Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil Garlic 250Ml

Product Description
- Garlic Flavoured Olive Oil
- In 1867, Filippo Berio began crafting olive oils worthy of his family and friends, not to mention his name. A light and richly fragrant essence of garlic has been added to Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil to create an oil that is perfect for drizzling over bruschetta, roasted vegetables or grilled meat.
- Versatile and tangy
- Perfect for drizzling over bruschetta, roasted vegetables or grilled meat
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil (95%), Dry Garlic (5%), Garlic Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Mustard, Celery Seed, Garlic, Dehydrated Onion, Sulphites and Sulphur Dioxide
Storage
Store in dark place. Away from heat.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Salov S.p.A.,
- via Montramito,
- N.1600,
- 55040 Massarosa (Lucca),
- Italy.
Return to
- www.filippoberio.com
Net Contents
250mg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|3378kj-822kcal
|Fat
|91.3g
|of which Saturates
|14g
|Mono-unsaturates
|69.8g
|Polyunsaturates
|7.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
