Magnum Classic Ice Cream 4 X 110Ml

5(105)Write a review
£ 3.20
£0.73/100ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream with milk chocolate (26%)
  • Magnum Classic Chocolate Ice Cream is the timeless classic. This frozen dessert has the perfect balance of cracking Magnum chocolate and velvety smooth vanilla ice cream. Grab one of our Magnum ice cream and find out what makes it so special.
  • Since 1989, Pleasure Seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Thick Chocolate. Velvety ice cream. The perfect balance. Magnum never stopped working, adding new flavours. New textures. We love film, we love fashion. We believe a day without pleasure is a day lost. So make time to indulge in a little glamour. Treat yourself with our milk chocolate ice cream bar to feel the pleasure of liberation.
  • We’re working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey.
  • Magnum also has a wide range of ice creams: Magnum Classic, Magnum White Chocolate, Magnum Double Chocolate, Magnum Double Caramel, Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White and many others. Which one will satisfy your indulgence? Have you tried Magnum Tubs? The unique Magnum experience with cracking chocolate and velvety ice cream in a tub.
  • Magnum Classic Chocolate Ice Cream is the essential Magnum experience served in a classic ice cream stick form
  • The timeless classic, the perfect balance of cracking Magnum chocolate and velvety vanilla ice cream
  • This chocolate ice cream was made with our highest quality sustainably grown cocoa to satisfy every chocolate expert
  • Only the best, natural and authentic ingredients were used to create this dessert
  • Each ice cream bar has no more than 250 calories which makes it a mini indulgence perfect for any occasion
  • There are four Magnum ice creams in the box so you can treat yourself with one of them whenever you desire some milk chocolate pleasure
  • Pack size: 440ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, whey concentrate (MILK), cocoa mass¹, coconut oil, glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, whole MILK powder, BUTTER oil, emulsifiers (E471, SOYA lecithin, E476), stabilisers (E410, E412, E407), vanilla bean pieces, flavourings, colour (E160a). Gluten Free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Storage

Storage temperature - 18C

Produce of

Italy

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

440 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1289 kJ926 kJ1018 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)309 kcal222 kcal244 kcal12%
Fat (g)19 g14 g15 g21%
of which saturates (g)14 g10 g11 g55%
Carbohydrate (g)29 g21 g23 g9%
of which sugars (g)27 g20 g21 g23%
Protein (g)3.6 g2.6 g2.8 g6%
Salt (g)0.13 g0.09 g0.1 g2%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 110 ml. ( Pack contains 4 portions )----

105 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Love them, we have them as a special treat.

5 stars

Love them, we have them as a special treat.

A great 'pud', especially in summer!

5 stars

This good icecream with an even better chocolate. I'm lactose intolerant but icecream is OK - so OH and I enjoy a Magnum as a 'pud' most days!

Amazing Taste

5 stars

I love this ice-cream a lot. my kids love it too and they keep asking me to stick it up.

Magnum cop-out

4 stars

Generally good but watch out for the pack that has been refrozen - we had one which was nasty looking to say the least. Magnum contacted, somewhat flippant and sent a voucher for £3. Didn't cover the cost of the pack we couldn't/wouldn't eat. Had we complained to Tesco would probably done better.

Delicious!

4 stars

Creamy vanilla ice cream in crunchy chocolate shell. What is not to like!

Love a tasty magnum

5 stars

I rarely need an excuse to have a magnum as I just adore chocolate and ice cream but the glorious weather we have been having made it taste even better! One of my favourite parts of eating a magnum is the initial crack sound when you bite into the chocolate which then melts in your mouth. The vanilla ice cream makes the experience all the more enjoyable. Vanilla and choc9late are a match made in heaven. I have never been let down by a magnum, every magnum I have had has been just as good as the previous one. Definitely a timeless summer (or anytime really) treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

More please!

5 stars

Perfect for a hot summers day with creamy ice cream and thick milk chocolate. Would definitely recommend to everyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

summer means its time for icecream

5 stars

We finally got summer in England and this year its lasted for more than one day.. this means its an excuse to indulge in icecream.... and magnums are my favourite brand. I went for the double raspberry and it was simply delicious.. the stickiness of the inner coating and the sweetness of the raspberry ice cream, combined with a milky chocolate coating... pure perfection. although their other flavors are good too, this one has to be the winner [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magnum classic

4 stars

It’s the first time I’ve tried a magnum classic as I always have magnum white, in this warm weather ice cream is just what’s needed. Let’s start with the first bite the chocolate cracked as it should as I like chocolate on ice cream to be really hard, the taste of the chocolate was a little bitter for me I have to say, more verging on a dark chocolate taste rather than milk chocolate but not so bitter that I didn’t finish the whole ice cream lol. The ice cream inside was delicious, creamy and tastes to me of old school ice cream from when I was a child bringing back happy memories. The ice cream itself is just the right size, not too small and not too big just enough to please and cool you down. I thouroughly earnt mine after a hot sticky session at the gym. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stay cool (and gluten free)

5 stars

I just love the magnum classic. It's the perfect way to stay cool, relax, catch some rays and indulge in a bit of me time. As a new mum I hardly get a minute to myself - add the heatwave we're having at the moment into the mix and life can quickly get exhausting! The Magnum Classic has been my saving grace. Crisp cool chocolate wrapped over the most creamiest vanilla ice cream. It's just the tasty treat I look forward to when I can grab a quick 10 minutes to unwind in the sun. To top it off it's GLUTEN FREE! How amazing is that?! We are a family of ceoliacs and so this is the perfect, guilt free treat! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 105 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

