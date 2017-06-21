Pg Tips Gold 80S Pyramid Teabags 232G

PG Tips Gold-it's a gold from me! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st June 2017 I'm not a stickler when it comes to tea-I like a good strong cup but I don't stick to a particular brand when stocking up. I saw these new tea bags and thought I'd give them a try. I'd describe them as delivering on strength but nicely blended to not leave an awful aftertaste, or being so blended to be bland and too weak. I'd say they're almost a cross between Earl Gray which is too light for me, and something a lot stronger, so it's a happy medium for me.The box was definitely used up fast and I'd definitely purchase again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PG Tips Gold Packs a Punch 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st June 2017 This PG tips Gold tea definitely packs a punch. It's a really flavoursome tea which comes in a pyramid bag. I'm an avid tea drinker and I like tea quite strong, this tea brews really quickly and you get the really nice taste without waiting forever. It definitely has more flavour than a traditional tea bag which will come from the fact that the tea leaves are from Africa, Ceylon and Assam Tea. You get 80 bags in a box and I also really like the fact PG tips are Rainforest Alliance certified which means that they are looking after the environment and supporting the tea farmers. I will definitely be buying more of these when I run out

Strongest tea ever! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 21st June 2017 If you like highly caffeinated, strong tea then this is for you. Literally only needs to be brewed for a minute and you get a great tasting Great British cuppa! For me, the downside was how caffeinated it was - I've never been to the toilet so many times after 1 drink as I did with this, I literally peed 6 times in 1hr! That said, great tasting brew with a good size, handy box.

I'm a tea addict.. 3 stars Review from unilever.com 21st June 2017 I'm a total tea addict, can't get enough of the stuff! A few things I noticed when using PG Tips Gold pyramid tea bags.... You get quite a nice flavour, nicely malty but missing the crisp fresh end that I enjoy, almost a little bit soapy. The tea bags get stuck in the spout of the teapot, which is irritating and it takes longer to brew than my usual cup. I wanted to check I wasn't being biased to my usual brand so did a 3 way blind taste test. PG Tips Gold Vs. two other leading brands, all widely available and at a similar price point. Unfortunately PG Tips Gold came last in all 3 categories I scored against: colour, smell and taste. Having said all of that, I have drunk it for a few weeks now and still enjoyed my tea.

Satisfying cuppa 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st June 2017 These tea bags are a perfect shape for making a brew, I always make tea in a mug and with round tea bags I find that the bag gets stuck and you can't stir it properly. The tea is quite strong but I like strong tea so really enjoyed these. The flavour was quite intense so you could use one bag per cup, so really economical, These were quite different to my usual brand, I would consider buying them if they were a good price

Love these tea bags 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st June 2017 Wow, love these tea bags .... They make a really refreshing cuppa that all my family loved too. The blend has a lovely taste that's slightly unique. It's a stronger cup of tea that isn't in your face. Visitors who like their tea milky, and strong (like me) have all enjoyed these tea bags. We've now switched from our usual brand of tea bags to PG Tips Gold, which is saying something as my other half is a very fussy tea drinker! Highly recommended ....

Light & refreshing 4 stars Review from unilever.com 21st June 2017 I'm used to super strong builder's tea, but these bags have made a refreshing change! It's a light, thirst quenching cuppa with a floral/lemon hint to it. I think I'm converted!

Makes an incredible Builders Tea! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st June 2017 I was very pleasantly surprised by PG Tips Gold. It makes the best "Builders Tea" compared to other brands which I normally use and I am really surprised by the strong flavour and dark colour after just a few seconds of adding water to the tea bag. I enjoyed this tea so much I brought it into work so my colleagues could try it too. It is now a new favourite in our office. If you like a strong flavoured tea you should definitely gives this a go!

A very good cuppa 4 stars Review from unilever.com 21st June 2017 I was A bit apprehensive when I first tried PG tips good, but wow was i pleasantly surprised. The colour was most certainly golden and the taste was most refreshing, my usual brand can leave a slight bitter after taste but with PG gold there was none. Offering my mother in law her usual Monday morning cuppa I'd neglected to tell her that I was trying a new brand, I didn't actually need to! Two mouthfuls into her drink " ooooh you make a lovely cup" that's when I informed her it was PG tips gold.