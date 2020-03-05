Airwick Base Reed Diffuser Pink Sweet Pea

Scented room for long
I like Air Wick reed diffuser as it bloomed all living room Within few minutes. Pea Shoot scent is sweet and warm. The bottle is small so it’s not that visible and if then it lookes great on the window shelf. Little scent balls inside to last longer
Lovely smell
Tried the sweet pea version of these and absolutely loved the smell. Easy to put together and a good size to be discreet. The only downside I found with this product was I don’t feel it lasted very long for the price.
Gorgeous fragrance
I was lucky enough to be given the Air Wick Reed Diffuser in Sweet Pea to try. It’s really easy to set up and smells gorgeous. It’s in a really pretty bottle and I like the fragrance balls better that liquid that can easily be spilled
Lovely subtle smell makes the room feel fresh
I have been very pleased with this Air Wick Reed Diffuser. The diffuser is supplied in two parts, the jar holding the scent particles and the reeds. When you first get it you need to remove the lid from the jar, push out the disc and put the lid back on. The reeds are then pushed into the jar. The jar contains white gel bubbles as well as the liquid, which looks pretty and I assume makes the scent last longer. The smell is lovely and subtle, making the room feel fresh without being overpowering. The jar is easy to stand on a windowsill or shelf and does not take up much room. The scent is lasting well, after a couple of weeks it it still going strong. I would buy this again
Lovely scent
When I first opened this diffuser it smelt gorgeous for the first 24 hours, then the smell quickly faded into nothing, it did fill my whole house with a gorgeous scent at first though, just a shame it didn't last.
Smells Devine
I love this, and going to try the others once this one is done, I originally had it in the sitting room but thought it was more suited to the bathroom to hide all the bad odours, its lasting for ages and giving an amazing smell every time I open the door, will worth having in your home!
Great Product
I thought I'd try the sweet pea fragrance as I love the flowers. I placed it in the corner of our lounge & within the day the lounge and hall area were filled with a fairly strong scent of sweet peas. After a day or two the scent settled to a lovely subtle fragrance. After a couple of weeks the product seems to be lasting well.
Sweet smelling
I do love these reed diffusers. They are very sweet smelling and the fragrance fills the room and lasts for ages. They are easy to use and look nice too. I will be looking to see what other scents they offer and try these out also.
Smells nice
The reed diffuser has a really lovely scent and not too overpowering which comes in a small discreet bottle , I would say its only sutible for a small room such as the bathroom or a downstairs toiled as the scent would be lost in a bigger room but it does smell lovely when I walk in my bathroom .
Sweet as a pea
I have recently come across the air wick sweet pea room diffuser and I have to say I really like it. It has a wonderful fragrance that lingers all around the room, you can smell it as soon as you walk into my living room. It has a stylish bottle and is easy and simple to use. It is small so will easily slot somewhere. I would definitely recommend, it's a really impressive room diffuser I will certainly be buying more.