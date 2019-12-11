Walkers Mix Ups Spicy Snacks 120G
- Energy618kJ 148kcal7%
- Fat7.3g10%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.52g9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 618kJ
Product Description
- A Spicy Flavour Mix of Corn and Potato Snacks.
- - All your favourite Walkers snacks in one bag
- - Liven up your snacking with this mouthwatering mix of Walkers best loved snacks packed full of spicy flavour
- - Mixed Sharing bag featuring Wotsits, Doritos, French Fries and Monster Munch perfect for the whole family to share
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - 4 different snacks = 4 x the fun!
- Walkers MixUps brings together the whole family's favourites, which offers a variety of tastes, textures and shapes for the first time in one tasty bag that will keep everyone happy on those family nights in. MixUps add fun to family time by combining your favourites (Wotsits, Doritos, Monster Munch and French Fries) in one bag! Can't remember your best friends' favourite crisp flavour? Pick up some Walkers MixUps and keep everyone happy!
- What's your favourite Mix Up? Discover the wider Walkers range of snacks. Why not try Walkers Bugles - the crunchy cones you can't keep your hands off.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120g
Doritos Chilli Heatwave Flavour Corn Chips: Corn (Whole Maize Kernels), Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Heatwave Flavour [Sugar, Flavourings (contains Soya, Wheat), Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetates), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Potassium Chloride, Soybean, Wheat, Colour (Paprika Extract)], French Fries Worcester Sauce Flavour Crispy Potato Snack with Sugar and Sweetener: Potato Granules, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Worcester Sauce Flavour [Flavourings (contains Wheat, Barley), Lactose (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Salt, Sugar, Dried Tomato, Dried Garlic, Yeast Extract, Sweetener (Saccharin)], Salt, Colour (Annatto), Wotsits Flamin' Hot Flavour Corn Puff: Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Flamin' Hot Flavour [Flavourings (contains Soya, Wheat), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Fructose, Salt, Dried Onion, Soya Sauce Powder (contains Wheat), Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Dried Garlic, Colour (Paprika Extract), Monster Munch Flamin' Hot Flavour Baked Corn Snack: Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Flamin' Hot Flavour [Flavourings (contains Soya, Milk, Wheat), Lactose from Milk), Hydrolysed Soya Protein (contains Wheat), Fructose, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Spice, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin (from Wheat)), Wheat Rusk]
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Egg, Nuts, Rye, Oat, Celery, Mustard, Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|618kJ
|2061kJ
|-
|148kcal (7%*)
|493kcal
|Fat
|7.3g (10%*)
|24g
|of which Saturates
|0.6g (3%*)
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|18g
|60g
|of which Sugars
|1.1g (1%*)
|3.8g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|3.6g
|Protein
|1.9g
|6.3g
|Salt
|0.52g (9%*)
|1.73g
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
