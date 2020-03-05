Airwick Base Reed Diffuser Pink Sweet Pea

Scented room for long 5 stars Review from Air Wick 5th March 2020 I like Air Wick reed diffuser as it bloomed all living room Within few minutes. Pea Shoot scent is sweet and warm. The bottle is small so it’s not that visible and if then it lookes great on the window shelf. Little scent balls inside to last longer

Lovely smell 4 stars Review from Air Wick 24th February 2020 Tried the sweet pea version of these and absolutely loved the smell. Easy to put together and a good size to be discreet. The only downside I found with this product was I don’t feel it lasted very long for the price.

Gorgeous fragrance 5 stars Review from Air Wick 15th February 2020 I was lucky enough to be given the Air Wick Reed Diffuser in Sweet Pea to try. It’s really easy to set up and smells gorgeous. It’s in a really pretty bottle and I like the fragrance balls better that liquid that can easily be spilled

Lovely subtle smell makes the room feel fresh 5 stars Review from Air Wick 7th February 2020 I have been very pleased with this Air Wick Reed Diffuser. The diffuser is supplied in two parts, the jar holding the scent particles and the reeds. When you first get it you need to remove the lid from the jar, push out the disc and put the lid back on. The reeds are then pushed into the jar. The jar contains white gel bubbles as well as the liquid, which looks pretty and I assume makes the scent last longer. The smell is lovely and subtle, making the room feel fresh without being overpowering. The jar is easy to stand on a windowsill or shelf and does not take up much room. The scent is lasting well, after a couple of weeks it it still going strong. I would buy this again

Lovely scent 4 stars Review from Air Wick 3rd February 2020 When I first opened this diffuser it smelt gorgeous for the first 24 hours, then the smell quickly faded into nothing, it did fill my whole house with a gorgeous scent at first though, just a shame it didn't last.

Smells Devine 5 stars Review from Air Wick 31st January 2020 I love this, and going to try the others once this one is done, I originally had it in the sitting room but thought it was more suited to the bathroom to hide all the bad odours, its lasting for ages and giving an amazing smell every time I open the door, will worth having in your home!

Great Product 4 stars Review from Air Wick 30th January 2020 I thought I'd try the sweet pea fragrance as I love the flowers. I placed it in the corner of our lounge & within the day the lounge and hall area were filled with a fairly strong scent of sweet peas. After a day or two the scent settled to a lovely subtle fragrance. After a couple of weeks the product seems to be lasting well.

Sweet smelling 5 stars Review from Air Wick 27th January 2020 I do love these reed diffusers. They are very sweet smelling and the fragrance fills the room and lasts for ages. They are easy to use and look nice too. I will be looking to see what other scents they offer and try these out also.

Smells nice 4 stars Review from Air Wick 27th January 2020 The reed diffuser has a really lovely scent and not too overpowering which comes in a small discreet bottle , I would say its only sutible for a small room such as the bathroom or a downstairs toiled as the scent would be lost in a bigger room but it does smell lovely when I walk in my bathroom .