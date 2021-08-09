We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter 42G

4.8(120)Write a review
Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter 42G
£ 0.60
£1.43/100g
Clubcard Price
Per bar**
  • Energy944kJ 226kcal
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2246kJ

Product Description

  • Crispy wafer finger with a creamed peanut topping (19%) covered with milk chocolate (60%)
  • Visit www.kitkat.co.uk
  • Good to remember, enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures
  • Unwrap, snap off a chunk and enjoy the delicious smooth chocolate and crispy wafer biscuit of peanut butter KITKAT Chunky. KITKAT Chunky launched in 1999, and is the biggest innovation for KITKAT since its launch in 1935. You can chose your favourite KITKAT Chunky flavours from the classic KITKAT Chunky Milk or mix your break up and pick up a Peanut Butter, or Cookie Dough. If you want an even bigger break, go for KITKAT Chunky Duo. Peanut Butter KITKAT Chunky uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with Rainforest Alliance to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT®
  • A delicious chocolate bar, comprising a crispy wafer biscuit covered with a tasty layer of peanut butter Kit Kat flavoured chocolate
  • Why not mix up your break and try a taste of New York with KITKAT Chunky Salted Caramel Fudge chocolate bar?
  • A great treat when you're enjoying a break, a Kit Kat with a bit more bite
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 42G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Ground Roasted Peanuts (10%), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Peanut Flour (1.5%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 1 Bar = 1 serving

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

42g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer Serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy 2246kJ944kJ8400kJ
-538kcal226kcal2000kcal11%
Fat 31.2g13.1g70g19%
of which: saturates 16.1g6.8g20g34%
Carbohydrate 52.8g22.2g260g9%
of which: sugars 45.3g19.0g90g21%
Fibre 2.2g0.9g--
Protein 10.4g4.4g50g9%
Salt 0.65g0.27g6g5%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**1 Bar----
Contains 1 serving----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
View all Single Chocolate Bars & Sweets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

120 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great

4 stars

Review from KitKat UK

The KITKAT - KIT KAT Chunky Multipack My Review for KIT KAT are amazing they so choclatety and Crunchy but with wafer my children love them they great for children and adults something for everyone to enjoy I would recommend

Tasty and moreish!

5 stars

Review from KitKat UK

I had the peanut chunky Kit Kat for the first time recently and it's perfect to fulfil that sweet craving! Very generous amount of peanuts, lovely texture and the standard thick chocolate around the outside, just the perfect pick me up on the go.

Great tasting pleasure

5 stars

Review from KitKat UK

Great tasting! It's a perfect pleasure treat or a great snack while your on the go with the right amount of crunch and chocolate. This is a perfect treat for all the family and a great choice with 4 perfectly sized bars!

KitKat

5 stars

Review from KitKat UK

I love kitkat's and the chunky edition is a firm favourite within my household. I love that they are ever evolving and creating a wide range of flavours to try. We recently tried the peanut butter flavour and it didn't disappoint, KitKat got the right amount of peanut butter to wafer to chocolate ratio and they were thoroughly enjoyed by all!

They've just made the chunky Kit Kat better

4 stars

Review from KitKat UK

Lovely full flavour. My go to when looking for a sweet treat. Full of lovely chocolate flavour and peanut butter is creamy and tasty. The size is just right. Right amount of crunch and wafer. Helps they are individually wrapped so always fresh .

Biscuit or chocolate bar?

5 stars

Review from KitKat UK

You can't go wrong with a a KitKat. And you can't go wrong with a KitKat chunky. One if definitely a biscuit while the other is open for debate, I say chocolate bar because its the only reason to stop me eating the whole multipack. I've had all the flavours but the peanut butter one is quite definitely superior. Just enough peanut butter to get the flavour but not so much that it sticks to your mouth, perfect. If your not a fan of peanut butter the plain one is brilliant. Such a good bite feeling when you snap into it. And heavy enough to feel like you've had a good snack. It deserves its solid reputation as one of the best treats on the shelf.

Delicious

5 stars

Review from KitKat UK

These Kit Kat's are such a delicious snack. The peanut butter flavour is a subtle addition and not too over powering!!! Would definitely purchase these chocolate bars again and recommend to all my friends

1-10 of 120 reviews

