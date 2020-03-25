Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Meat 12 X 100G

"THE BEST FELIX CAT FOOD EVER" SAYS MY CAT 5 stars A Tesco Customer3rd March 2020 My 17 year old cat, Fluffy, just adores all the flavours in this box, the first time i gave her duck - she hates other brands duck - i was expecting a "NONO I DONT LIKE DUCK!!! WHATS WRONG WITH YOU!!" - But "YES WHY NEVER BEFORE I LOVE IT BUT I'LL ONLY EAT FELIX AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS - I LOVE THE PRICE!!!" HUH???says the owner, but i guess its worth it as Fluffy not only loves the Duck she loves them all, she finishes each pouch off - absolute clean dish and one owner says her cat eats one meal a day - you'd have bites and scratches from my cat, she might be elderly but 3-4 pouches per day for her and she's retained her slim figure - maybe it will suit me i am forever trying to lose weight! but i doubt Fluffy would allow me to share her gorgeous Felix, then i would have bites and scratches! These flavours are the best Felix has ever brought out i think according to my cat as she used to be addicted to Whiskers, and reluctantly ate a half pouch of all other cat foods until this, but this Felix As Good As It Looks is the winner. She loves the flakes as its nice and finely shredded for her delicate teeth. She loves the jelly she will not have gravy. We rate these 100%!! Report

Felix cat food 5 stars A Tesco Customer2nd January 2020 When you look at it though it even looks like flakes of real meat and my cat loves it so much. Felix jelly selections. He only eats once a day and always leaves his bowl gleaming, to say about cat food but some of the other brands stink… the Felix ones don’t! looks great my cat loves it Report

Yes and a varied change for my cat. Excellent ! 5 stars A Tesco Customer19th August 2019 Yes and a varied change for my cat. Excellent ! Report

Her favourite 5 stars A Tesco Customer23rd May 2019 I have a very fussy cat. She doesn't like Iams, Sheba or Tesco cat food. This she loves, but it has to be Felix Good as it Looks not the normal variety!! I'm going to stock up whilst on offer. Report

It's good quality n cats love it 5 stars A Tesco Customer11th March 2019 It's good quality n cats love it Report

Fussy cat loves the Ham in this selection 5 stars Review from purina.co.uk/cat/felix 6th October 2017 Elderly cat (16) very fussy eater has decided that he loves the ham sachet that I put down for his much younger sister (2) so hoping that the Ham gets added to his senior selection soon

Cheeky the black cat can't get enough of his Felix 5 stars Review from purina.co.uk/cat/felix 26th November 2016 He is an old man around 18 years old and is very set in he ways...the only food he will eat is Felix as good as it looks...the chunks are perfect sized and has the right amount of gravey ...perfect for the older gentleman cat

Loved by phoebe 5 stars Review from purina.co.uk/cat/felix 20th October 2016 My 20 year old is a bit poorly, but she loves the flavours in this sekection

Both my cats like these flavours! 5 stars Review from purina.co.uk/cat/felix 19th October 2016 I have one cat who doesn't eat any food that is fish flavoured and both of them have flavours that they are not that keen on. Like rabbit, turkey and some lamb packets. So these flavours are like a breath of fresh air! Most cats like human cooked meats, so I knew these would get eaten by both of them. I've tried other brands, but Felix comes out the winner every time. The "As Good as It looks" range seems to be their favourite too, with the others tried but not too fussed. All cats are not the same, but I'm happy these two have found food they queue up for every morning without fail!