Weedol Pathclear Weed Killer 1L Ready To Use

SHOCKING
The product comes in a bottle that has a trigger action spray release, pulling the trigger numerous times concludes with a light burst of weed killer floating out and if the breeze doesn't waft it away, no I am not kidding, then the tiny amount that lands on the weed will have you wondering if it will really do any damage. Let me answer that, yes it will but only to about half of the weeds you hit, the rest will be growing away next time you visit. I left the garden with an aching wrist, most of weeds untouched as the product ran out as I felt compelled to repeat spraying the same area as it really felt like there wasn't enough spray making contact with the weed on it's entire surface to do any damage, I was proved right. Basically if you by this you are wasting your money, that is my opinion and it may very well infuriate you because of the useless effectiveness of the trigger and what is released afterwards. Whoever designed the bottle and the weed killer in it and approved the final on the self product is having a laugh.