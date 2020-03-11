Vo5 Extreme Style Thicken Up Paste 75Ml

Great Product 5 stars A Tesco Customer3rd January 2019 Great product holds style very will. Will buy again. Highly recommend. Report

Ideal for me 4 stars Review from unilever.com 10th May 2017 I have tried many different types of haor product over the years. I found this product ideal for my needs. It wasn't sticky or 'slimy'. It was easy to apply and style and gave a good hold all day, and it was a particularly windy day!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th May 2017 I don't have a huge amount of hair left, but sometimes I get wispy bits that can stick up. It keeps my hair in place which is what it is supposed to do. However I have never been a fan of hair paste as opposed to gel so for that reason I won't be using this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

V05 thickenUP Paste 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th May 2017 Quite excited to try this product to find it was not for me. I have quite short, thin hair and found when applying to towel dry hair my hair clumped together and my scalp was quite noticeable and very hard to re work once dry. Better when applied to more dry hair however, the hair became flat and greasy looking. I liked the sound of the product making the hair appear fuller which I thought was great for my hair type however, I did not find this at all. I would recommend this to someone with slightly longer thicker hair but for me it was a no go. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing hair product!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th May 2017 I've been using this everyday since I got it!! I suffer from dry hair but I usually have to go for weightless shampoo's & conditioner's because the ones for dry hair weigh my hair down too much! Not anymore. This product when applied before blow drying gives such a great lift and it lasts all day long! It also goes invisible and doesn't leave a sticky residue! A must have hair product!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Will use again 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd May 2017 I have been using the same gel for years and never really like putting anything else in my hair but having tried VO5 lifting paste I feel a change is needed. I have used it now for a month wanting to let my hair grow abit before i wrote a review as my hair gets difficult to style when long but I have to admit I will be buying this again. This lifting paste not only keeps my style all day but if I do run my fingers through my hair it doesn't go fluffy. 5 stars all the way for this product and would recommend this to anyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VO5 lifting paste 4 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd May 2017 The VO5 lifting paste is very good for short hair, I've been using it for about 2 weeks after a fresh haircut and I'm very impressed. It gives a natural look which people have noticed as i normaly use gel. But as my hair grows and gets thicker the paste seems to loose hold and shape. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It lifts, but has trouble holding 3 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd May 2017 As someone who has a more "extreme" haircut to most people I've been through a lot of hair products. So I was interested in trying out VO5's lifting paste. When people see me, the first thing they notice is my mohawk. It's hard not to when in it's current form of half green, half blue. So it's important for me to have a product I can be assured is going to hold my mohawk in place throughout the day, no matter what the elements throw at it. Whilst VO5's lifting paste did lift my hair and give it more volume it lacked in the strength to keep it up and held firm all day. Which was a disappointment. People with shorter hair, styled normally then this product would probably suffice, but on this occassion unfortunately it fell flat for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very pleased so far 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st May 2017 I have used this product for a few weeks now and I must say that I quite impressed with it so far. I have short hair and the paste is really easy to apply once you have warmed it up in your hands and as it says on the tin you only require a small amount to be applied. Due to the small amount you do use the tin will last a good period of time that's for sure. The hold and look remains for my whole working day so I am really pleased with it and was easy to wash out. All in all I think that the VO5 lifting paste is a product that I will be looking to continue using in the future as I am very pleased. Thank you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]