5 Second Rule Travel Game

Quick fun game
Played a couple of times some questions can be abit tricky quite a few my 10 year old god daughter couldn't answer but was a laugh to play
Good Travel size game
Bought it as a Christmas for a rainy day and it was really good fun and easy to play . It's also quiet small and can be carried if you want to take it on your travels and pass time.
A must in your holiday baggage!
An ideal game to keep both kids and adults entertained on journeys, on holiday or sitting around a dinner table. THe small and compact quick thinking game is a great gift and I would highly recommend it as a birthday gift or Christmas stocking filler.
Great fun game for all ages .
Played the full size version at Christmas was great family fun . So bought this for New Year family fun .
useful game
This is a good game fun and easy for folk young n old. The 5sec specification timer affords pressure on what should be an easy set of awnsers especially the 3rd answer to straight forward questions.
Great buy!
So glad I bought this, is a great little mobile game, took it yo a family games night & went down causing a buzz!
5 second rule
I brought this as a gift for my daughter, it's easy to play & a good laugh
Great family game
Bought it to play Christmas day after lunch and it went diwn a real storm
good entertainment
I bought this for my 8yr old grandaughter who has had fun with it with her friends trying to think quickly of an answer. They have had hours of laughs and it has kept them entertained and out of mischief. It would also make a good party game with prizes for the last one still in.
Great family game!
I bought this just before Christmas to have as a back up game! Turns out it was a lot of fun and for a great price! Service was excellent!