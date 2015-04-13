By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Weedol Pathclear Weed Killer 1L Ready To Use

1(1)Write a review
Weedol Pathclear Weed Killer 1L Ready To Use
£ 5.00
£5.00/litre

Product Description

  • Pathclear Weedkiller
  • Kills weeds & prevents new ones from growing
  • Creates an invisible barrier that prevents new weeds for up to 3 months
  • Ideal for paths, drives & patios
  • For more information visit lovethegarden.com or call +44 (0) 1483 410 210
  • Why Choose Weedol® PS Pathclear™ Weedkiller?
  • Kills weeds to the roots.
  • Prevents new weeds for up to 3 months by creating an invisible barrier.
  • Double action!
  • Kills weeds and prevents new ones
  • Creates invisible barrier to prevent new weeds for up to 3 months
  • Ideal for paths, drives and patios
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for Use
  • For use only as a home garden weedkiller. For use on natural surfaces not intended to bear vegetation and permeable surfaces overlying soil.
  • Read all safety instructions before use.
  • When to Use
  • Use Mar - Sept, when weeds are small and actively growing.
  • Use on a dry day and do not apply in windy conditions. Do not apply if rain is expected within 6 hours of application. Avoid treating in waterlogged conditions.
  • Maximum number of treatments: one per year.
  • Where to Use
  • Use on gravel, paths, drives, patios, along fences and walls and around established trees and shrubs. Apply carefully making sure product does not contact the foliage/trunk of these plants. Do not use on impermeable surfaces or surfaces underlaid with impermeable material, such as concrete, tarmac, decking and paved areas, where the weedkiller solution might run off onto adjacent land, or into drains or gutters. Direct spray away from water.
  • How to Use
  • Shake well before use. Mark out area to be treated in metre squares. Maximum individual does: 30 ml / 1 m2.
  • 1. Press down firmly on top of trigger head immediately behind yellow nozzle to depress safety tab. At the same time, twist nozzle to spray position (1/4 turn either way).
  • 2. Hold 50 cm away from the target. Lightly spray the weeds and surface in the area to be treated. Ensure weeds and soil are evenly wetted. Approximately 31 trigger pulls treat 1 square meter.
  • 3. Turn the nozzle to stop position after use.
  • Visible effects in 14 days. Weed death may take up to 28 days (in cold weather activity is slower).
  • To achieve maximum persistence of weed control, do not disturb or cultivate treated soil.

Warnings

  • USE PESTICIDES SAFELY/READ THE LABEL
  • CAUTION
  • Kills all green plant growth and prevents seed germination. Avoid contact by spray and spray drift with cultivated plants and desired vegetation. To avoid transfer to lawns and other desired vegetation, do not walk into treated areas until the product has dried. DO NOT apply to cultivated areas or lawns unless you want to kill them. If an area needs to be cultivated allow at least 6 months between treatment/replanting and dig the soil well to reduce risk of damage to subsequent planting. Where this or other products containing diflufenican are applied in successive years, diflufenican will build up in the soil. There is a risk of damage to subsequent plantings even if the soil is well dug.
  • SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS
  • TO AVOID RISKS TO HUMAN HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT, COMPLY WITH THE INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE.
  • Protection during / in use
  • Keep off skin. Wash off splashes immediately. Wash hands and exposed skin after use. If medical advice is needed have product container or label at hand. Do not eat, drink or smoke when using this product. Keep children and pets away from treated areas until spray has dried.
  • Environmental protection
  • Use appropriate containment to avoid environmental contamination.
  • Do not contaminate water with the product or its container.
  • Do not empty into drains. Direct application away from ponds and other surface water bodies.
  • Do not apply in windy conditions to avoid spray drift onto other plants.
  • Storage and disposal
  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • Keep away from food, drink and animal feeding stuffs.
  • Keep product away from children and pets.
  • KEEP IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, tightly closed, in a safe place. Do not re-use container for any other purpose and dispose of safely. Dispose of contents/container to a household waste recycling centre as hazardous waste except for empty containers which can be disposed of by recycling. Contact your local council for details.
  • Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
  • PROTECT FROM FROST
  • Contains 3.6 g/L glyphosate and 0.576 g/L diflufenican as a ready to use formulation (AL).

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Scotts Company (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 Archipelago,
  • Lyon Way,
  • Frimley,
  • Surrey,
  • GU16 7ER.

Return to

  • The Scotts Company (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 Archipelago,
  • Lyon Way,
  • Frimley,
  • Surrey,
  • GU16 7ER.
  • Tel: +44 (0)1276 401 390

Net Contents

1l ℮

Safety information

  1. Environmentally damaging
View more safety information

NO SIGNAL WORD USE PESTICIDES SAFELY/READ THE LABEL CAUTION Kills all green plant growth and prevents seed germination. Avoid contact by spray and spray drift with cultivated plants and desired vegetation. To avoid transfer to lawns and other desired vegetation, do not walk into treated areas until the product has dried. DO NOT apply to cultivated areas or lawns unless you want to kill them. If an area needs to be cultivated allow at least 6 months between treatment/replanting and dig the soil well to reduce risk of damage to subsequent planting. Where this or other products containing diflufenican are applied in successive years, diflufenican will build up in the soil. There is a risk of damage to subsequent plantings even if the soil is well dug. SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS TO AVOID RISKS TO HUMAN HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT, COMPLY WITH THE INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE. Protection during / in use Keep off skin. Wash off splashes immediately. Wash hands and exposed skin after use. If medical advice is needed have product container or label at hand. Do not eat, drink or smoke when using this product. Keep children and pets away from treated areas until spray has dried. Environmental protection Use appropriate containment to avoid environmental contamination. Do not contaminate water with the product or its container. Do not empty into drains. Direct application away from ponds and other surface water bodies. Do not apply in windy conditions to avoid spray drift onto other plants. Storage and disposal Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from food, drink and animal feeding stuffs. Keep product away from children and pets. KEEP IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, tightly closed, in a safe place. Do not re-use container for any other purpose and dispose of safely. Dispose of contents/container to a household waste recycling centre as hazardous waste except for empty containers which can be disposed of by recycling. Contact your local council for details. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. PROTECT FROM FROST Contains 3.6 g/L glyphosate and 0.576 g/L diflufenican as a ready to use formulation (AL).

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

SHOCKING

1 stars

The product comes in a bottle that has a trigger action spray release, pulling the trigger numerous times concludes with a light burst of weed killer floating out and if the breeze doesn't waft it away, no I am not kidding, then the tiny amount that lands on the weed will have you wondering if it will really do any damage. Let me answer that, yes it will but only to about half of the weeds you hit, the rest will be growing away next time you visit. I left the garden with an aching wrist, most of weeds untouched as the product ran out as I felt compelled to repeat spraying the same area as it really felt like there wasn't enough spray making contact with the weed on it's entire surface to do any damage, I was proved right. Basically if you by this you are wasting your money, that is my opinion and it may very well infuriate you because of the useless effectiveness of the trigger and what is released afterwards. Whoever designed the bottle and the weed killer in it and approved the final on the self product is having a laugh.

Usually bought next

Weedol Pathclear 3L

£ 12.00
£4.00/litre

Miracle Gro Slow Release 1 Kilograms Tub

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Evergreen Fast Acting Grass Seed 16M2

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Tesco Pink Lady Apple Minimum 5 Pack

£ 2.60
£0.52/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here