We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil Garlic 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil Garlic 250Ml
£ 3.99
£1.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Garlic Flavoured Olive Oil
  • In 1867, Filippo Berio began crafting olive oils worthy of his family and friends, not to mention his name. A light and richly fragrant essence of garlic has been added to Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil to create an oil that is perfect for drizzling over bruschetta, roasted vegetables or grilled meat.
  • Versatile and tangy
  • Perfect for drizzling over bruschetta, roasted vegetables or grilled meat
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Extra Virgin Olive Oil (95%), Dry Garlic (5%), Garlic Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Mustard, Celery Seed, Garlic, Dehydrated Onion, Sulphites and Sulphur Dioxide

Storage

Store in dark place. Away from heat.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Salov S.p.A.,
  • via Montramito,
  • N.1600,
  • 55040 Massarosa (Lucca),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.filippoberio.com

Net Contents

250mg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 3378kj-822kcal
Fat 91.3g
of which Saturates 14g
Mono-unsaturates 69.8g
Polyunsaturates 7.5g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here