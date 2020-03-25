By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Meat 12 X 100G

5(36)Write a review
image 1 of Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Meat 12 X 100G
£ 4.50
£3.75/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Find Felix® at Facebook: CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • Treat your cat to tempting textures and delicious flavours with our Felix® As Good as it Looks Adult Cat Meat Selection. Our recipes look and smell so meaty that we're sure your cat will love the variety of chicken, ham, pork and duck in rich, tasty jelly! Felix® As Good as it Looks Adult Cat Meat Selection has been specially prepared with tender meaty pieces in a succulent jelly using high quality ingredients to provide your cat with all he needs to live a healthy life. Rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, our delicious recipes help keep your cat supported and nourished throughout his years as an adult cat.
  • Available in individual pouches to preserve taste and texture.
  • Felix® As Good as it Looks Adult Cat Meat Selection means even more variety with delicious flavours of ham, chicken, duck and pork to choose from.
  • With high quality pieces of delicious meat, this recipe is perfect everyday.
  • Served with a delicious jelly for even more tempting taste and texture.
  • Packed with enticing aromas and delicious available in individual pouches to preserve taste and texture.
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals
  • 100% complete and balanced nutrition for your cat
  • Delicious flavours including chicken, ham, duck and pork
  • Balanced minerals help keep your cat's coat shiny and support his overall body condition
  • Mouth-watering flavours and high quality ingredients we're sure your cat will love
  • Pack size: 1200G

Information

Storage

Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide for an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 3-4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquires to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone).
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone).

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals
    • 100% complete and balanced nutrition for your cat
    • Delicious flavours including chicken, ham, duck and pork
    • Balanced minerals help keep your cat's coat shiny and support his overall body condition
    • Mouth-watering flavours and high quality ingredients we're sure your cat will love
    • 3 x with Chicken
    • 3 x with Duck
    • 3 x with Pork
    • 3 x with Ham

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives* (of which Pork 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Chunks: 50% Meat and Animal Derivatives, of which min 26% Meat

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture:81.0%
    Protein:12.5%
    Fat content:3.0%
    Crude ash:2.0%
    Crude fibres:0.1%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA):0.2%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:700
    Vit D3:100
    Vit E:15
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):25
    I(E2):0.31
    Cu(E4):2.8
    Mn(E5):4.9
    Zn(E6):40
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 800
    Additives:-
    • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals
    • 100% complete and balanced nutrition for your cat
    • Delicious flavours including chicken, ham, duck and pork
    • Balanced minerals help keep your cat's coat shiny and support his overall body condition
    • Mouth-watering flavours and high quality ingredients we're sure your cat will love
    • 3 x with Chicken
    • 3 x with Duck
    • 3 x with Pork
    • 3 x with Ham

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives* (of which Ham 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Chunks: 50% Meat and Animal Derivatives, of which min 26% Meat

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture:81.0%
    Protein:12.5%
    Fat content:3.0%
    Crude ash:2.0%
    Crude fibres:0.1%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA):0.2%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:700
    Vit D3:100
    Vit E:15
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):25
    I(E2):0.31
    Cu(E4):2.8
    Mn(E5):4.9
    Zn(E6):40
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 800
    Additives:-
    • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals
    • 100% complete and balanced nutrition for your cat
    • Delicious flavours including chicken, ham, duck and pork
    • Balanced minerals help keep your cat's coat shiny and support his overall body condition
    • Mouth-watering flavours and high quality ingredients we're sure your cat will love
    • 3 x with Chicken
    • 3 x with Duck
    • 3 x with Pork
    • 3 x with Ham

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives* (of which Duck 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Chunks: 50% Meat and Animal Derivatives, of which min 26% Meat

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture:81.0%
    Protein:12.5%
    Fat content:3.0%
    Crude ash:2.0%
    Crude fibres:0.1%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA):0.2%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:700
    Vit D3:100
    Vit E:15
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):25
    I(E2):0.31
    Cu(E4):2.8
    Mn(E5):4.9
    Zn(E6):40
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 800
    Additives:-
    • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals
    • 100% complete and balanced nutrition for your cat
    • Delicious flavours including chicken, ham, duck and pork
    • Balanced minerals help keep your cat's coat shiny and support his overall body condition
    • Mouth-watering flavours and high quality ingredients we're sure your cat will love
    • 3 x with Chicken
    • 3 x with Duck
    • 3 x with Pork
    • 3 x with Ham

