our website toniandguy-products.com for professional tips on how to achieve salon inspired hair styles. Go to allthingshair.com for hair tutorials, trends and product recommendations. We would love to hear your thoughts! If you enjoyed using this product, please share a review.
  • With Pearl Extract
  • Shampoo for natural or highlighted blonde hair
  • Enhances vibrancy and shine of blonde hair
  • Massage onto wet hair from root to tip and rinse thoroughly
  • Follow with Toni&Guy Illuminate Blonde Conditioner for best results
  • Born and bred in London, our collection of hair care and styling products is inspired by backstage know-how, to help you create your look from the hair down
  • Pack size: 250ML

  • Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

nice

5 stars

Makes your hair feel nice and soft, nothing spectacular but seems to work well on my very fine hair. ?Haven' t noticed any "colour change" as such but hard to tell after a short time

