Tesco Mozzarella Slow Roasted Tomatoes 200G

Colourful, tasty but tough tomato skins
It looks good, has good flavour and makes an excellent part of a mixed salad or as a starter. The mozzarella and dressing are excellent. However, in the two packs I bought, although the tomato flesh was tasty, the tomato skins were inedible and impossible to cut. We all ended with a pile of skins on the side of our plates. Most disappointing.
Juicy mess.
Could not bring myself to eat this the cheese was floating in a sea of puréed tomatoes everyone of the toms had been squashed down to nothing and all the juice was loose in the carton about 1/3 of the container was tomatoes juice and squashed toms looking extremely unpleasant with the balls of mozzarella floating in the juice and the toms still had their stalks attached which in the mess of the juice did nothing to make them look appetising I will not waste my money ordering this again.
delicious lunch time treat
Really enjoyed this product, great light lunch with a few crackers. Very tasty.