Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter 42G

Great 4 stars Review from KitKat UK 10th August 2021 The KITKAT - KIT KAT Chunky Multipack My Review for KIT KAT are amazing they so choclatety and Crunchy but with wafer my children love them they great for children and adults something for everyone to enjoy I would recommend

Tasty and moreish! 5 stars Review from KitKat UK 5th August 2021 I had the peanut chunky Kit Kat for the first time recently and it's perfect to fulfil that sweet craving! Very generous amount of peanuts, lovely texture and the standard thick chocolate around the outside, just the perfect pick me up on the go.

Great tasting pleasure 5 stars Review from KitKat UK 4th August 2021 Great tasting! It's a perfect pleasure treat or a great snack while your on the go with the right amount of crunch and chocolate. This is a perfect treat for all the family and a great choice with 4 perfectly sized bars!

KitKat 5 stars Review from KitKat UK 4th August 2021 I love kitkat's and the chunky edition is a firm favourite within my household. I love that they are ever evolving and creating a wide range of flavours to try. We recently tried the peanut butter flavour and it didn't disappoint, KitKat got the right amount of peanut butter to wafer to chocolate ratio and they were thoroughly enjoyed by all!

They've just made the chunky Kit Kat better 4 stars Review from KitKat UK 3rd August 2021 Lovely full flavour. My go to when looking for a sweet treat. Full of lovely chocolate flavour and peanut butter is creamy and tasty. The size is just right. Right amount of crunch and wafer. Helps they are individually wrapped so always fresh .

Biscuit or chocolate bar? 5 stars Review from KitKat UK 2nd August 2021 You can't go wrong with a a KitKat. And you can't go wrong with a KitKat chunky. One if definitely a biscuit while the other is open for debate, I say chocolate bar because its the only reason to stop me eating the whole multipack. I've had all the flavours but the peanut butter one is quite definitely superior. Just enough peanut butter to get the flavour but not so much that it sticks to your mouth, perfect. If your not a fan of peanut butter the plain one is brilliant. Such a good bite feeling when you snap into it. And heavy enough to feel like you've had a good snack. It deserves its solid reputation as one of the best treats on the shelf.

Delicious 5 stars Review from KitKat UK 2nd August 2021 These Kit Kat's are such a delicious snack. The peanut butter flavour is a subtle addition and not too over powering!!! Would definitely purchase these chocolate bars again and recommend to all my friends