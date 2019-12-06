Magnum Classic Ice Cream 4 X 110Ml

Love them, we have them as a special treat. 5 stars A Tesco Customer6th December 2019 Love them, we have them as a special treat. Report

A great 'pud', especially in summer! 5 stars A Tesco Customer14th August 2019 This good icecream with an even better chocolate. I'm lactose intolerant but icecream is OK - so OH and I enjoy a Magnum as a 'pud' most days! Report

Amazing Taste 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th June 2019 I love this ice-cream a lot. my kids love it too and they keep asking me to stick it up.

Magnum cop-out 4 stars A Tesco Customer3rd October 2018 Generally good but watch out for the pack that has been refrozen - we had one which was nasty looking to say the least. Magnum contacted, somewhat flippant and sent a voucher for £3. Didn't cover the cost of the pack we couldn't/wouldn't eat. Had we complained to Tesco would probably done better. Report

Delicious! 4 stars A Tesco Customer18th September 2018 Creamy vanilla ice cream in crunchy chocolate shell. What is not to like! Report

Love a tasty magnum 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th July 2018 I rarely need an excuse to have a magnum as I just adore chocolate and ice cream but the glorious weather we have been having made it taste even better! One of my favourite parts of eating a magnum is the initial crack sound when you bite into the chocolate which then melts in your mouth. The vanilla ice cream makes the experience all the more enjoyable. Vanilla and choc9late are a match made in heaven. I have never been let down by a magnum, every magnum I have had has been just as good as the previous one. Definitely a timeless summer (or anytime really) treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

More please! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th July 2018 Perfect for a hot summers day with creamy ice cream and thick milk chocolate. Would definitely recommend to everyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

summer means its time for icecream 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 We finally got summer in England and this year its lasted for more than one day.. this means its an excuse to indulge in icecream.... and magnums are my favourite brand. I went for the double raspberry and it was simply delicious.. the stickiness of the inner coating and the sweetness of the raspberry ice cream, combined with a milky chocolate coating... pure perfection. although their other flavors are good too, this one has to be the winner [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magnum classic 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 It’s the first time I’ve tried a magnum classic as I always have magnum white, in this warm weather ice cream is just what’s needed. Let’s start with the first bite the chocolate cracked as it should as I like chocolate on ice cream to be really hard, the taste of the chocolate was a little bitter for me I have to say, more verging on a dark chocolate taste rather than milk chocolate but not so bitter that I didn’t finish the whole ice cream lol. The ice cream inside was delicious, creamy and tastes to me of old school ice cream from when I was a child bringing back happy memories. The ice cream itself is just the right size, not too small and not too big just enough to please and cool you down. I thouroughly earnt mine after a hot sticky session at the gym. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]