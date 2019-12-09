By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5 Second Rule Travel Game

5 Second Rule Travel Game
£ 7.00
  • - 5 Second Rule is now in a mini version that you can play anywhere! It's all good fun with the fast - paced family board game.
  • - 5 Second Rule is now in a mini version
  • - 90 content cards (180 questions)
  • - Pass On cards
  • - Switch cards
  • - Spiral Timer
  • - Set of Rules
  • Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts that may represent a choking hazard

Quick fun game

4 stars

Played a couple of times some questions can be abit tricky quite a few my 10 year old god daughter couldn't answer but was a laugh to play

Good Travel size game

5 stars

Bought it as a Christmas for a rainy day and it was really good fun and easy to play . It's also quiet small and can be carried if you want to take it on your travels and pass time.

A must in your holiday baggage!

5 stars

An ideal game to keep both kids and adults entertained on journeys, on holiday or sitting around a dinner table. THe small and compact quick thinking game is a great gift and I would highly recommend it as a birthday gift or Christmas stocking filler.

Great fun game for all ages .

5 stars

Played the full size version at Christmas was great family fun . So bought this for New Year family fun .

useful game

5 stars

This is a good game fun and easy for folk young n old. The 5sec specification timer affords pressure on what should be an easy set of awnsers especially the 3rd answer to straight forward questions.

Great buy!

5 stars

So glad I bought this, is a great little mobile game, took it yo a family games night & went down causing a buzz!

5 second rule

5 stars

I brought this as a gift for my daughter, it's easy to play & a good laugh

Great family game

5 stars

Bought it to play Christmas day after lunch and it went diwn a real storm

good entertainment

4 stars

I bought this for my 8yr old grandaughter who has had fun with it with her friends trying to think quickly of an answer. They have had hours of laughs and it has kept them entertained and out of mischief. It would also make a good party game with prizes for the last one still in.

Great family game!

5 stars

I bought this just before Christmas to have as a back up game! Turns out it was a lot of fun and for a great price! Service was excellent!