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture:80.0%
    Protein:13.0%
    Fat content:3.0%
    Crude ash:2.2%
    Crude fibres:0.5%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA):0.2%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 490
    Vit D3:230
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):10
    I(E2):0.3
    Cu(E4):0.9
    Mn(E5):2.0
    Zn(E6):10
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 650
    Additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

36 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

"THE BEST FELIX CAT FOOD EVER" SAYS MY CAT

5 stars

My 17 year old cat, Fluffy, just adores all the flavours in this box, the first time i gave her duck - she hates other brands duck - i was expecting a "NONO I DONT LIKE DUCK!!! WHATS WRONG WITH YOU!!" - But "YES WHY NEVER BEFORE I LOVE IT BUT I'LL ONLY EAT FELIX AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS - I LOVE THE PRICE!!!" HUH???says the owner, but i guess its worth it as Fluffy not only loves the Duck she loves them all, she finishes each pouch off - absolute clean dish and one owner says her cat eats one meal a day - you'd have bites and scratches from my cat, she might be elderly but 3-4 pouches per day for her and she's retained her slim figure - maybe it will suit me i am forever trying to lose weight! but i doubt Fluffy would allow me to share her gorgeous Felix, then i would have bites and scratches! These flavours are the best Felix has ever brought out i think according to my cat as she used to be addicted to Whiskers, and reluctantly ate a half pouch of all other cat foods until this, but this Felix As Good As It Looks is the winner. She loves the flakes as its nice and finely shredded for her delicate teeth. She loves the jelly she will not have gravy. We rate these 100%!!

Felix cat food

5 stars

When you look at it though it even looks like flakes of real meat and my cat loves it so much. Felix jelly selections. He only eats once a day and always leaves his bowl gleaming, to say about cat food but some of the other brands stink… the Felix ones don’t! looks great my cat loves it

Yes and a varied change for my cat. Excellent !

5 stars

Yes and a varied change for my cat. Excellent !

Her favourite

5 stars

I have a very fussy cat. She doesn't like Iams, Sheba or Tesco cat food. This she loves, but it has to be Felix Good as it Looks not the normal variety!! I'm going to stock up whilst on offer.

It's good quality n cats love it

5 stars

It's good quality n cats love it

Fussy cat loves the Ham in this selection

5 stars

Elderly cat (16) very fussy eater has decided that he loves the ham sachet that I put down for his much younger sister (2) so hoping that the Ham gets added to his senior selection soon

Cheeky the black cat can't get enough of his Felix

5 stars

He is an old man around 18 years old and is very set in he ways...the only food he will eat is Felix as good as it looks...the chunks are perfect sized and has the right amount of gravey ...perfect for the older gentleman cat

Loved by phoebe

5 stars

My 20 year old is a bit poorly, but she loves the flavours in this sekection

Both my cats like these flavours!

5 stars

I have one cat who doesn't eat any food that is fish flavoured and both of them have flavours that they are not that keen on. Like rabbit, turkey and some lamb packets. So these flavours are like a breath of fresh air! Most cats like human cooked meats, so I knew these would get eaten by both of them. I've tried other brands, but Felix comes out the winner every time. The "As Good as It looks" range seems to be their favourite too, with the others tried but not too fussed. All cats are not the same, but I'm happy these two have found food they queue up for every morning without fail!

Purrfect food for my high standards

5 stars

As the world's fussiest ex-stray cat, I love this product. Every morning I eagerly sit meowing at the bottom of the stairs waiting for my slave to wake from his slumber to feed me. My meowing increases with excitement as he pulls open the drawer and reveals the pouch of meaty goodness. As he rips back the packet, the delicious smell sends my whiskers into a frenzy and I dart eagerly over to my feeding station. Carefully my slave squeezes the succulent meat in the glistening jelly into my bowl and mashes with his fork. Like a lion (a distant ancestor none the less) feasting on a recently hunted gazelle, I gorge at the food savoring every moment of the meaty meal that is before me. All four flavours are equally delicious and set me up for my day of slumber and laziness. I lick the bowl clean every time as I hate to waste any of this tasty food. Purrfect, just purrfect!

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Felix As Good As It Looks Food Doubly Delicious Meat 12X100g

£ 4.50
£3.75/kg

Offer

Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Ocean Feasts 12X100g

£ 4.50
£3.75/kg

Offer

Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter 10L

£ 1.89
£0.19/litre

Felix Delicious Country Selection 12X100g

£ 4.50
£0.38/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here