Simoniz Gloss Dashboard Cleaner

Simoniz Gloss Dashboard Cleaner

Simoniz Gloss Dashboard Cleaner
Simoniz Gloss Dash Cleaner cleans, restores and provides an instant long lasting gloss shine to all interior plastics. The anti-static formula reduces dirt and dust build up to help keep your dashboard clean.
At Simoniz, we’ve been making car cleaning products for over 100 years, and we’re all about shine. We make it easy for you to clean your car inside and out, with car wax, shampoo, dash cleaners and more.
Cleans and shines interior dash, plastic and trimLeaves a fresh citrus fragranceLeaves surfaces looking like newReduces appearance of scuffs and marksDelivers a deep gloss finish

Preparation and Usage

Spray Gloss Dash Cleaner directly onto the surface then wipe with a soft, clean cloth. It’ll clean and provide an instant long lasting gloss shine, to make your dashboard and plastic surfaces look like new. For difficult to reach areas or to prevent overspray on fabrics, spray onto a cloth before application.USE ONLY ON HARD SURFACES. DO NOT APPLY TO GLASS, STEERING WHEEL, GEARSTICK, OR PEDALS.

