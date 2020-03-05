By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Airwick Base Reed Diffuser Pink Sweet Pea

4.5(25)Write a review
Airwick Base Reed Diffuser Pink Sweet Pea
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Product Description

  • Reed Diffuser Pink Sweet Pea
  • Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/airwickuk
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Air Wick Reed Diffuser uses natural rattan stems to delicately diffuse wonderful fragrances. Create a welcoming atmosphere in your home with its natural fragrance experience and elegant design.
  • Pink Sweet Pea
  • Delight your senses of full bloom pink sweet pea and fresh melon, accented by a burst of sun ripened raspberry.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Antiseptics, Air Fresheners, Polishes, Cleaners and Laundry Products Reckitt Benckiser plc, Slough

  • Contains natural essential oils
  • Lasts up to 4 weeks
  • Pack size: 25ML

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use
  • Read safety information carefully before use
  • 1 Unscrew and remove the cap.
  • 2 Wearing gloves use your finger to push out the sealing disc from the top of the cap.
  • 3 Screw the cap back onto the bottle.
  • 4 Insert the rattan stems into the bottle making sure you spread out the stems. The stems will act like a wick to draw up the fragrance and release it slowly into the air.
  • 5 Ensure the product is placed on a stable surface to prevent accidental spillage. Do not place on polished, painted or plastic surfaces. Wipe surface in case of spillage.
  • Please retain instructions for future reference.

Warnings

  • PLEASE READ CAREFULLY THE SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONARY TEXT BEFORE USE. KEEP FOR FUTURE REFERENCE. Use only as directed.
  • AIR WICK Reed Diffuser Pink Sweet Pea. Causes skin irritation, Contains alpha-iso-Methylionone, 4-Methoxy-alpha-methylbenzenepropanal, Geraniol, 2,4-Dimethyl-3-cyclohexen-1-carboxaldehyde, Dimethylcyclohex-3-ene-1-carbaldehyde (isomer mixture), Linalool.
  • May cause an allergic skin reaction. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a doctor. Wear protective gloves and eye/face protection. IF ON SKIN: Wash with soap and water. If skin irritation or a rash occurs. Get medical advice/attention. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists get medical advice/attention. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel: 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel: 01 661 7318
  • www.airwick.co.uk

Net Contents

25ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING PLEASE READ CAREFULLY THE SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONARY TEXT BEFORE USE. KEEP FOR FUTURE REFERENCE. Use only as directed. AIR WICK Reed Diffuser Pink Sweet Pea. Causes skin irritation, Contains alpha-iso-Methylionone, 4-Methoxy-alpha-methylbenzenepropanal, Geraniol, 2,4-Dimethyl-3-cyclohexen-1-carboxaldehyde, Dimethylcyclohex-3-ene-1-carbaldehyde (isomer mixture), Linalool. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a doctor. Wear protective gloves and eye/face protection. IF ON SKIN: Wash with soap and water. If skin irritation or a rash occurs. Get medical advice/attention. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists get medical advice/attention. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

25 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Scented room for long

5 stars

I like Air Wick reed diffuser as it bloomed all living room Within few minutes. Pea Shoot scent is sweet and warm. The bottle is small so it’s not that visible and if then it lookes great on the window shelf. Little scent balls inside to last longer

Lovely smell

4 stars

Tried the sweet pea version of these and absolutely loved the smell. Easy to put together and a good size to be discreet. The only downside I found with this product was I don’t feel it lasted very long for the price.

Gorgeous fragrance

5 stars

I was lucky enough to be given the Air Wick Reed Diffuser in Sweet Pea to try. It’s really easy to set up and smells gorgeous. It’s in a really pretty bottle and I like the fragrance balls better that liquid that can easily be spilled

Lovely subtle smell makes the room feel fresh

5 stars

I have been very pleased with this Air Wick Reed Diffuser. The diffuser is supplied in two parts, the jar holding the scent particles and the reeds. When you first get it you need to remove the lid from the jar, push out the disc and put the lid back on. The reeds are then pushed into the jar. The jar contains white gel bubbles as well as the liquid, which looks pretty and I assume makes the scent last longer. The smell is lovely and subtle, making the room feel fresh without being overpowering. The jar is easy to stand on a windowsill or shelf and does not take up much room. The scent is lasting well, after a couple of weeks it it still going strong. I would buy this again

Lovely scent

4 stars

When I first opened this diffuser it smelt gorgeous for the first 24 hours, then the smell quickly faded into nothing, it did fill my whole house with a gorgeous scent at first though, just a shame it didn't last.

Smells Devine

5 stars

I love this, and going to try the others once this one is done, I originally had it in the sitting room but thought it was more suited to the bathroom to hide all the bad odours, its lasting for ages and giving an amazing smell every time I open the door, will worth having in your home!

Great Product

4 stars

I thought I'd try the sweet pea fragrance as I love the flowers. I placed it in the corner of our lounge & within the day the lounge and hall area were filled with a fairly strong scent of sweet peas. After a day or two the scent settled to a lovely subtle fragrance. After a couple of weeks the product seems to be lasting well.

Sweet smelling

5 stars

I do love these reed diffusers. They are very sweet smelling and the fragrance fills the room and lasts for ages. They are easy to use and look nice too. I will be looking to see what other scents they offer and try these out also.

Smells nice

4 stars

The reed diffuser has a really lovely scent and not too overpowering which comes in a small discreet bottle , I would say its only sutible for a small room such as the bathroom or a downstairs toiled as the scent would be lost in a bigger room but it does smell lovely when I walk in my bathroom .

Sweet as a pea

5 stars

I have recently come across the air wick sweet pea room diffuser and I have to say I really like it. It has a wonderful fragrance that lingers all around the room, you can smell it as soon as you walk into my living room. It has a stylish bottle and is easy and simple to use. It is small so will easily slot somewhere. I would definitely recommend, it's a really impressive room diffuser I will certainly be buying more.

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Airwick Base Reed Diffuser Linen

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Airwick Reed Diffuser White Vanilla

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Glade Solid Gel Air Freshener Relaxing Zen

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Febreze 3Volution Cotton Fresh Twinpack 40Ml

£ 7.00
£175.00/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here