Airwick Base Reed Diffuser Linen

Amazing diffuser, long lasting! 5 stars Review from Air Wick 13th March 2020 I have been using this diffuser for a couple of weeks and have to say it is probably the best one I have ever tried. The fragrance really does linger and is evident every time I walk into the room. The linen fragrance is so fresh and clean, I love it. It looks great too, it is a perfect size not to take over and is suitable for any room. I would definitely buy this product again and would recommend it to others too. Overall a great product!

Lovely strong scent 5 stars Review from Air Wick 1st February 2020 I've been using the Crisp Linen & Lilac reed diffuser for 2 weeks now in my hallway and it's still going strong. From the first time I used it, the hallway was instantly filled with the lovely fresh scent. The bottle is a nice and simple design so it'll go with any decor. I like that it contains natural essential oils and uses natural rattan stems. I much prefer diffusers to the plug ins and obviously it's not always practical to have a candle burning. It's great to be welcomed home and be greeted with a beautiful smelling house.

I love this!! 5 stars Review from Air Wick 31st January 2020 I bought this a couple of weeks ago and oh my goodness it is amazing. The scent is strong but not overpowering, I walk in to my house everyday and it smells divine despite living with 2 teenagers!! I would absolutely buy again!!

Long lasting smell 5 stars Review from Air Wick 30th January 2020 I love this product it is very strong and leaves my whole house smelling clean and fresh it’s better than any plug in I’ve used in the past and the fragrance is strong enough to make its way around the whole house , highly recommended

Beautiful smell 5 stars Review from Air Wick 30th January 2020 As soon as I opened the packaging on this product I already loved it! The design is elegant and the little pearls which are in the bottle give it an unusual look. It was easy to assemble the reed diffuser to use immediately. Initially I didn't think the fragrance was very strong but once the reeds had absorbed the oil the scent was really evident. I live in a bungalow and it could be smelt throughout my home as soon as I opened the door. This is an excellent product for a bathroom as the scent is so powerful and very long lasting. I have had mine for several weeks now and it is still going strong. If I could make one improvement to this product it would be to have refills for it as it feels quite wasteful to throw it away each time. However, this doesn't detract from the quality of the product and I have already brought a couple more in different fragrances for once this one runs out. I would definitely recommend this product to my family and friends.

Fabulous 5 stars Review from Air Wick 29th January 2020 I hoed never used these sort before didn’t think they would be any good but its really strong and smells the whole house out and a lovely smell too i cant believe how strong it is i will defo be buying more

Pleasant reed diffuser 4 stars Review from Air Wick 29th January 2020 I have this diffuser in my en suite bathroom. The perfume is very delicate and light which pleases me as sometimes they can be over powering. So I will get this product again. The container is functional, practical and attractive. It does not look cheap.

Beautiful 4 stars Review from Air Wick 28th January 2020 My new air wick diffuser is beautiful not only does it look really pretty on my side unit it scents the whole way so as soon as you walk in the smell is there fresh and dreamy....my daughter said what’s that nice perfume I keep smelling and when I showed her it was the diffuser she couldn’t believe it!!

Smelly, in a good way 4 stars Review from Air Wick 27th January 2020 I really like the fragrance of this reed diffuser, it is really nice and obvious without being too harsh. It was quite strong to being with and the back room where I have got it is not the biggest room, but it has settled down nicely now and is doing a good job. It is quite small and compact which is quite handy because it doesn’t take up too much room.