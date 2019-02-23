By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mozzarella Slow Roasted Tomatoes 200G

3(3)Write a review
Tesco Mozzarella Slow Roasted Tomatoes 200G
£ 2.50
£12.50/kg

Offer

1/3 of a pack (67g)
  • Energy718kJ 173kcal
    9%
  • Fat14.3g
    20%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.69g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1072kJ / 259kcal

Product Description

  • Mozzarella full fat soft cheese and roasted tomatoes marinated in garlic and herbs.
  • Creamy & Sweet Mozzarella and slow roasted tomatoes marinated in herbs and garlic
  • Creamy & Sweet
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:


Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (46%), Marinated Slow Roasted Tomatoes (41%), Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice from Concentrate.

Marinated Roasted Tomatoes contain: Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Juice.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack
Energy1072kJ / 259kcal718kJ / 173kcal
Fat21.3g14.3g
Saturates6.4g4.3g
Carbohydrate6.1g4.1g
Sugars5.3g3.5g
Fibre2.6g1.7g
Protein9.4g6.3g
Salt1.0g0.69g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 3 servings.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Colourful, tasty but tough tomato skins

3 stars

It looks good, has good flavour and makes an excellent part of a mixed salad or as a starter. The mozzarella and dressing are excellent. However, in the two packs I bought, although the tomato flesh was tasty, the tomato skins were inedible and impossible to cut. We all ended with a pile of skins on the side of our plates. Most disappointing.

Juicy mess.

1 stars

Could not bring myself to eat this the cheese was floating in a sea of puréed tomatoes everyone of the toms had been squashed down to nothing and all the juice was loose in the carton about 1/3 of the container was tomatoes juice and squashed toms looking extremely unpleasant with the balls of mozzarella floating in the juice and the toms still had their stalks attached which in the mess of the juice did nothing to make them look appetising I will not waste my money ordering this again.

delicious lunch time treat

5 stars

Really enjoyed this product, great light lunch with a few crackers. Very tasty.

