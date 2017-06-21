By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pg Tips Gold 80S Pyramid Teabags 232G

4.5(42)
Pg Tips Gold 80S Pyramid Teabags 232G
Product Description

  • Black Tea
  • At PG tips, we have been making a quality tasting cuppa for 85 years. When it comes to tea, we know our stuff and that’s why PG tips is Britain’s No.1 tea brand. Our Pyramid® tea bags let our tea roam free. They act as a mini teapot allowing our finest tea leaves room to move and infuse to give you a great tasting cuppa, time after time. It's pyramid perfection.
  • PG tips are proud to say that we were the first tea in the UK to carry the Rainforest Alliance™ seal which means that we’re working to look after the environment and support our cherished tea farmers. Our tea is farmed by workers earning a decent wage, with access to good quality housing, medical care and education for their children. The best way to enjoy our tasty tea: Pop your Pyramid® tea bag into hot water and let it brew to your favourite strength. Add in a spoonful of sugar and a splash of milk if preferred. Mmm…
  • But wait there’s more, we have lots of other tasty brews for you to try. Want to cut the caffeine? Try our new Tasty Decaf tea blend which has a rich, rounded taste. Dairy-Free? Try our Perfect with Dairy-Free teabags which are specially blended for dairy alternatives. Like a strong tea? Make our Extra Strong tea bags your new everyday tea! Or indulge in something extra special with our delicious Gold blend - which is no ordinary tea!
  • If you love PG tips tea bags and loose tea and think it's the best black tea, don't keep it a secret! Write a review and share your favourite cuppa with the world. (Nielsen Data Black Tea Total Volume Sales MAT Feb 2017)
  • PG tips Gold is extra special, our finest, most indulgent blend, with tea leaves from Africa, Ceylon and Assam
  • PG tips Pyramid® teabags are cleverly designed to give the tea leaves more room to move, releasing the great PG tips taste
  • To brew the perfect cuppa, pop your Pyramid® tea bag in hot water, let the flavour infuse for 1 – 2 minutes, add milk and sugar if preferred, then enjoy!
  • PG tips tea is made with tea leaves from Rainforest Alliance Certified Estates
  • PG tips Black Tea Gold is made with leaves from Rainforest Alliance Certified Estates
  • Why not try our other delicious teas? Like our ‘Tasty Decaf’ blend which has a rich, rounded taste, or ‘Perfect with Dairy-Free’ that’s specially blended for dairy-free alternatives
  • Pack size: 232g

Information

Ingredients

Black tea

Storage

Cool, dry conditions.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Use 1 bag per cup, add freshly boiled water (100 C) and allow to infuse to your preferred strength.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • PG tips,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 454611 www.pgtips.co.uk

Net Contents

232g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving PreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)2 kJ59 kJ4 kJ1%
Energy (kcal)<1 kcal14 kcal<1 kcal1%
Fat (g)0 g0.5 g0 g0%
of which saturates (g)0 g0.3 g0 g0%
Carbohydrate (g)<0.01 g1.4 g<0.01 g0%
of which sugars (g)0 g1.4 g0 g0%
Fibre (g)0 g00 g0%
Protein (g)0.1 g1.1 g0.2 g0.4%
Salt (g)0 g<0.01 g0 g0%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 3.125 g. ( Pack contains 80 portions )----

42 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

PG Tips Gold-it's a gold from me!

5 stars

I'm not a stickler when it comes to tea-I like a good strong cup but I don't stick to a particular brand when stocking up. I saw these new tea bags and thought I'd give them a try. I'd describe them as delivering on strength but nicely blended to not leave an awful aftertaste, or being so blended to be bland and too weak. I'd say they're almost a cross between Earl Gray which is too light for me, and something a lot stronger, so it's a happy medium for me.The box was definitely used up fast and I'd definitely purchase again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PG Tips Gold Packs a Punch

5 stars

This PG tips Gold tea definitely packs a punch. It's a really flavoursome tea which comes in a pyramid bag. I'm an avid tea drinker and I like tea quite strong, this tea brews really quickly and you get the really nice taste without waiting forever. It definitely has more flavour than a traditional tea bag which will come from the fact that the tea leaves are from Africa, Ceylon and Assam Tea. You get 80 bags in a box and I also really like the fact PG tips are Rainforest Alliance certified which means that they are looking after the environment and supporting the tea farmers. I will definitely be buying more of these when I run out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strongest tea ever!

4 stars

If you like highly caffeinated, strong tea then this is for you. Literally only needs to be brewed for a minute and you get a great tasting Great British cuppa! For me, the downside was how caffeinated it was - I've never been to the toilet so many times after 1 drink as I did with this, I literally peed 6 times in 1hr! That said, great tasting brew with a good size, handy box. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I'm a tea addict..

3 stars

I'm a total tea addict, can't get enough of the stuff! A few things I noticed when using PG Tips Gold pyramid tea bags.... You get quite a nice flavour, nicely malty but missing the crisp fresh end that I enjoy, almost a little bit soapy. The tea bags get stuck in the spout of the teapot, which is irritating and it takes longer to brew than my usual cup. I wanted to check I wasn't being biased to my usual brand so did a 3 way blind taste test. PG Tips Gold Vs. two other leading brands, all widely available and at a similar price point. Unfortunately PG Tips Gold came last in all 3 categories I scored against: colour, smell and taste. Having said all of that, I have drunk it for a few weeks now and still enjoyed my tea. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Satisfying cuppa

5 stars

These tea bags are a perfect shape for making a brew, I always make tea in a mug and with round tea bags I find that the bag gets stuck and you can't stir it properly. The tea is quite strong but I like strong tea so really enjoyed these. The flavour was quite intense so you could use one bag per cup, so really economical, These were quite different to my usual brand, I would consider buying them if they were a good price [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these tea bags

5 stars

Wow, love these tea bags .... They make a really refreshing cuppa that all my family loved too. The blend has a lovely taste that's slightly unique. It's a stronger cup of tea that isn't in your face. Visitors who like their tea milky, and strong (like me) have all enjoyed these tea bags. We've now switched from our usual brand of tea bags to PG Tips Gold, which is saying something as my other half is a very fussy tea drinker! Highly recommended .... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light & refreshing

4 stars

I'm used to super strong builder's tea, but these bags have made a refreshing change! It's a light, thirst quenching cuppa with a floral/lemon hint to it. I think I'm converted! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Makes an incredible Builders Tea!

5 stars

I was very pleasantly surprised by PG Tips Gold. It makes the best "Builders Tea" compared to other brands which I normally use and I am really surprised by the strong flavour and dark colour after just a few seconds of adding water to the tea bag. I enjoyed this tea so much I brought it into work so my colleagues could try it too. It is now a new favourite in our office. If you like a strong flavoured tea you should definitely gives this a go! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A very good cuppa

4 stars

I was A bit apprehensive when I first tried PG tips good, but wow was i pleasantly surprised. The colour was most certainly golden and the taste was most refreshing, my usual brand can leave a slight bitter after taste but with PG gold there was none. Offering my mother in law her usual Monday morning cuppa I'd neglected to tell her that I was trying a new brand, I didn't actually need to! Two mouthfuls into her drink " ooooh you make a lovely cup" that's when I informed her it was PG tips gold. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PG Tips Gold Pyramid Tea Bags

1 stars

Now I love my cuppa but I really didn't enjoy PG Tips Gold. They leave a really nasty after taste in your mouth. They are probably ok if you like a really strong cup of tea. I tried using the same bag a few times and the third time was the best. Had high expectations but was sadly disappointed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 42 reviews



