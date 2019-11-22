By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wafer Thin Brunswick Ham 125G

1(2)
Tesco Wafer Thin Brunswick Ham 125G
£ 1.70
£1.36/100g
2 slices
  • Energy105kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 420kJ / 99kcal

Product Description

  • Formed ham; cured, cooked and beechwood smoked.
  • Made in Germany Selected cuts of pork cooked and beechwood smoked Our German Brunswick® Ham is made by a family run company that has been producing charcuterie for three generations dating back to 1931.Together we work with trusted farms using selected cuts of pork.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Prepared from 104g of pork per 100g of Brunswick® Ham

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy420kJ / 99kcal105kJ / 25kcal
Fat1.1g0.3g
Saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.1g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein21.8g5.5g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Only suitable if adding to pizza topping, otherwis

1 stars

Only suitable if adding to pizza topping, otherwise I would like to be able to buy sliced Brunswick Ham

Short Shelf Life

1 stars

Nice but last 2 online shops had only a few days shelf life .

