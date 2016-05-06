Simoniz Gloss Dashboard Cleaner

Simoniz Gloss Dash Cleaner cleans, restores and provides an instant long lasting gloss shine to all interior plastics. The anti-static formula reduces dirt and dust build up to help keep your dashboard clean.

At Simoniz, we’ve been making car cleaning products for over 100 years, and we’re all about shine. We make it easy for you to clean your car inside and out, with car wax, shampoo, dash cleaners and more.

Cleans and shines interior dash, plastic and trim Leaves a fresh citrus fragrance Leaves surfaces looking like new Reduces appearance of scuffs and marks Delivers a deep gloss finish

Preparation and Usage