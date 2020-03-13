By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Airwick Base Reed Diffuser Linen

5(24)Write a review
Airwick Base Reed Diffuser Linen
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Product Description

  • Crisp Linen & Lilac Reed Diffuser
  • Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/airwick
  • For ingredients: www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Crisp, cool elegance of fine linen, accented with the fragrant touch of wild lilac.
  • Fragrance with natural essential oils.
  • Natural rattan stems which delicately diffuse the fresh scent
  • Scented liquid included in bottle. Lasts up to 4 weeks.
  • Available in other fragrances.
  • Note: The item doesn't have an expiry Date rather date mentioned on the product is the manufacturing date

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Antiseptics, Air Fresheners, Polishes, Cleaners and Laundry Products Reckitt Benckiser plc, Slough

  • Contains natural essential oils
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use
  • Read safety information carefully before use.
  • 1 Unscrew and remove the cap.
  • 2 Wearing gloves use your finger to push out the sealing disc from the top of the cap.
  • 3 Screw the cap back onto the bottle.
  • 4 Insert the rattan stems into the bottle making sure you spread out the stems. The stems will act as a wick to draw up the fragrance and release it slowly into the air.
  • 5 Ensure the product is placed on a stable surface to prevent accidental spillage. Do not place on polished, painted or plastic surfaces. Wipe surface in case of spillage. Please retain instructions for future reference. Lasts up to 4 weeks

Warnings

  • PLEASE READ CAREFULLY THE SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONARY TEXT BEFORE USE. KEEP FOR FUTURE REFERENCE. Use only as directed.
  • Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a doctor. Wear protective gloves and eye/face protection: IF ON SKIN: Wash with soap and water. If skin irritation or a rash occurs: Get medical advice/attention. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists get medical advice/attention. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.
  • Contains 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetrametyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone, 2-Methyl-3-(p-isopropylphenyl) propionaldehyde, di-limonene, alpha-iso-Methylionone, p-tert-butyldihydrocinnamaldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction. Notice : Product contains Parts that may pose a choking hazard.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel: 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel: 01 661 7318
  • www.airwick.co.uk

Net Contents

25ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

24 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing diffuser, long lasting!

5 stars

I have been using this diffuser for a couple of weeks and have to say it is probably the best one I have ever tried. The fragrance really does linger and is evident every time I walk into the room. The linen fragrance is so fresh and clean, I love it. It looks great too, it is a perfect size not to take over and is suitable for any room. I would definitely buy this product again and would recommend it to others too. Overall a great product!

Lovely strong scent

5 stars

I've been using the Crisp Linen & Lilac reed diffuser for 2 weeks now in my hallway and it's still going strong. From the first time I used it, the hallway was instantly filled with the lovely fresh scent. The bottle is a nice and simple design so it'll go with any decor. I like that it contains natural essential oils and uses natural rattan stems. I much prefer diffusers to the plug ins and obviously it's not always practical to have a candle burning. It's great to be welcomed home and be greeted with a beautiful smelling house.

I love this!!

5 stars

I bought this a couple of weeks ago and oh my goodness it is amazing. The scent is strong but not overpowering, I walk in to my house everyday and it smells divine despite living with 2 teenagers!! I would absolutely buy again!!

Long lasting smell

5 stars

I love this product it is very strong and leaves my whole house smelling clean and fresh it’s better than any plug in I’ve used in the past and the fragrance is strong enough to make its way around the whole house , highly recommended

Beautiful smell

5 stars

As soon as I opened the packaging on this product I already loved it! The design is elegant and the little pearls which are in the bottle give it an unusual look. It was easy to assemble the reed diffuser to use immediately. Initially I didn't think the fragrance was very strong but once the reeds had absorbed the oil the scent was really evident. I live in a bungalow and it could be smelt throughout my home as soon as I opened the door. This is an excellent product for a bathroom as the scent is so powerful and very long lasting. I have had mine for several weeks now and it is still going strong. If I could make one improvement to this product it would be to have refills for it as it feels quite wasteful to throw it away each time. However, this doesn't detract from the quality of the product and I have already brought a couple more in different fragrances for once this one runs out. I would definitely recommend this product to my family and friends.

Fabulous

5 stars

I hoed never used these sort before didn’t think they would be any good but its really strong and smells the whole house out and a lovely smell too i cant believe how strong it is i will defo be buying more

Pleasant reed diffuser

4 stars

I have this diffuser in my en suite bathroom. The perfume is very delicate and light which pleases me as sometimes they can be over powering. So I will get this product again. The container is functional, practical and attractive. It does not look cheap.

Beautiful

4 stars

My new air wick diffuser is beautiful not only does it look really pretty on my side unit it scents the whole way so as soon as you walk in the smell is there fresh and dreamy....my daughter said what’s that nice perfume I keep smelling and when I showed her it was the diffuser she couldn’t believe it!!

Smelly, in a good way

4 stars

I really like the fragrance of this reed diffuser, it is really nice and obvious without being too harsh. It was quite strong to being with and the back room where I have got it is not the biggest room, but it has settled down nicely now and is doing a good job. It is quite small and compact which is quite handy because it doesn’t take up too much room.

I love the fragrance of this Air Wick diffuser!

5 stars

Wow what a lovely diffuser from Air Wick! So easy to use with no mess trying to pull out a stopper like most diffusers. The linen and lilac fragrance is lovely, really fresh and I love the little balls within the liquid.

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

